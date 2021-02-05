PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion

DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion 2021-02-05 / 22:53 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion Maintal, 5 February 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the arbitral award in the arbitration proceedings regarding Price Review 1 under the existing MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica. The arbitral tribunal dismissed the action brought by 1&1 Drillisch challenging the expert's rejection of 1&1 Drillisch's application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017. The arbitral tribunal takes the view that the expert opinion is valid. In the ongoing Price Reviews 2, 5, and 6 1&1 Drillisch continues to claim that advance service prices under the MBA MVNO agreement have to be reduced retroactively. These proceedings concern different effective dates since July 2018 and are independent of the outcome of the arbitration proceedings in Price Review 1. Maintal, 5. February 2021 1&1 Drillisch The Management Board Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments. Contact Oliver Keil Head of Investor Relations Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-02-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218 Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183 E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de ISIN: DE0005545503 WKN: 554550 Indices: SDAX TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1166416 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1166416 2021-02-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 16:55 ET (21:55 GMT)