Thanks, Cassie, and good afternoon, everyone. During today's call, I'll start with an overview of our first quarter progress and performance, highlighted by the launch of four major new products that we believe set a new standard for single cell and spatial biology. Next, I will discuss the exciting opportunities we have ahead across our three platforms and the steps we're taking to deliver on this future. Then, I'll turn the call over to Justin for a more detailed look at our financials, business trends and outlook for the rest of the year.

For the first quarter, total revenue grew 5% to $141 million. We continued to drive strong growth in Spatial, led by our Visium franchise and the highly anticipated launch of Visium HD. We also saw strong interest in our new Chromium GEM-X technology, which delivers substantially higher performance at a lower price. A significant number of customers trialed the new architecture, contributing to lower-than-expectedquarter-end orders for Chromium overall. Despite the near-term sales impact, we believe GEM-X will invigorate Chromium growth over the long term and ultimately enable wider single cell adoption.