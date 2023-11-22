Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.11.2023 / 18:52 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: KlickVentures GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Herr
First name: Boris
Last name(s): Polenske
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
123fahrschule SE

b) LEI
894500K921GZTYDA4U88 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2P4HL9

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.10 EUR 164810.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.1000 EUR 164810.8000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: 123fahrschule SE
Klopstockstr. 1
50968 Köln
Germany
Internet: www.123fahrschule.de

 
87483  22.11.2023 CET/CEST

