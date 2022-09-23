EQS-Ad-hoc: 123fahrschule SE / Key word(s): Capital Increase

123fahrschule SE announces result of the rights issue against cash contributions resolved on 5 September 2022



23-Sep-2022 / 17:22 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THIS RELEASE.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

123fahrschule SE announces result of the rights issue against cash contributions resolved on 5 September 2022

538,048 new shares subscribed or placed at a price of EUR 7.00

Cologne/Frankfurt am Main, 23 September 2022. The Management Board and Supervisory Board of 123fahrschule SE (ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9) today resolved to implement the capital increase with subscription rights from the company's authorised capital, which was resolved upon by the Management Board and Supervisory Board on 5 September 2022. In the course of the capital increase, 538,048 new shares with a notional pro-rata amount of the share capital of EUR 1.00 each and a dividend entitlement as of 1 January 2022 ("New Shares") will be issued.

Thus, 76.8% of the offered shares could be placed with existing shareholders and new investors. In view of the very difficult market environment, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board consider the result a great success and a confirmation of 123fahrschule's strategy.

The capital increase against cash contributions will increase the share capital of 123fahrschule SE from EUR 2,569,306 by EUR 538,048.00 to EUR 3,107,354.00. The New Shares were issued at a price of EUR 7.00. As a result of the placement, the Company will receive gross proceeds in the amount of approximately EUR 3.77 million.

The proceeds from the capital increase are intended to be used for the further expansion of the company, in particular the acquisition of further driving schools. In view of the difficult situation on the capital market and the danger that the recession will affect the driving school market, the optimisation of the operating cash flow and EBITDA is the company's top priority.

The capital increase was accompanied by Quirin Privatbank AG, Berlin, as sole global coordinator, bookrunner and subscription agent.

Important Notice

This document and the information contained herein are for information purposes only and do not constitute a prospectus or an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of the Company in the United States of America ("United States") or in any other jurisdiction. This publication may not be released, published or distributed in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan. The securities of the Company may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"). The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act or under the applicable securities laws of Australia, Canada or Japan. Except in Germany, there was no public offer of shares of the Company.

The distribution of this announcement may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons into whose possession any document or other information referred to herein comes should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.