ZURICH (dpa-AFX Broker) - The major Swiss bank UBS has lowered its target price for 1&1 from 21.40 to 20.50 euros, but left its rating at "Buy". According to the current overview by analyst Polo Tang, the shares of the Internet and mobile communications provider are no longer an industry favorite. The trends in the third quarter were slightly disappointing for the market and there was a lack of share price drivers, not least following the latest announcements by the Federal Network Agency./ag/mis

Publication of the original study: 12.06.2024 / 16:37 / GMT

