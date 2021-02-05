DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion



05.02.2021 / 22:53

Maintal, 5 February 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings regarding Price Review 1 under the existing MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica. The arbitral tribunal dismissed the action brought by 1&1 Drillisch challenging the expert's rejection of 1&1 Drillisch's application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017. The arbitral tribunal takes the view that the expert opinion is valid.

In the ongoing Price Reviews 2, 5, and 6 1&1 Drillisch continues to claim that advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement have to be reduced retroactively. These proceedings concern different effective dates since July 2018 and are independent of the outcome of the arbitration proceedings in Price Review 1.

Maintal, 5. February 2021

1&1 Drillisch

The Management Board

