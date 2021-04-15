Log in
PRESS RELEASE: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG

04/15/2021 | 09:16am EDT
DGAP-News: 1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Miscellaneous 
1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft: Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG 
2021-04-15 / 15:15 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Changing Our Name from 1&1 Drillisch AG to 1&1 AG 
Maintal, 15 April 2021. 1&1 Drillisch AG is to operate under the name 1&1 AG in the future. The Management Board and 
Supervisory Board will be submitting a proposal for this name change to the shareholders for a vote at the Annual 
General Meeting on 26 May 2021. 
Today's 1&1 Drillisch AG was created in 2017 by the merger of 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch AG under the 
umbrella of United Internet AG. In the course of two non-cash capital increases of what was then known as Drillisch AG, 
United Internet acquired a majority stake in the Company and today holds 75.1 percent of the holding company 1&1 
Drillisch AG. 
The change of name to 1&1 AG is a logical step in the Company's development following an integration phase lasting 
several years and is set to establish a clear and distinctive position on the capital market. 
"The merger of 1&1 and Drillisch was an important strategic decision that has significantly strengthened our market 
position. Over the last three years, we have jointly exploited numerous synergies and mined growth potential and have 
grown together into one team", said Ralph Dommermuth, CEO of 1&1 Drillisch AG. "Our brand of 1&1 is one of the 
strongest names to be found on the German telecommunications and internet market and enjoys a high level of awareness 
and trust. We want to have an unambiguous identity that will take advantage of this brand strength efficiently on the 
capital market in future." 
Maintal, 15 April 2021 
1&1 Drillisch AG 
The Management Board 
 
About 1&1 Drillisch AG 
1&1 Drillisch AG is a listed telecommunications provider based in Maintal. The company is part of the United Internet 
AG group. 1&1 Drillisch offers its customers a comprehensive portfolio of wireless services and broadband access. It 
also offers attractive bundled products comprising mobile and fixed-network services, as well as value-added 
applications such as home networking, online storage, video-on-demand, smart home solutions and IPTV. Via its two 
wholly owned subsidiaries 1&1 Telecommunication SE and Drillisch Online GmbH, 1&1 Drillisch uses a strong marketing 
approach to tap the market comprehensively and in a target-group-specific manner: While 1&1 addresses value and premium 
segments, the Group's discount brands under the umbrella of Drillisch Online GmbH, such as smartmobil.de, yourfone, 
winSIM, DeutschlandSIM and simplytel, appeal to a price-conscious target group 
Contact 
Lisa Pleiss 
Senior Corporate Communications Manager 
Mail: presse@1und1-Drillisch.de 
Oliver Keil 
Head of Investor Relations 
Mail: ir@1und1-Drillisch.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      1&1 Drillisch Aktiengesellschaft 
              Wilhelm-Röntgen-Straße 1-5 
              63477 Maintal 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0) 6181 - 412 218 
Fax:          +49 (0) 6181 - 412 183 
E-mail:       ir@1und1-drillisch.de 
Internet:     www.1und1-drillisch.de 
ISIN:         DE0005545503 
WKN:          554550 
Indices:      SDAX 
              TecDAX 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1184765 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184765 2021-04-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)

