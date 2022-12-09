Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VCXA   KYG870761080

10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II

(VCXA)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-08 pm EST
9.940 USD   +0.20%
06:05a10x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. Ii : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12/05Fintech Circle terminates $9 bln deal with Bob Diamond-backed SPAC
RE
11/1410X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

10X Capital Venture Acquisition II : Management Change - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 1, 2022

10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Cayman Islands 001-40722 98-1594494
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification No.)
1 Word Trade Center, 85th Floor
New York, New York 10007
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
(212)257-0069
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)
Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading
Symbol(s) 		Name of each exchange on
which registered
Units, each consisting of one Class A ordinary share, par value $0.0001, and one-third of one redeemable warrant VCXAU The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share VCXA The NasdaqStock Market LLC
Warrants, each whole warrant exercisable for one Class A ordinary share, each at an exercise price of $11.50 per share VCXAW The NasdaqStock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 1, 2022, Boris Silver provided notice to 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (the "Company") of his decision to resign from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"), effective as of December 1, 2022. Mr. Silver's decision to resign was not the result of any disagreement with the Company, the Company's management or the Board.

On December 8, 2022, the Board appointed Mike Brown to serve as a Class II director of the Board. Mr. Brown will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee of the Board.

In connection with his appointment to the Board, Mr. Brown entered into the following agreements with the Company:

A joinder agreement to the letter agreement, dated December 8, 2022 (the "Joinder to the Letter Agreement"), pursuant to which Mr. Brown became a party to that certain letter agreement, dated August 10, 2021, between the Company, 10X Capital SPAC Sponsor II LLC, a Cayman Islands limited liability company (the "Sponsor") and other insiders signatory thereto, wherein Mr. Brown has agreed to be bound by and comply with the provisions of that certain letter agreement applicable to insiders in the same manner as if Mr. Brown were an original signatory thereto and in such capacity as an insider therein.
An indemnity agreement, dated December 8, 2022, (the "Indemnity Agreement"), between the Company and Mr. Brown, providing Mr. Brown contractual indemnification substantially in the form previously presented to the Board in addition to the indemnification provided for in the Company's second amended and restated memorandum and articles of association.

The foregoing descriptions of the Joinder to the Letter Agreement and the Indemnity Agreement do not purport to be complete and are qualified in their entireties by reference to the Joinder to the Letter Agreement and the form of Indemnity Agreement, copies of which are attached hereto as Exhibits 10.1 and 10.2, respectively, and are incorporated herein by reference.

Other than the foregoing, there are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Brown and any other persons pursuant to which he was selected as a director. Mr. Brown has no family relationships with any of the Company's directors or executive officers, and he has no direct or indirect material interest in any transaction required to be disclosed pursuant to Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description
10.1 Joinder to the Letter Agreement, dated December 8, 2022, between the Company, the Sponsor and Mike Brown.
10.2

Form of Indemnity Agreement (Incorporated by reference to Exhibit 10.6 to Amendment No. 1 to the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-l (File No. 333-253867), filed with the SEC on April 8, 2021).

104 104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

1

SIGNATURE

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

Dated: December 8, 2022

10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II
By: /s/ Hans Thomas
Name: Hans Thomas
Title: Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

2

Attachments

Disclaimer

10X Capital Venture Acquisition II Corp. published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about 10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II
06:05a10x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
12/05Fintech Circle terminates $9 bln deal with Bob Diamond-backed SPAC
RE
11/1410X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
11/1410X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter..
CI
11/0910x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendme..
AQ
11/0410x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financi..
AQ
11/0310x Capital Venture Acquisition Corp : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Unregis..
AQ
11/03African Agriculture, Inc. executed a definitive Business Combination Agreement to acqui..
CI
08/1510X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II Management's Discussion and Analysis of Finan..
AQ
08/1510X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarte..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,68 M - -
Net cash 2021 1,36 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 272 M 272 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,6%
Chart 10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II
Duration : Period :
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hans Thomas Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Oliver Erik Wriedt President & Head-Capital Markets
Guhan Kandasamy Chief Financial Officer
David Weisburd COO, Director & Head-Origination
Christopher Jurasek Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
10X CAPITAL VENTURE ACQUISITION CORP. II1.53%272
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.06%57 161
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.12%21 852
HAL TRUST-12.84%11 623
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-22.21%11 480
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.139.43%9 243