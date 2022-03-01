Log in
10X Capital Venture Acquisition III : Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing March 4, 2022 - Form 8-K

03/01/2022 | 05:06pm EST
10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III Announces the Separate Trading of its Ordinary Shares and Warrants, Commencing March 4, 2022

NEW YORK, March 1, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE: VCXB.U) (the "Company") today announced that, commencing March 4, 2022, holders of the units sold in the Company's initial public offering may elect to separately trade the Company's Class A ordinary shares and warrants included in the units.

No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade. The Class A ordinary shares and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols "VCXB" and "VCXB WS," respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VCXB.U." Holders of units will need to have their brokers contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company's transfer agent, in order to separate the units into Class A ordinary shares and warrants.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on January 11, 2022. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Attention: Capital Markets, 499 Park Avenue, 5th Floor New York, New York 10022; Email: prospectus@cantor.com.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the initial public offering and search for an initial business combination. No assurance can be given that the offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described, or at all, or that the proceeds of the offering will be used as indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement for the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Contact

Max Staedtler

10X Capital

One World Trade Center, 85th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 257-0069

max@10xcapital.com

Disclaimer

10X Capital Venture Acquisition III Corp. published this content on 01 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 22:04:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
