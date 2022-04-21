Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FLWS   US68243Q1067

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.

(FLWS)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/21 02:53:44 pm EDT
13.41 USD   -2.76%
02:35p1 800 FLOWERS COM : Celebrates a Mother's Love with its First Ever Mint of NFTs
PU
04/141-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. to Release Results for its Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter on Thursday, April 28, 2022
BU
04/051 800 FLOWERS COM : Launches 2022 Smile Farms® BIRTHYAY! Collection
PU
1 800 Flowers com : Celebrates a Mother's Love with its First Ever Mint of NFTs

04/21/2022 | 02:35pm EDT
Apr 21, 2022

Disclaimer

1-800 FLOWERS.COM Inc. published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 18:34:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 264 M - -
Net income 2022 58,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 70,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,7x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 897 M 897 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,43x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 26,4%
Chart 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 13,79 $
Average target price 28,71 $
Spread / Average Target 108%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher G. McCann President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
William E. Shea CFO, Treasurer, SVP-Finance & Administration
James Francis McCann Executive Chairman
Arnold P. Leap Chief Information Officer
Leonard J. Elmore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, INC.-40.99%897
TRACTOR SUPPLY COMPANY-7.10%24 794
JARIR MARKETING COMPANY1.32%6 380
DUFRY AG-11.54%3 831
MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC-35.54%3 812
LESLIE'S, INC.-13.61%3 731