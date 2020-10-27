Log in
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

10/27/2020 | 05:05am EDT

27.10.2020 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 10, 2020
Address: https://www.1und1-drillisch.de/investor-relations-en#meldungen-berichte-praesentationen

27.10.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft
Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5
63477 Maintal
Germany
Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1140871  27.10.2020 

© EQS 2020

