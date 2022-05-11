DGAP-News: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

123fahrschule SE: 123fahrschule launches private placement of up to 150,000 new shares from a capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights



11.05.2022 / 17:39

123fahrschule launches private placement of up to 150,000 new shares from a capital increase excluding shareholders' subscription rights

Cologne, 11 May 2022 - 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9; ticker symbol: 123F; Regulated Unofficial Market Düsseldorf), a digitally driven driving school chain in Germany with a focus on e-learning, launches a private placement of up to 150,000 new shares from a capital increase against cash contributions excluding shareholders' subscription rights.

The up to 150,000 new shares with a pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each will be offered to selected investors in the private placement at a placement price of EUR 11.00 per new share. Two anchor shareholders of the company have already committed in advance to subscribe to just under 50% of the new shares offered. Quirin Privatbank AG is acting as bookrunner for this private placement.

With the capital increase, 123fahrschule SE secures the necessary liquidity for further expansion in Q2 2022 and preparation of further acquisitions in the second half of the current financial year as part of its growth strategy. In particular, 123fahrschule SE seeks to take advantage of opportunities that currently arise in the market for the acquisition of larger, highly profitable driving schools that, in the company's view, will consolidate its market leadership in Germany. To this end, the company is already in advanced negotiations with both the target companies and debt capital partners.

The company currently expects to increase its revenues in the first half of the year compared to the same period last year from 2.8 million euros to 7.8 million euros. Coupled with this significant increase in revenues, the company continues to anticipate a significant improvement in earnings in the 1st half of 2022 compared to the 1st half of 2021.



