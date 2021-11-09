Log in
11880 Solutions AG with successful nine-month balance sheet 2021: Sales significantly increased compared to previous year, EBITDA strongly improved

11/09/2021 | 02:02am EST
DGAP-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
11880 Solutions AG with successful nine-month balance sheet 2021: Sales significantly increased compared to previous year, EBITDA strongly improved

09.11.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 9 November 2021 - 11880 Solutions AG has successfully completed the first nine months of the current financial year: As of 30.09.2021, revenues increased by 17.6 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to ? 42.9 million at Group level (30.09.2020: ? 36.5 million). The EBITDA grew by 77.3 per cent to ? 4.1 million (30.09.2020: ? 1.8 million).

The Digital business contributed ? 33.4 million to total revenues in the first nine months of the current 2021 financial year (30.09.2020: ? 27.3 million). EBITDA improved in this business segment to ? 4.0 million (30.09.2020: ? 2.4 million). In the Directory Assistance segment, the company also managed again a slight increase in revenues to ? 9.5 million (30.09.2020: ? 9.2 million). EBITDA was also slightly positive in this business segment at ? 0.1 million (30.09.2020: ? -0.1 million).

Even after the cyber attack reported at the end of October, which briefly disrupted a large part of the company's operational processes, 11880 Solutions AG is sticking to its guidance for 2021 issued at the beginning of the year. According to this, the company is aiming for a turnover of between 54.8 and 60.6 million euros and an EBITDA of between 3.1 and 4.3 million euros.

"In both business segments of our company, we have shown an excellent performance so far this year," says Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG. "However, we are not yet in the position to make a final assessment of the consequences of the cyber attack but are of course nonetheless sticking to our growth course. To this end, we are already developing further product offerings and examining opportunities to expand our business areas. Innovation and time-to-market are the most important criteria on our way to becoming the number 1 in online marketing for small and medium-sized enterprises in Germany."

You can find the nine-month report 20201 here: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte




Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

09.11.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1247189

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1247189  09.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1247189&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
