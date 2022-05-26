104 : Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Record Date and Distribute Date of Cash Dividend
05/26/2022 | 06:40am EDT
Provided by: 104 CORPORATION
Date of announcement
2022/05/26
Announcement of the BOD Resolutions on the Record
Date and Distribute Date of Cash Dividend
2022/05/26
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/05/26
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend.
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:
Cash dividends NT$370,435,935.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/07/14
5.Last date before book closure:2022/07/15
6.Book closure starting date:2022/07/16
7.Book closure ending date:2022/07/20
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/07/20
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:
Cash dividends will be distributed on 2022/08/08.