MONTABAUR (dpa-AFX) - Internet and telecommunications group United Internet has lowered its full-year forecast slightly following the temporary outage of its subsidiary 1&1's mobile network. The company announced late Friday evening that sales are expected to reach 6.4 billion euros. The company had previously expected an increase of 100 million euros. This would still be an increase on the previous year's 6.2 billion euros. However, analysts expect the old forecast to be achieved.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) are now expected to amount to EUR 1.38 billion, or EUR 1.39 billion excluding prior-period expenses. United Internet had previously forecast an increase from EUR 1.30 billion in the previous year to EUR 1.42 billion. Analysts' expectations have so far even been slightly higher.

In addition to the problems at 1&1, United Internet also blamed recalculations for the network expansion for 2022 and 2023 for the lowered expectations. The network outage had reportedly led to an increase in terminations with a corresponding impact on sales and earnings expectations.

In the first half of the year, the Group's turnover rose by 2.8% to 3.1 billion euros. EBITDA fell by just under 1 percent to a good 662 million euros.

1&1 itself also lowered its annual forecast slightly. Revenues increased by 1.1 percent to a good 2 billion euros in the first half of the year. EBITDA fell by 7.2 percent to 326.6 million euros due to higher start-up costs for the mobile network.