  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  138 Student Living Jamaica Limited
  News
  Summary
    138SL   JME201400061

138 STUDENT LIVING JAMAICA LIMITED

(138SL)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-04-19
5.050 JMD   +1.00%
10:40a138 Student Living Jamaica : Limited (138SL) – Approval Of Resolutions At AGM Held On April 19, 2023
PU
04/14138 Student Living Jamaica : Updated Corporate Governance Code
PU
02/28138 Student Living Jamaica : 138SL) – Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
138 Student Living Jamaica : Limited (138SL) – Approval Of Resolutions At AGM Held On April 19, 2023

04/21/2023 | 10:40am EDT
138 Student Living Limited has advised that at its 8th Annual General Meeting held on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and the following resolutions were unanimously approved by the shareholders:

1. "That the Directors' Report, the Auditor's Report and the Statements of Account for the year ended 30 September 2022 be and are hereby received and adopted."

2. "THAT Director Mrs. Marrynette Lee retiring by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

3. "THAT Director Mrs. Sharon Donaldson retiring by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

4. "THAT Director Mr. John Leee retiring by rotation and being eligible for re-appointment be and is hereby re-elected a Director of the Company."

5. "That the Directors be and are hereby authorized to fix their remuneration for the ensuing year."

6. "THAT the remuneration of the Auditors, BDO, who have signified their willingness to continue in office, be such as may be agreed between the Directors of the Company and the Auditors."

Attachments

Disclaimer

138 Student Living Jamaica Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 14:39:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 186 M 7,78 M 7,78 M
Net income 2022 318 M 2,09 M 2,09 M
Net Debt 2022 4 422 M 29,0 M 29,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,84x
Yield 2022 2,48%
Capitalization 2 093 M 13,7 M 13,7 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,15x
EV / Sales 2022 5,56x
Nbr of Employees 93
Free-Float -
Chart 138 STUDENT LIVING JAMAICA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
138 Student Living Jamaica Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Cranston D. Ewan Chief Executive Officer
Beverley Williamson Chief Financial Officer
Ian S. C. Parsard Chairman
Kelly Scott Operations Manager
Flona Brooks Head-Human Resources & Administrator
