    TXG   US88025U1097

10X GENOMICS, INC.

(TXG)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-28 pm EST
31.68 USD   -0.66%
04:06p10x Genomics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
PR
12/16Cancer researchers question antitrust arguments against Illumina-Grail deal
RE
12/14Deutsche Bank Initiates Coverage on 10x Genomics With Buy Rating, $50 Price Target
MT
10x Genomics to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

12/28/2022 | 04:06pm EST
PLEASANTON, Calif., Dec. 28, 2022  /PRNewswire/ -- 10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG), a life sciences leader focused on mastering biology to advance human health, today announced the company will be participating in the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, California.

10x Genomics' management is scheduled to present on Monday, January 9, at 7:30 a.m. Pacific Time.  Management is also scheduled to participate in the Multiomics: Markers for Modern Medicine panel discussion on Tuesday, January 10, at 5:15 p.m. Pacific Time.  Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the events on the "Investors" section of the company's website at: https://investors.10xgenomics.com/.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to interrogate, understand and master biology to advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. 10x Genomics products have been adopted by researchers around the world including in all of the top 100 global research institutions as ranked by Nature in 2021 based on publications and all of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies by 2021 research and development spend and have been cited in over 4,100 research papers on discoveries ranging from oncology to immunology and neuroscience. Our patent portfolio comprises more than 1,700 issued patents and patent applications.

Disclosure Information

10x Genomics uses filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, its website (www.10xgenomics.com), press releases, public conference calls, public webcasts and its social media accounts as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Contacts
Investors: investors@10xgenomics.com
Media: media@10xgenomics.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/10x-genomics-to-present-at-the-41st-annual-jp-morgan-healthcare-conference-301710745.html

SOURCE 10x Genomics, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
