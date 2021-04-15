PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG

DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG 2021-04-15 / 15:15 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG Maintal, 15 April 2021. 1&1 Drillisch AG is to operate under the name 1&1 AG in the future. The Management Board and Supervisory Board will be submitting a proposal for this name change to the shareholders for a vote at the Annual General Meeting on 26 May 2021. Today's 1&1 Drillisch AG was created in 2017 by the merger of 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch AG under the umbrella of United Internet AG. In the course of two non-cash capital increases of what was then known as Drillisch AG, United Internet acquired a majority stake in the Company and today holds 75.1 percent of the holding company 1&1 Drillisch AG. The change of name to 1&1 AG is a logical step in the Company's development following an integration phase lasting several years and is set to establish a clear and distinctive position on the capital market. "The merger of 1&1 and Drillisch was an important strategic decision that has significantly strengthened our market position. Over the last three years, we have jointly exploited numerous synergies and mined growth potential and have grown together into one team", said Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG. "Our brand of 1&1 is one of the strongest names to be found on the German telecommunications and internet market and enjoys a high level of awareness and trust. We want to have an unambiguous identity that will take advantage of this brand strength efficiently on the capital market in future." Maintal, 15 April 2021 1&1 Drillisch AG The Management Board About 1&1 Drillisch AG 1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet AG group. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. Via its two wholly owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch uses a strong marketing approach to tap the market comprehensively and in a target-group-specific manner: While 1&1 addresses value and premium segments, the Group's discount brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH, such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, winSIM, DeutschlandSIM and simplytel, appeal to a price-conscious target group Contact Lisa Pleiss Senior Corporate Communications Manager Mail: presse@1und1-Drillisch.de Oliver Keil Head of Investor Relations Mail: ir@1und1-Drillisch.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-04-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 63477 Maintal Germany Phone: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218 Fax: +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183 E-mail: ir@1und1-drillisch.de Internet: www.1und1-drillisch.de ISIN: DE0005545503 WKN: 554550 Indices: SDAX TecDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1184765 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

