138 Student Living Jamaica : Limited (138SL) – Approval Of Resolutions At AGM Held On April 19, 2023

138 Student Living Limited has advised that at its 8th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and the following resolutions were unanimously approved by the shareholders:



1. "That the Directors' Report, the Auditor's Report and the Statements of Account for the year ended 30 September 2022 be and are hereby received and adopted."

2. "THAT Director Mrs. Marrynette Lee retiring by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

3. "THAT Director Mrs. Sharon Donaldson retiring by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

4. "THAT Director Mr. John Leee retiring by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

5. "That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration for the ensuing year."

6. "THAT the remuneration of the Auditors, BDO, who have signified their willingness to continue in office, be such as may be agreed between the Directors of the Company and the Auditors."