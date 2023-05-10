Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  11880 Solutions AG
  News
  Summary
    TGT   DE0005118806

11880 SOLUTIONS AG

(TGT)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36:06 2023-05-09 am EDT
1.070 EUR   -2.73%
02:02aFirst Quarter 2023 : 11880 Solutions AG with higher revenue and improved EBITDA
EQ
05/0511880 : Information pursuant to § 125 AktG and Table 3 Blocks A to F Implementing Regulation EU 2018/1212)
PU
03/3011880 Solutions AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
First quarter 2023: 11880 Solutions AG with higher revenue and improved EBITDA

05/10/2023 | 02:02am EDT
EQS-News: 11880 Solutions AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Quarterly / Interim Statement
First quarter 2023: 11880 Solutions AG with higher revenue and improved EBITDA

10.05.2023 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Essen, 10 May 2023 – 11880 Solutions AG today announced that it was able to increase revenue to EUR 14.5 million in the first quarter of the 2023 financial year (Q1 2022: EUR 13.4 million). EBITDA amounted to EUR 0.22 million in the first three months of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 0.1 million).

"2023 is off to a good start. We have left the difficult 2022 financial year behind us and started the new year with a lot of ambition. This year, we want to further reduce our costs and work even more efficiently. The first quarter was already a good start. For example, with our addressable TV product, which was launched at the end of November, we can already report a triple-digit number of customers," explained Christian Maar, CEO of 11880 Solutions AG.

In the digital business, almost 500 new customers were acquired in the first three months of 2023. At the same time, revenue rose to EUR 11.4 million (Q1 2022: EUR 10.3 million). EBITDA in this segment was at previous year's level of EUR 0.4 million (Q1 2022: EUR 0.4 million).

Slight growth was also recorded in the Directory Assistance segment: EUR 3.2 million in sales were generated in the first quarter of 2023 (Q1 2022: EUR 3.0 million). EBITDA in this segment improved slightly and was minus EUR 0.1 million in the first three months of the current financial year (Q1 2022: EUR -0.2 million).

"With our all-round marketing offer, we can efficiently make small and medium-sized companies visible online and thus bring them new customers. Our high-reach portals such as 11880.com, werkenntdenBESTEN and wirfindendeinenJOB accelerate awareness of our corporate clients," said Christian Maar. "This year, we will focus even more specifically on the advantages that SMEs have with us as a partner and at the same time concentrate more on long-term customer relationships. To further minimise payment defaults among our customers, we have started to use an AI-solution we developed ourselves. This is already succeeding very successfully so far."

The interim statement for Q1 2023 of 11880 Solutions AG is available for download at: https://ir.11880.com/finanzberichte

 

 




Contact:
Anja Meyer
11880 Solutions AG
Tel.: 0201 / 8099-188
E-Mail: anja.meyer@11880.com

10.05.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: 11880 Solutions AG
Hohenzollernstraße 24
45128 Essen
Germany
Phone: 0201-80990
E-mail: info@11880.com
Internet: www.11880.com
ISIN: DE0005118806, DE0005118806, ,
WKN: 511880, 511880
Indices: Prime All Share
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1628465

 
End of News EQS News Service

1628465  10.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628465&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 56,0 M 61,4 M 61,4 M
Net income 2022 -3,49 M -3,82 M -3,82 M
Net Debt 2022 5,56 M 6,09 M 6,09 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,78x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26,7 M 29,2 M 29,2 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 486
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart 11880 SOLUTIONS AG
Duration : Period :
11880 Solutions AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 11880 SOLUTIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,07
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christian Maar Chairman-Management Board
Michael R. Wiesbrock Chairman-Supervisory Board
Leonard Kiedrowski Member-Supervisory Board
Helmar Hipp Member-Supervisory Board
Ralf Ruhrmann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
11880 SOLUTIONS AG-1.83%29
FISERV, INC.18.23%73 769
CINTAS CORPORATION2.20%46 807
BLOCK, INC.-5.60%35 568
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC.7.45%27 421
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC-1.97%25 624
