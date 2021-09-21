1 800 FLOWERS COM : It's Time to Gather Again! 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Unveils its Holiday Entertaining 2021 Look Book

Sep 21, 2021

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has introduced its annual Holiday Entertaining 2021 Look Book, providing customers with inspiration to make planning effortless and enjoyable from Thanksgiving through New Year's Day. This curated guide provides an early preview of everything needed to host a festive gathering - or to be a gracious guest.

"Our Holiday Entertaining Look Book is designed to provide thoughtful ways to make planning for gatherings easy and stress-free," says Greg Sarley, Senior Vice President, Merchandising, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. "We've taken a curated approach to present some of the best entertaining products from across our family of brands to help inspire customers to create unforgettable experiences as they celebrate with friends and family during this special time of year."

Now, it's time to prepare! Here are some ideas to get the planning started:

Eat, Drink, and Be Merry: Planning a cocktail party is simple with a wide array of ready-to-serve savory appetizersand delicious charcuterie spreads. Mixology aficionados can grab their favorite spirits, add exceptional drink mixes, or fill up a personalizedchilling tubwith their favorite wines. Offering a special holiday beverageas guests arrive sets a festive tone for the fun to come.





Special Delivery! Prepared Meals and Specialty Foods: Complete feasts delivered right to the door, means more time to spend with friends and family. With delectable mashed potatoesand creamy Brussel sproutsthat arrive ready to heat and serve, pre-sliced, pre-cooked turkey and hamfor the main course, indulgent cakesand cookiesfor dessert, or a delicious brunchspread for the next morning, every mealis covered. Even better, everything can be purchased online for shipping nationwide, saving multiple trips to the grocery store.





A Table to Remember: The dining table, where loved ones can connect with each other over a shared meal, is the focal point for any celebration. From pre-lit tabletop Christmas treesand beautiful hand-crafted floral bouquetsdelivered by a local florist, to customized table runnersand monogrammed ceramic plates, there are décoroptions to complement any tablescape. Just pick a seasonaltheme or color palette and go!





Toast to the Host: Whether attending a small Friendsgivingfete, a co-worker's outdoor holidaygathering, or traveling to a relative's home for an extended stay, a thoughtful expression of gratitudefor the host is a must. Did they move into a new house? A custom etched wine decanteror exquisite preserved rosesthat last up to one year can serve as beautiful housewarming giftsgifts. Do they often crave sweets? They might be delighted to receive assorted chocolate trufflesor juicy dipped and drizzled strawberries.





There's No Place Like Home For The Holidays: When holiday guests are expected, living spaces can be easily transformed into winter wonderlands with options such as farm fresh bouquets, centerpieces crafted of faux foliage, DIY wreaths, customized stockings, and printed ornaments.





Calm and Cozy: After the entertaining is over, party planners can look forward to relaxing and recharging. Creating a warm and comforting atmosphere is easy with scented candles, embroidered knit blankets, and cozy throw pillows.





To view more inspiring products from Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, 1-800-Flowers.com®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Simply Chocolate®, Shari's Berries®, and more, be sure to check out the 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Holiday Entertaining 2021 Look Book here.

