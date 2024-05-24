111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI)
Reshaping the Value Chain of Healthcare Industry with Digital Technology
First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call
May 23, 2024
1
DISCLAIMER
- The following presentation has been prepared by 111,. Inc. ("111" or the "Company") solely for informational purposes and should not be construed to be, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, an offer to buy or sell and/or an invitation and/or a recommendation and/or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment or trading strategy, nor shall any part of it form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation to any securities or otherwise.
- This presentation does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company. Nothing contained in this document shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance.
- You acknowledge that any assessment of the Company that may be made by you will be independent of this document and that you will be solely responsible for your own assessment of the market and the market position of the Company and that you will conduct your own analysis and be solely responsible for forming your own view of the potential future performance of the business of the Company.
- This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "target," "confident" and similar statements. Among other things, the Business Outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as 111's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. 111 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control.
- Forward-lookingstatements involve inherent risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any such statements. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, uncertainties as to the Company's ability comply with extensive and evolving regulatory requirements, its ability to compete effectively in the evolving PRC general health and wellness market, its ability to manage the growth of its business and expansion plans, its ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future, its ability to control the risks associated with its pharmaceutical retail and wholesale businesses, and the Company's ability to meet the standards necessary to maintain listing of its ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Market, including its ability to cure any non-compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing criteria. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and 111 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.
- This document also contains non-GAAP financial measures, the presentation of which is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. The reconciliation of those measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is contained within this document or the earnings press release.
- This document speaks as of March, 2024. Neither the delivery of this document nor any further discussions of the Company with any of the recipients shall, under and circumstances, create any implication that there has been no change in the affairs of the Company since that date.
2
- BUSINESS & OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
- FINANCIAL REVIEW
- APPENDIX
3
Breaking Ground: First Operational Profit Reported Amid Ongoing Pharmaceutical Transformation
Major Milestone & Macroenvironment
- First operational income after years of dedicated effort towards long-term resilient growth with strategic operational refinements.
- The national anti-corruptioncampaign continues throughout this year, driving a further shift towards greater transparency and integrity in healthcare transactions.
- Retail pharmacy market is growing with more drug sales. However, there are formidable entry barriers for new startups in this growing industry.
- Digital transformation across the entire value chain of healthcare industry is deepening for higher efficiency and lower costs.
- Strategically positioned as a leader in the digital health revolution, we aim to enhance the capabilities of pharmacies, enabling them to thrive in this new environment and look forward to contributing to a healthier, more transparent healthcare system for all.
2018 - 2027 China's Out-of-Hospital Pharmaceutical Distribution Market by GMV1
The ratio of out-of-hospital
30000
44.10%
45.70%
47.10%
50.00%
pharmaceutical distribution in China
(RMB100 million)
41.90%
45.00%
keeps rising, reflecting significant
39.30%
25000
36.50%
33.50%
21466
40.00%
potential
20042
20837
30.80%
19260
35.00%
18452
20000
28.40%
17532
27.60%
16493
2022
30.00%
14525
15413
•
Within hospital：RMB1.1135 trillion
15000
13446
25.00%
•
Outside hospital: RMB0.6397 trillion
8829
9513
10110
20.00%
•
Out-of-hospital ratio：36.5%
10000
8068
7248
15.00%
6397
5522
2027e
4764
4125
10.00%
5000
3716
•
Within hospital: RMB1.1355 trillion
5.00%
•
Outside hospital: RMB1.0110 trillion
0
0.00%
•
Out-of-hospital ratio：47.1%
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023e
2024e
2025e
2026e
2027e
China's out-of-hospital pharmaceutical distribution market
China's pharmaceutical distribution market
China's out-of-hospital pharmaceutical distribution market ratio2
Source: 艾瑞咨询
Notes: 1. GMV represents Gross Merchandise Volume4 2. China's out-of-hospital pharmaceutical distribution market ratio represents the proportion of China's out-of-hospital pharmaceutical distribution market in China's total pharmaceutical distribution market
Slight Revenue Decrease Due to Sudden Surge of Demand During Peak of Pandemic in Q1 of 2023
Revenue - Total
B2B Revenue
(Million)
YoY -4.6%
(Million)
YoY -3.7%
RMB3,697
USD538
RMB3,528
RMB3,584
USD489
RMB3,452
USD522
USD478
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
5
Driving Operational Excellence
(Excluding Share-Based Compensation Expenses)
Workforce
Selling and Marketing Expense
as % of Net Revenue
Fulfillment Expense as % of Net Revenue
Optimization
Streamlined
Management
Improved Corporate Governance
YoY -20bps
2.4%2.2%
0.032.8%
0.02
0.01
0.
YoY -30bps
2.5%
Technology
Investment
Fulfillment
Upgrade
In-House Advisory
Department
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
Technology Expense as % of Net Revenue
YoY -10bps
0.6%0.5%
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
G&A Expense as % of Net Revenue
YoY -10bps
0.6%0.5%
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
6
First Time Operational Profitability Driven By Operational Efficiency
Operating Expense as % of Net Revenue (Excluding Share-Based Compensation Expenses)
Excluding Share-Based
YoY -60bps
Compensation Expenses
6.3%
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
5.7%
Total
6.3%
5.7%
Selling and Marketing
2.4%
2.2%
G&A
0.6%
0.5%
Technology
0.6%
0.5%
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
Fulfillment
2.8%
2.5%
Income from Operations as % of Net Revenue
Non-GAAP Income from Operations1 as % of Net Revenue
Turned to profitability
YoY +20bps
0.3%
0.1%
0.1%
-0.6%
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
2023 Q1
2024 Q1
Notes:
1. Non-GAAP income from operations represents income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses.
7
Reshaping Entire Value Chain of Healthcare Industry with Digital Technology
Traditional Model
Pharmas
Primary Distributor
Secondary Distributor
Tertiary Distributor
Retail End
Consumer
Digital Model
Pharmas
111, Inc.
Fully Digitalized
Digital Marketing
Operational System
Technology Empowerment
30 + Proprietary Systems
for Pharmacies
Intelligent Supply
24 Patents
Chain
Retail End
Consumer
Data Direct Linkage & Digital Enablement
Industry Upgrade
- De-Intermediationof Industrial Supply Chain
- Transaction Automation
- Intelligent Service
Enabling
Technological Innovation
- Industrial Informatization
- Industrial Digitalization
- Industrial AI
8
Driving Operational Excellence by Leveraging Technology
Customer
Acquisition & Retention
Technology
Supply Chain Support
Resource Utilization
Expense Control
Market Expansion
Supply Demand
Operation
Operating Expenditure Ratio1
(Excluding Share-Based Compensation Expenses)
YoY -60 bps
6.3% 5.7%
1Q23 1Q24
Note: 1. The ratio represents operating expenses as a percentage of net revenues
9
Intelligent Integration: Driving Demand, Managing Sales, Empowering Partners
Intelligent Demand Analysis
- Combined with company data and industry data, the "Bo Guan" catalogue regularly updates the latest customer demand list
- Top Demanded Goods are given larger weights when assortment decisions were made
- Longtail Goods are given regional attention to meet special demands
Source of Data
Data Processing
Pharmaceutical Industry Owner Database
Smart Sales
- Smart sales "Eagle Eye" enables BD to reach customers more efficiently and transform marketing
Empowering and Optimizing Pharmacy Operations
- Analyzing pharmacy customer segments, providing private domain service guidance to achieve B2B2C
- Smart Sourcing System
- Cloud Prescription Service
- Pharmacy Operation Analysis Board
- Pharmacy CRM and etc.
External Data
Customer DDI Data
Officially open Health and Health Commission
and Food and Drug
Administration
Industrial and Commercial
Bureau and Tax Bureau
Bureau of Statistics of the Civil
Affairs Bureau
Geographical Location
Map
Internal Business Data
1.2 million +
600000 +
Business Owner Data
Commodity Master Data
Doctor
Pharmaceutical
Drug Store
Medical
Health
Medical
Products
Library
Enterprise
17w+
Equipment
Institution
Storehouse
69W+
Storehouse
arehouse
Artificial Intelligence
Library
National Health
3W+
Medical
8K+
48W+
Insurance
Bank
Business
11W+
Cosmeceutical
Library
Drugstore
torehouse
1.4W+
58W+
1W+
1.1 million +
220,000 +
Qualification Database
Qualification Base for
Cloud Computing
of Pharmaceutical
the First Operation of
Enterprises
Products
Drug Business
Device Business
Drug
Registration
License
License
Drug Approval Document
Certificate
57W+
Certificate
21W+
6W+
5W+
of Class II Device
Food Business
Business
License
Drug Quality
Product Packaging
License
65W
Standards
Instructions
Big Data
22W+
5W+
6W+
1
10
