11880 : Information pursuant to § 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation EU 2018/1212)
Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023
Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the message
1. Unique identifier of the event
TGT062023oHV
2. Type of message
Meeting notice of a General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]
B. Specification of the issuer
1. ISIN
DE0005118806
2. Name of issuer
11 88 0 Solutions AG
C. Specification of the meeting
1. Date of the General Meeting
13.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230613]
2. Time of the General Meeting
11:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
09:00 UTC]
3. Type of the General Meeting
Ordinary General Meeting
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]
4. Location of the General Meeting
Virtual General Meeting:
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act:
11 88 0 Solutions AG, Hohenzollernstraße 24, 45128 Essen, Germany
5. Record Date
23.05.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230522]
6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
D. Participation in the General Meeting
D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting per
Internetservice at
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
EV; ISO 20022: EVOT]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
06.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230606; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]
1
Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023
D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to
the proxies nominated by the Company
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
06.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230606; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the
Company
in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until 12.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230612; 22:00 UTC]
electronically via the Internetservice at https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung by
13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]
Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation
1. Method of participation by shareholder
Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]
2. Issuer deadline for the notification of
06.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)
participation
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230606; 22:00 UTC]
3. Issuer deadline for voting
Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the proxy via
Internetservice at
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung:
• 13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]
Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies and
issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:
• in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until
12.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230612; 22:00 UTC]
• electronically via the Internetservice at
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung by
13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the
Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]
2
Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023
E. Agenda
E. Agenda - item 1
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
1
2. Title of the agenda item
Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the consolidated
financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board, the
management report, the consolidated management report, the report of
the Supervisory Board for the financial year from 1 January to
31 December 2022 and the explanatory report of the Executive Board on
the disclosures pursuant to § 289a, § 315a of the German Commercial
Code (HGB)
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
materials
4. Vote
none
5. Alternative voting options
none
E. Agenda - item 2
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
2
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the member of the Management Board for
the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 3
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
3
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the discharge of the member of the Supervisory Board for
the financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
materials
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
3
Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023
E. Agenda - item 4
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
4
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial
statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for
the financial year 2023 as well as the auditor for a possible audit review
of the condensed financial statements and the interim management
report as well as for a possible audit review of additional interim
financial information
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 5
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
5
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the amendment of the object of the company and the
corresponding amendment of section 1.2 (1) of the Articles of
Association
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 6
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
6
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the amendment of clause 5.3 (5) of the Articles of
Association to enable the participation of the members of the
Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting by way of video and
audio transmission
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
4
Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023
E. Agenda - item 7
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
7
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the authorisation of the Board of Directors to provide for
the holding of virtual General Meetings and the corresponding
amendment of Clause 5.1 of the Articles of Association
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Binding vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
E. Agenda - item 8
1. Unique identifier of the agenda item
8
2. Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the audited remuneration report for the
financial year 2022
3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung
4. Vote
Advisory vote
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]
5. Alternative voting options
Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]
F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights
F. Shareholder right - requests for additions to the agenda pursuant to section 122 (2) of the German Stock
Corporation Act (AktG)
1. Object of deadline
Submission of requests for additions to the agenda
2. Applicable issuer deadline
13.05.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230513; 22:00 UTC]
F. Shareholder right - submission of counter-motions pursuant to section 126 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
1. Object of deadline
Submission of counter-motions to specific items on the agenda to be
made available to the other shareholders prior to the General Meeting
2. Applicable issuer deadline
29.05.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (receipt is decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230529; 22:00 UTC].
F. Shareholder right - submission of proposals for election pursuant to section 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
1. Object of deadline
Submission of election proposals for the election of Supervisory Board
members or auditors to be made available to the other shareholders
prior to the General Meeting
2. Applicable issuer deadline
29.05.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (receipt is decisive)
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20230529; 22:00 UTC].
5
Disclaimer
11 88 0 Solutions AG published this content on 05 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 May 2023 10:20:30 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
