Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. 1&1 Drillisch AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DRI   DE0005545503

1&1 DRILLISCH AG

(DRI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement

05/21/2021 | 05:56pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Contract/Strategic Company Decision 
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement 
2021-05-21 / 23:55 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
1&1 Drillisch AG: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into national roaming agreement 
Maintal, 21 May 2021. Today, Drillisch Online GmbH (?1&1 Drillisch"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of 1&1 Drillisch AG, 
entered into a long-term national roaming agreement with Telefónica Germany GmbH & Co. OHG (?Telefónica"). As part of 
the overall agreement, the ongoing price review proceedings initiated by 1&1 Drillisch AG will be terminated. This 
agreement is based on a letter agreement dated 15 February 2021, in which the parties have agreed to enter into a 
national roaming agreement. The agreement goes back to a commitment by Telefónica as part of the EU antitrust approval 
of the merger with E-Plus in 2014. The European Commission has been closely monitoring effective compliance with these 
commitments from the outset and was instrumental in facilitating the successful completion of the negotiations. 
The national roaming agreement has an initial term until 30 June 2025. 1&1 Drillisch has the right to unilaterally 
extend the initial term until 30 June 2029. Thereafter, at 1&1 Drillisch's request, an additional contract extension up 
to 30 June 2034 is possible. 
The national roaming agreement provides for annually decreasing prices, which apply retroactively from July 2020 also 
to the ongoing MBA MVNO agreement. These prices are lower than the prices most recently charged by Telefónica under the 
MBA MVNO agreement. 
The prices for the first extension option until June 2029 are determined by specific rules. In the period thereafter, 
Telefónica continues to be obliged to offer non-discriminatory prices. 
1&1 Drillisch continues to be entitled to review all prices in a price review (expert proceedings), the rules and 
deadlines of which have been specified, once a year on a date freely determined by 1&1 Drillisch. Going forward, 1&1 
Drillisch may reduce or increase the required capacities within a contractually defined range several times a year. 
The start date for national roaming will be set by 1&1 Drillisch in parallel with the launch of the 1&1 Drillisch 
mobile network. From this date, all new customers and all 1&1 Drillisch customers migrated to 1&1 Drillisch's network 
will have access to 1&1 Drillisch's 5G network, and automatically non-discriminatory access to Telefónica's 2G and 4G 
mobile network via national roaming in areas not yet rolled out by 1&1 Drillisch. From 1 January 2026, access to 4G 
national roaming in Telefónica's mobile network will be limited to some extent in certain urban areas which will then 
be covered by 1&1 Drillisch's 5G network. However, in these areas a minimum coverage of national roaming of up to 50 
Mbit/s is always ensured. The agreed national roaming services complement the exceptional innovation potential of 1&1 
Drillisch's 5G network. 
1&1 Drillisch customers, who are currently activated on Telefónica's network, will step-by-step be migrated within a 
contractually agreed transition period following the launch of 1&1 Drillisch's 5G network and will continue to have 2G, 
4G and 5G access to Telefónica's mobile network until then. 
Assured access to national roaming is another milestone on 1&1 Drillisch's path to becoming the fourth mobile network 
operator. 
Maintal, 21 May 2021 
1&1 Drillisch AG 
The Management Board 
About 1&1 Drillisch AG 
1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet 
AG group. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It 
also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added 
applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. Via its two 
wholly owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch uses a strong marketing 
approach to tap the market comprehensively and in a target-group-specific manner: While 1&1 addresses value and premium 
segments, the Group's discount brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH, such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, 
winSIM, DeutschlandSIM and simplytel, appeal to a price-conscious target group 
Disclaimer: This report contains statements regarding the future which are based on the current assumptions and 
projections of the 1&1 Drillisch AG management. Various risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, 
can cause actual developments, especially in the results, financial position, and the business of our Company, to 
deviate substantially from the projections about the future as they are shown here. The Company does not undertake any 
obligation to update such future-oriented statements and to adapt them to future events or developments. 
Contact 
Oliver Keil 
Head of Investor Relations 
Mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-05-21 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft 
              Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 
              63477 Maintal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218 
Fax:          +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183 
E-mail:       ir@1und1-drillisch.de 
Internet:     www.1und1-drillisch.de 
ISIN:         DE0005545503 
WKN:          554550 
Indices:      SDAX 
              TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1199632 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1199632 2021-05-21

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1199632&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 21, 2021 17:56 ET (21:56 GMT)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1&1 DRILLISCH AG 1.15% 26.5 Delayed Quote.28.18%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.36% 34207.84 Delayed Quote.10.75%
SDAX 0.61% 15959.2 Delayed Quote.7.43%
TECDAX -0.02% 3368.98 Delayed Quote.4.88%
UNITED INTERNET AG 0.75% 34.79 Delayed Quote.0.29%
All news about 1&1 DRILLISCH AG
05:56pPRESS RELEASE  : 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica ..
DJ
05:56pPRESS RELEASE  : Telefónica Deutschland and 1&1 Drillisch signed National Roamin..
DJ
05:56p1&1 DRILLISCH AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : 1&1 Drillisch and Telefónica enter into natio..
EQ
05/181&1 DRILLISCH AG  : Warburg Research reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/121&1 DRILLISCH AG  : Barclays reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
05/111&1 DRILLISCH AG  : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
05/111&1 DRILLISCH AG  : DZ Bank sticks Neutral
MD
05/111&1 DRILLISCH AG  : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/111&1 DRILLISCH AG  : Jefferies gives a Neutral rating
MD
05/11PRESS RELEASE : United Internet AG gets off to good start in FY 2021
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 3 880 M 4 726 M 4 726 M
Net income 2021 364 M 444 M 444 M
Net Debt 2021 418 M 509 M 509 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,9x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 4 671 M 5 693 M 5 689 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,31x
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 24,5%
Chart 1&1 DRILLISCH AG
Duration : Period :
1&1 Drillisch AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1&1 DRILLISCH AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 27,71 €
Last Close Price 26,50 €
Spread / Highest target 69,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ralph Dommermuth Chief Executive Officer
Markus Huhn Chief Financial Officer
Kurt Dobitsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Alessandro Nava Chief Operating Officer
Claudia Borgas-Herold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
1&1 DRILLISCH AG28.18%5 640
SOFTBANK CORP.10.09%61 293
CELLNEX TELECOM, S.A.11.51%39 522
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED4.24%39 124
SAFARICOM PLC15.33%14 398
MTN GROUP LIMITED57.40%12 197