1 800 FLOWERS COM : Reports 7.5 Percent Revenue Growth for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter - Form 8-K

01/27/2022
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Reports 7.5 Percent Revenue Growth for Its Fiscal 2022 Second Quarter
  • Total net revenues increased 7.5 percent, or $65.8 million, to $943.0 million, compared with $877.3 million in the prior year period. This revenue growth was on top of the 44.8 percent revenue growth reported in the Company's 2021 fiscal second quarter.
  • Net income for the quarter was $88.5 million, or $1.34 per diluted share compared with net income of $113.7 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the prior year period, primarily reflecting significant year-over-year cost increases for inbound and outbound shipping, labor, and digital marketing. Adjusted net income1 for the quarter was $88.6 million, or $1.34 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income1 of $114.2 million, or $1.72 per diluted share, in the prior year period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $133.1 million, down 19.0 percent compared with adjusted EBITDA1 of $164.3 million in the prior year period.
  • Company provides revised full-year guidance including revenue growth of 7.0 percent-to-9.0 percent, adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140.0 million-to-$150.0 million and EPS in a range of $0.90 -to- $1.00 per diluted share.

(1 Refer to "Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the tables attached at the end of this press release for reconciliation of non-GAAP results to applicable GAAP results.)

JERICHO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--January 27, 2022--1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLWS), a leading e-commerce provider of products and services designed to inspire more human expression, connection, and celebration, today reported results for its fiscal 2022 second quarter ended December 26, 2021.

Chris McCann, CEO of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., said, "Our revenue growth of 7.5 percent in the quarter - on top of the 45 percent growth in last year's fiscal second quarter - reflected continued growth across our three business segments, highlighted by growth of approximately ten percent in our Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets segment, led by our Harry & David® brand." McCann noted that, in addition to representing a very challenging year-over-year comparison, the holiday period was characterized by several significant headwinds including limited availability and increased costs for seasonal labor, ongoing supply-chain disruptions that caused shortages of key components for some holiday products and the resurgence of COVID pandemic cases across the country. "The widely reported cost increases associated with these macro headwinds significantly exceeded our expectations during the quarter, impacting our margins and bottom-line results," he said.

McCann said the Company will continue to invest in its operating platform, including initiatives to bring imported inventory in early and optimize outbound shipping methods as well as automating of its warehouse and distribution facilities to help mitigate the continuing cost headwinds. "Over the longer term, we anticipate these initiatives will enable us to improve our gross margins and drive enhanced bottom-line performance."

McCann noted that during the second quarter the Company saw continued strong, year-over-year growth in its customer file and in its Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which helps drive increased purchase frequency, retention, and cross-category/cross-brand purchases. "We also saw double-digit growth in our best performing customer cohort - customers that buy from multiple product categories and multiple brands within a given year. We believe these positive trends will provide increased marketing leverage over the longer term, particularly as we continue to see a larger percentage of our total revenues coming from existing customers."

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
 Total consolidated revenues increased 7.5 percent, or $65.8 million, to $943.0 million, compared with $877.3 million in the prior year period. This revenue growth was on top of the 44.8 percent revenue growth reported in the Company's 2021 fiscal second quarter. The Company achieved revenue growth across its three business segments, including growth of 9.8 percent in its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets segment, led by growth of more than 10.0 percent in its Harry & David brand.

Gross profit margin for the quarter was 40.1 percent, a decline of 530 basis points compared with 45.4 percent in the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased costs for inbound and outbound shipping and labor. Operating expenses as a percent of total revenues, improved 70 basis points to 27.9 percent of total sales, compared with 28.6 percent of total sales in the prior year period.

The combination of these factors resulted in net income for the quarter of $88.5 million, or $1.34 per diluted share compared with net income of $113.7 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, in the prior year period, primarily reflecting significant year-over-year cost increases in labor, inbound and outbound shipping, and digital marketing. Adjusted net income1 for the quarter was $88.6 million, or $1.34 per share, compared with adjusted net income of $114.2 million, or $1.72 per share, in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA1 for the quarter was $133.1 million, down 19.0 percent compared with adjusted EBITDA1 of $164.3 million in the prior year period.

Segment Results:
 The Company provides selected financial results for its Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets, Consumer Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet® segments in the tables attached to this release and as follows:

  • Gourmet Foods and Gift Baskets: Revenues for the quarter increased 9.8 percent to $590.9 million, compared with $538.3 million in the prior year period. The strong growth was primarily driven by growth of more than 10.0 percent in the Company's Harry & David business. Gross profit margin was 39.3 percent, a decline of 660 basis points compared with 45.9 percent in the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased costs for inbound and outbound shipping as well as limited availability and higher costs for labor. Segment contribution margin was $110.5 million, down 18.5 percent compared with $135.6 million in the prior year period, reflecting the reduced gross margin as well as higher year-over-year digital marketing costs.
  • Consumer Floral and Gifts: Total revenues in this segment increased 3.2 percent to $315.1 million, compared with $305.5 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 41.3 percent, down 270 basis points compared with 44.0 percent in the prior year period, primarily reflecting increased costs for inbound and outbound shipping and labor. Segment contribution margin was $38.2 million, down 16.4 percent compared with $45.7 million in the prior year period, primarily reflecting the reduced gross margin as well as higher year-over-year digital marketing costs.
  • BloomNet: Revenues for the quarter increased 11.4 percent to $37.9 million, compared with $34.1 million in the prior year period. Gross profit margin was 42.2 percent, down 720 basis points, compared with 49.4 percent in the prior year period, primarily reflecting higher inbound shipping costs and product mix. Segment contribution margin was $11.9 million, down 2.1 percent compared with $12.1 million in the prior year period primarily reflecting increased in-bound and outbound shipping costs which reduced gross margin.

Company Guidance
 The Company is updating its guidance for the fiscal 2022 year reflecting reported results for the first half of the year as well as its outlook for the remainder of the year. The updated guidance includes:

  • Total revenue growth of 7.0 percent-to-9.0 percent compared with the prior year;
  • Adjusted EBITDA in a range of $140.0 million-to-$150.0 million;
  • EPS in a range of $0.90 -to- $1.00 per diluted share, and;
  • The Company anticipates that Free Cash Flow for the year will be down significantly compared with the prior year based on its updated guidance and its plans to use its strong balance sheet to continue to invest in inventory to support its growth plans and address the headwinds it sees in the macro economy.

The Company's guidance for the year is based on several factors, including:

  • the continuing headwinds associated with the ongoing pandemic, increased costs for labor, inbound and outbound shipping, and marketing as well as consumer concerns regarding rising price inflation somewhat offset by;
  • the Company's ability to continue to attract new customers and add new members to its Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which is helping drive increased frequency, retention, and cross-category/cross-brand purchases.

Definitions of non-GAAP Financial Measures:
 We sometimes use financial measures derived from consolidated financial information, but not presented in our financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles("GAAP"). Certain of these are considered "non-GAAP financial measures" under the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules. Non-GAAP financial measures referred to in this document are either labeled as "non-GAAP" or designated as such with a "1". See below for definitions and the reasons why we use these non-GAAP financial measures. Where applicable, see the Selected Financial Information below for reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA:
 We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA adjusted for the impact of stock-based compensation, Non-Qualified Plan Investment appreciation/depreciation, and for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA were calculated for each period presented. The Company presents EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA because it considers such information meaningful supplemental measures of its performance and believes such information is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. The Company uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as factors to determine the total amount of incentive compensation available to be awarded to executive officers and other employees. The Company's credit agreement uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA to determine its interest rate and to measure compliance with certain covenants. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are also used by the Company to evaluate and price potential acquisition candidates. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (a) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, the Company's working capital needs; (b) EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on the Company's debts; and (c) although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future and EBITDA does not reflect any cash requirements for such capital expenditures. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should only be used on a supplemental basis combined with GAAP results when evaluating the Company's performance.

Segment Contribution Margin and Adjusted Segment Contribution Margin:
 We define segment contribution margin as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, before the allocation of corporate overhead expenses. Adjusted contribution margin is defined as contribution margin adjusted for certain items affecting period-to-period comparability. See Selected Financial Information for details on how segment contribution margin and adjusted segment contribution margin was calculated for each period presented. When viewed together with our GAAP results, we believe segment contribution margin and adjusted segment contribution margin provide management and users of the financial statements meaningful information about the performance of our business segments. Segment contribution margin and adjusted segment contribution margin are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and should not be relied upon to the exclusion of GAAP financial measures. The material limitation associated with the use of the segment contribution margin and adjusted segment contribution margin is that they are an incomplete measure of profitability as they do not include all operating expenses or non-operating income and expenses. Management compensates for these limitations when using this measure by looking at other GAAP measures, such as operating income and net income.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted or Comparable Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share:
 We define adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted or comparable net income (loss) per common share as net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share adjusted for certain items affecting period to period comparability. See Selected Financial Information below for details on how adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted or comparable net income (loss) per common share were calculated for each period presented. We believe that adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted or comparable EPS are meaningful measures because they increase the comparability of period-to-period results. Since these are not measures of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should not be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, GAAP net income (loss) and net income (loss) per common share, as indicators of operating performance and they may not be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies.

Free Cash Flow:
 We define free cash flow as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures. The Company considers free cash flow to be a liquidity measure that provides useful information to management and investors about the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of fixed assets, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in the Company's business, make strategic acquisitions, strengthen the balance sheet, and repurchase stock or retire debt. Free cash flow is a liquidity measure that is frequently used by the investment community in the evaluation of similarly situated companies. Since free cash flow is not a measure of performance calculated in accordance with GAAP, it should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results as reported under GAAP. A limitation of the utility of free cash flow as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the company's cash balance for the period.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. is a leading provider of gifts designed to help customers express, connect and celebrate. The Company's e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com®, 1-800-Baskets.com®, Cheryl's Cookies®, Harry & David®, PersonalizationMall.com®, Shari's Berries®, FruitBouquets.com®, Moose Munch®, The Popcorn Factory®, Wolferman's Bakery®, Vital Choice®, Stock Yards® and Simply Chocolate®. Through the Celebrations Passport® loyalty program, which provides members with free standard shipping and no service charge across our portfolio of brands, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. strives to deepen relationships with customers. The Company also operates BloomNet®, an international floral and gift industry service provider offering a broad range of products and services designed to help members grow their businesses profitably Napco℠, a resource for floral gifts and seasonal décor; DesignPac Gifts, LLC, a manufacturer of gift baskets and towers; and Alice's Table®, a lifestyle business offering fully digital livestreaming floral, culinary and other experiences to guests across the country. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was recognized among the top 5 on the National Retail Federation's 2021 Hot 25 Retailers list, which ranks the nation's fastest-growing retail companies. Shares in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, ticker symbol: FLWS. For more information, visit 1800flowersinc.com or follow @1800FLOWERSInc on Twitter.

FLWS-COMP
FLWS-FN

Special Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:
 This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events and can generally be identified using statements that include words such as "estimate," "expects," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "foresee," "forecast," "likely," "will," "target" or similar words or phrases. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are outside of the Company's control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to achieve its guidance for fiscal-year 2022; the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Company; its ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and assets; its ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; its ability to cost-effectively acquire and retain customers; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; its ability to compete against existing and new competitors; its ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; its ability to reduce promotional activities and achieve more efficient marketing programs; and general consumer sentiment and industry and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company's products. Reconciliations for forward looking figures would require unreasonable efforts at this time because of the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of certain components of various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, tax items, amortization or others that may arise during the year, and the Company's management believes such reconciliations would imply a degree of precision that would be confusing or misleading to investors. The lack of such reconciling information should be considered when assessing the impact of such disclosures. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any of the forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, made in this release or in any of its SEC filings. Consequently, you should not consider any such list to be a complete set of all potential risks and uncertainties. For a more detailed description of these and other risk factors, refer to the Company's SEC filings, including the Company's Annual Reports on Form 10-K and its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Conference Call:
 The Company will conduct a conference call to discuss the above details and attached financial results today, Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 8:00 a.m. (ET). The conference call will be webcast live from the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.1800flowersinc.com. A recording of the call will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's web site within two hours of the call's completion. A replay of the call can be accessed beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on the day of the call through February 3, 2022, at: (US) 1-877-344-7529; (Canada) 855-669-9658; (International) 1-412-317-0088; enter conference ID #:5113256.

Note: The attached tables are an integral part of this press release without which the information presented in this press release should be considered incomplete.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
 (in thousands)







December 26, 2021


June 27, 2021


(unaudited)


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents


$

271,068


$

173,573

Trade receivables, net


77,797


20,831

Inventories, net


191,050


153,863

Prepaid and other


32,956


51,792

Total current assets


572,871


400,059




Property, plant and equipment, net


226,660


215,287

Operating lease right-of-use assets


134,932


86,230

Goodwill


212,533


208,150

Other intangibles, net


147,178


139,048

Other assets


27,164


27,905

Total assets


$

1,321,338


$

1,076,679




Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable


$

109,257


$

57,434

Accrued expenses


279,345


178,512

Current maturities of long-term debt


20,000


20,000

Current portion of long-term operating lease liabilities


12,344


9,992

Total current liabilities


420,946


265,938




Long-term debt, net


151,844


161,512

Long-term operating lease liabilities


128,620


79,375

Deferred tax liabilities


32,856


34,162

Other liabilities


22,112


26,622

Total liabilities



756,378


567,609

Total stockholders' equity


564,960


509,070

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


$

1,321,338


$

1,076,679

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except for per share data)
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


December 26,
2021


December 27,
2020


December 26,
2021


December 27,
2020

Net revenues:





E-Commerce


$

827,522


$

777,810


$

1,090,893


$

1,016,673

Other


115,522


99,446


161,524


144,355

Total net revenues


943,044


877,256


1,252,417


1,161,028

Cost of revenues


564,594


479,010


748,453


647,302

Gross profit


378,450


398,246


503,964


513,726

Operating expenses:





Marketing and sales


207,771


194,696


302,150


274,981

Technology and development


13,490


14,053


26,913


25,656

General and administrative


28,872


30,835


55,938


59,048

Depreciation and amortization


12,588


11,060


23,558


19,900

Total operating expenses


262,721


250,644


408,559


379,585

Operating income


115,729


147,602


95,405


134,141

Interest expense, net


1,723


1,927


3,251


2,967

Other income, net


(2,457

)


(2,257

)


(3,053

)


(3,256

)

Income before income taxes


116,463


147,932


95,207


134,430

Income tax expense


27,995


34,255


19,938


30,515

Net income


$

88,468


$

113,677


$

75,269


$

103,915





Basic net income per common share


$

1.36


$

1.76


$

1.16


$

1.61





Diluted net income per common share


$

1.34


$

1.71


$

1.14


$

1.56





Weighted average shares used in the calculation of net income per common share:





Basic


65,261


64,728


65,161


64,524

Diluted


65,969


66,543


65,954


66,593

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)



Six months ended


December 26, 2021


December 27, 2020



Operating activities:



Net income


$

75,269


$

103,915

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization


23,558


19,900

Amortization of deferred financing costs


616


545

Deferred income taxes


(1,306

)


(1,388

)

Bad debt expense


(1,285

)


341

Stock-based compensation


5,296


5,358

Other non-cash items


(448

)


(321

)

Changes in operating items:



Trade receivables


(55,074

)


(56,372

)

Inventories


(28,534

)


25,369

Prepaid and other


8,172


(1,937

)

Accounts payable and accrued expenses


160,459


212,340

Other assets and liabilities


(875

)


8,897

Net cash provided by operating activities


185,848


316,647



Investing activities:



Acquisitions, net of cash acquired


(20,786

)


(250,943

)

Capital expenditures, net of non-cash expenditures


(32,608

)


(15,708

)

Purchase of equity investments


-


(1,285

)

Net cash used in investing activities


(53,394

)


(267,936

)



Financing activities:



Acquisition of treasury stock


(25,521

)


(12,470

)

Proceeds from exercise of employee stock options


846


1,032

Proceeds from bank borrowings


125,000


265,000

Repayment of bank borrowings


(135,000

)


(170,000

)

Debt issuance cost


(284

)


(2,193

)

Net cash used in (provided by) financing activities


(34,959

)


81,369



Net change in cash and cash equivalents


97,495


130,080

Cash and cash equivalents:



Beginning of period


173,573


240,506

End of period


$

271,068


$

370,586

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information - Category Information
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)




Three Months Ended



December 26,
2021


Vital Choice and
Alices's Table
Transaction
Costs


As Adjusted
(non-GAAP)
December 26, 2021


December 27,
2020


PersonalizationMall
Litigation
& Transaction Costs


Harry & David
Store Closure
Costs


As Adjusted
(non-GAAP)
December 27,
2020


%
Change

Net revenues:

















Consumer Floral & Gifts


$

315,083


$

-


$

315,083


$

305,357


$

-


$

-


$

305,357


3.2

%

BloomNet


37,930




37,930


34,051






34,051


11.4

%

Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets


590,946




590,946


538,265






538,265


9.8

%

Corporate


69




69


135






135


-48.9

%

Intercompany eliminations


(984

)



(984

)


(552

)




(552

)


-78.3

%

Total net revenues


$

943,044


$

-


$

943,044


$

877,256


$

-


$

-


$

877,256


7.5

%

















Gross profit:

















Consumer Floral & Gifts


$

130,025




$

130,025


$

134,474






$

134,474


-3.3

%



41.3

%




41.3

%


44.0

%






44.0

%



















BloomNet


16,021




16,021


16,820






16,820


-4.8

%



42.2

%




42.2

%


49.4

%






49.4

%



















Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets


232,239




232,239


246,890






246,890


-5.9

%



39.3

%




39.3

%


45.9

%






45.9

%



















Corporate


165




165


62






62


166.1

%



239.1

%




239.1

%


45.9

%






45.9

%



















Total gross profit


$

378,450


$

-


$

378,450


$

398,246


$

-


$

-


$

398,246


-5.0

%



40.1

%


-


40.1

%


45.4

%


-


-


45.4

%



















EBITDA (non-GAAP):

















Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a):

















Consumer Floral & Gifts


$

38,156


$

-


$

38,156


$

45,657


$

-


$

-


$

45,657


-16.4

%

BloomNet


11,887




11,887


12,141






12,141


-2.1

%

Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets


110,502



110,502


135,621



(78

)


135,543


-18.5

%

Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal


160,545


-


160,545


193,419


-


(78

)


193,341


-17.0

%

Corporate (b)


(32,228

)


59


(32,169

)


(34,757

)


513



(34,244

)


6.1

%

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


128,317


59


128,376


158,662


513


(78

)


159,097


-19.3

%

Add: Stock-based compensation


2,291




2,291


2,965






2,965


-22.7

%

Add: Compensation charge related to NQ Plan Investment Appreciation


2,425



2,425


2,227




2,227


8.9

%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

133,033


$

59


$

133,092


$

163,854


$

513


$

(78

)


$

164,289


-19.0

%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information - Category Information
(dollars in thousands) (unaudited)




Six Months Ended



December 26,
2021


Vital Choice and
Alice's Table
Transaction Costs


As Adjusted
(non-GAAP)
December 26,
2021


December 27,
2020


PersonalizationMall
Litigation
& Transaction Costs


Harry & David
Store Closure
Costs


As Adjusted
(non-GAAP)
December 27,
2020


%
Change

Net revenues:

















Consumer Floral & Gifts


$

496,312


$

-


$

496,312


$

466,903


$

-


$

-


$

466,903


6.3

%

BloomNet


68,764




68,764


66,789






66,789


3.0

%

Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets


688,428




688,428


628,194






628,194


9.6

%

Corporate


114




114


241






241


-52.7

%

Intercompany eliminations


(1,201

)



(1,201

)


(1,099

)




(1,099

)


-9.3

%

Total net revenues


$

1,252,417


$

-


$

1,252,417


$

1,161,028


$

-


$

-


$

1,161,028


7.9

%

















Gross profit:

















Consumer Floral & Gifts


$

206,028


$

-


$

206,028


$

200,060


$

-


$

-


$

200,060


3.0

%



41.5

%




41.5

%


42.8

%






42.8

%



















BloomNet


31,430




31,430


31,658






31,658


-0.7

%



45.7

%




45.7

%


47.4

%






47.4

%



















Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets


266,402




266,402


281,897






281,897


-5.5

%



38.7

%




38.7

%


44.9

%






44.9

%



















Corporate


104




104


111






111


-6.3

%



91.2

%




91.2

%


46.1

%






46.1

%



















Total gross profit


$

503,964


$

-


$

503,964


$

513,726


$

-


$

-


$

513,726


-1.9

%



40.2

%


-


40.2

%


44.2

%


-


-


44.2

%



















EBITDA (non-GAAP):

















Segment Contribution Margin (non-GAAP) (a):

















Consumer Floral & Gifts


$

57,346


$

-


$

57,346


$

64,893


$

-


$

-


$

64,893


-11.6

%

BloomNet


22,747




22,747


22,562






22,562


0.8

%

Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets


102,829



102,829


133,040



(483

)


132,557


22.4

%

Segment Contribution Margin Subtotal


182,922


-


182,922


220,495


-


(483

)


220,012


-16.9

%

Corporate (b)


(63,959

)


515


(63,444

)


(66,454

)


5,403



(61,051

)


-3.9

%

EBITDA (non-GAAP)


118,963


515


119,478


154,041


5,403


(483

)


158,961


-24.8

%

Add: Stock-based compensation


5,296




5,296


5,358






5,358


-1.2

%

Add: Compensation charge related to NQ Plan Investment Appreciation


2,992




2,992


3,207






3,207


-6.7

%

Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)


$

127,251


$

515


$

127,766


$

162,605


$

5,403


$

(483

)


$

167,526


-23.7

%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands) (unaudited)




Reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income (non-GAAP):

Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended


December 26, 2021


December 27, 2020


December 26, 2021


December 27, 2020









Net income

$

88,468


$

113,677


$

75,269


$

103,915

Adjustments to reconcile net income to adjusted net income (non-GAAP)








Add: Transaction costs

59


513


515


5,403

Deduct: Harry & David store closure cost adjustment

-


(78

)


-


(483

)

Deduct: Income tax effect on adjustments

65


125


(108

)


(1,117

)

Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)

$

88,592


$

114,237


$

75,676


$

107,718









Basic and diluted net income per common share








Basic

$

1.36


$

1.76


$

1.16


$

1.61

Diluted

$

1.34


$

1.71


$

1.14


$

1.56

















Basic and diluted adjusted net income per common share (non-GAAP)








Basic

$

1.36


$

1.76


$

1.16


$

1.67

Diluted

$

1.34


$

1.72


$

1.15


$

1.62









Weighted average shares used in the calculation of net income and adjusted net income per common share








Basic

65,261


64,728


65,161


64,524

Diluted

65,969


66,543


65,954


66,593

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Selected Financial Information
(in thousands) (unaudited)




Reconciliation of net income to adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP):


Three Months Ended


Six Months Ended



December 26, 2021


December 27, 2020


December 26, 2021


December 27, 2020









Net income


$

88,468


$

113,677


$

75,269


$

103,915

Add: Interest (income) expense, net


(734

)


(330

)


198


(289

)

Add: Depreciation and amortization


12,588


11,060


23,558


19,900

Add: Income tax expense


27,995


34,255


19,938


30,515

EBITDA


128,317


158,662


118,963


154,041

Add: Stock-based compensation


2,291


2,965


5,296


5,358

Add: Compensation charge related to NQ plan investment

appreciation


2,425


2,227


2,992


3,207

Add: Transaction costs


59


513


515


5,403

Deduct: Harry & David store closure cost adjustment


-


(78

)


-


(483

)

Adjusted EBITDA


$

133,092


$

164,289


$

127,766


$

167,526

(a) Segment performance is measured based on segment contribution margin or segment Adjusted EBITDA, reflecting only the direct controllable revenue and operating expenses of the segments, both of which are non-GAAP measurements. As such, management's measure of profitability for these segments does not include the effect of corporate overhead, described above, depreciation and amortization, other income (net), and other items that we do not consider indicative of our core operating performance.

(b) Corporate expenses consist of the Company's enterprise shared service cost centers, and include, among other items, Information Technology, Human Resources, Accounting and Finance, Legal, Executive and Customer Service Center functions, as well as Stock-Based Compensation. In order to leverage the Company's infrastructure, these functions are operated under a centralized management platform, providing support services throughout the organization. The costs of these functions, other than those of the Customer Service Center, which are allocated directly to the above categories based upon usage, are included within corporate expenses as they are not directly allocable to a specific segment.

Contacts

Investor Contact:
Joseph D. Pititto
(516) 237-6131
invest@1800flowers.com

Media Contact:
Kathleen Waugh
(516) 237-6028
kwaugh@1800flowers.com



Disclaimer

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc. published this content on 27 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2022 16:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
