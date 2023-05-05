Advanced search
11880 : Information pursuant to § 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation EU 2018/1212)

05/05/2023 | 06:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023

Information pursuant to Section 125 (1) German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) in connection with Section 125 (5) AktG, Article 4 (1) and Table 3 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the message

1. Unique identifier of the event

TGT062023oHV

2. Type of message

Meeting notice of a General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: NEWM]

B. Specification of the issuer

1. ISIN

DE0005118806

2. Name of issuer

11 88 0 Solutions AG

C. Specification of the meeting

1. Date of the General Meeting

13.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230613]

2. Time of the General Meeting

11:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

09:00 UTC]

3. Type of the General Meeting

Ordinary General Meeting

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET]

4. Location of the General Meeting

Virtual General Meeting:

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

In accordance with the German Stock Corporation Act:

11 88 0 Solutions AG, Hohenzollernstraße 24, 45128 Essen, Germany

5. Record Date

23.05.2023, 00:00 hrs. (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230522]

6. Uniform Resource Locator (URL)

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

D. Participation in the General Meeting

D. Participation in the General Meeting - electronic absentee voting

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through electronic absentee voting per

Internetservice at https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV; ISO 20022: EVOT]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

06.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]

1

Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023

D. Participation in the General Meeting - company-appointed proxies

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote by granting authority and issuing instructions to

the proxies nominated by the Company

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

06.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Granting authority (with voting instructions) to the proxies nominated by the

Company

    • in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until 12.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230612; 22:00 UTC]
    • electronically via the Internetservice at https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung by
      13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023
      [format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]
  2. Participation in the General Meeting - proxy authorisation

1. Method of participation by shareholder

Exercising the right to vote through an authorised third party

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

PX; ISO 20022: PRXY]

2. Issuer deadline for the notification of

06.06.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST)

participation

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230606; 22:00 UTC]

3. Issuer deadline for voting

Exercising of voting rights via electronic absentee voting by the proxy via

Internetservice at https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung:

13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]

Exercising of voting rights by the proxy through granting sub-proxies and

issuing instructions to the proxies appointed by the Company:

in writing or in text form by postal mail, fax or email until

12.06.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230612; 22:00 UTC]

electronically via the Internetservice at

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung by

13.06.2023, until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 13.06.2023

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230613; until the time of the closing of voting by the Chairman of the

Meeting at the virtual General Meeting on 20230613]

2

Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023

E. Agenda

E. Agenda - item 1

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

1

2. Title of the agenda item

Presentation of the adopted annual financial statements, the consolidated

financial statements approved by the Supervisory Board, the

management report, the consolidated management report, the report of

the Supervisory Board for the financial year from 1 January to

31 December 2022 and the explanatory report of the Executive Board on

the disclosures pursuant to § 289a, § 315a of the German Commercial

Code (HGB)

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

none

5. Alternative voting options

none

E. Agenda - item 2

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

2

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the member of the Management Board for

the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 3

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

3

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the discharge of the member of the Supervisory Board for

the financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

materials

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

3

Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023

E. Agenda - item 4

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

4

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor of the annual financial

statements and the auditor of the consolidated financial statements for

the financial year 2023 as well as the auditor for a possible audit review

of the condensed financial statements and the interim management

report as well as for a possible audit review of additional interim

financial information

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 5

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

5

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of the object of the company and the

corresponding amendment of section 1.2 (1) of the Articles of

Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 6

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

6

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the amendment of clause 5.3 (5) of the Articles of

Association to enable the participation of the members of the

Supervisory Board in the Annual General Meeting by way of video and

audio transmission

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

4

Annual General Meeting of 11 88 0 Solutions AG on 13 June 2023

E. Agenda - item 7

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

7

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the authorisation of the Board of Directors to provide for

the holding of virtual General Meetings and the corresponding

amendment of Clause 5.1 of the Articles of Association

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Binding vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

BV; ISO 20022: BNDG]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

E. Agenda - item 8

1. Unique identifier of the agenda item

8

2. Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the audited remuneration report for the

financial year 2022

3. Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

https://ir.11880.com/hauptversammlung

4. Vote

Advisory vote

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

AV; ISO 20022: ADVI]

5. Alternative voting options

Vote in favour, Vote against, Abstention

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

VF, VA, AB; ISO 20022: CFOR, CAGS, ABST]

F. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights

F. Shareholder right - requests for additions to the agenda pursuant to section 122 (2) of the German Stock

Corporation Act (AktG)

1. Object of deadline

Submission of requests for additions to the agenda

2. Applicable issuer deadline

13.05.2023, 24:00 hrs (CEST) (time of receipt decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230513; 22:00 UTC]

F. Shareholder right - submission of counter-motions pursuant to section 126 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

1. Object of deadline

Submission of counter-motions to specific items on the agenda to be

made available to the other shareholders prior to the General Meeting

2. Applicable issuer deadline

29.05.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (receipt is decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230529; 22:00 UTC].

F. Shareholder right - submission of proposals for election pursuant to section 127 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG)

1. Object of deadline

Submission of election proposals for the election of Supervisory Board

members or auditors to be made available to the other shareholders

prior to the General Meeting

2. Applicable issuer deadline

29.05.2023, 24:00 hrs. (CEST) (receipt is decisive)

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20230529; 22:00 UTC].

5

