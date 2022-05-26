Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. 104 Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3130   TW0003130001

104 CORPORATION

(3130)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  05-24
194.00 TWD   +0.52%
06:40a104 : Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Record Date and Distribute Date of Cash Dividend
PU
05/04104 Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
02/24104 Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

104 : Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Record Date and Distribute Date of Cash Dividend

05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: 104 CORPORATION
SEQ_NO 2 Date of announcement 2022/05/26 Time of announcement 13:38:20
Subject 
 Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Record
Date and Distribute Date of Cash Dividend
Date of events 2022/05/26 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/05/26
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$370,435,935.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be distributed on 2022/08/08.

Disclaimer

104 Corporation published this content on 26 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 May 2022 10:39:41 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
