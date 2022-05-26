104 : Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Record Date and Distribute Date of Cash Dividend

Statement

1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting or decision by the Company:2022/05/26 2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights", "Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend. 3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution: Cash dividends NT$370,435,935. 4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14 5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15 6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16 7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20 8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20 9.Any other matters that need to be specified: Cash dividends will be distributed on 2022/08/08.