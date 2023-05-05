11880 : Information pursuant to § 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation EU 2018/1212)

Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 4

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial

statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for

the financial year 2023 as well as the auditor for a possible audit review

of the condensed financial statements and the interim management

report as well as for a possible audit review of additional interim

financial information

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 5

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the amendment of the object of the company and the

corresponding amendment of section 1.2 (1) of the Articles of

Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item 6

2. Title of the agenda item Resolution on the amendment of clause 5.3 (5) of the Articles of

Association to enable the participation of the members of the

Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting by way of video and

audio transmission

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: