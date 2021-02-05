Log in
PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion

02/05/2021 | 04:56pm EST
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous 
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion 
2021-02-05 / 22:53 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Arbitral tribunal dismisses 1&1 Drillisch's action against expert opinion 
Maintal, 5 February 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH, a subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, has received the arbitral 
award in the arbitration proceedings regarding Price Review 1 under the existing MBA MVNO agreement with Telefónica. 
The arbitral tribunal dismissed the action brought by 1&1 Drillisch challenging the expert's rejection of 1&1 
Drillisch's application for the advance service prices to be reduced retroactively from September 2017. The arbitral 
tribunal takes the view that the expert opinion is valid. 
In the ongoing Price Reviews 2, 5, and 6 1&1 Drillisch continues to claim that advance service prices under the MBA 
MVNO agreement have to be reduced retroactively. These proceedings concern different effective dates since July 2018 
and are independent of the outcome of the arbitration proceedings in Price Review 1. 
Maintal, 5. February 2021 
1&1 Drillisch 
The Management Board 
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and 
projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, 
can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to 
deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any 
obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments. 
Contact 
Oliver Keil 
Head of Investor Relations 
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-02-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft 
              Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 
              63477 Maintal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218 
Fax:          +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183 
E-mail:       ir@1und1-drillisch.de 
Internet:     www.1und1-drillisch.de 
ISIN:         DE0005545503 
WKN:          554550 
Indices:      SDAX 
              TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1166416 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1166416 2021-02-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 05, 2021 16:55 ET (21:55 GMT)

