1347 PROPERTY INSURANCE HOLDINGS, INC.

(PIH)
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. : Announces Change in Name to FG Financial Group, Inc. and Ticker Symbol To “FGF”

12/17/2020 | 09:11am EST
1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: FGF), a holding company which is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified holding company of reinsurance and investment management businesses, announced today that it has changed its name to FG Financial Group, Inc. (“FG Financial”) to better reflect the Company’s diversified holding company strategy.

The Company’s shares of common stock commence trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the new ticker symbol "FGF", effective today. The Company’s series A preferred shares also commence trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “FGFPP”.

About FG Financial Group, Inc.

FG Financial Group, Inc. is implementing business plans to operate as a diversified insurance, reinsurance and investment management holding company and is incorporated in Delaware. The Company endeavors to make opportunistic and value-oriented investments in insurance, reinsurance and related businesses. The Company’s principal business operations are conducted through its subsidiaries and affiliates. The Company also provides investment management services.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are not based on historical facts, but are forward-looking statements. These statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “can,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “evaluate,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “outlook,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “probable,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “view,” or “will,” or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. These statements reflect the Company’s reasonable judgment with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include risks associated with our ability to execute on our business strategy and other risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s periodic reports on Form 10-K and 10-Q filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new developments or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
