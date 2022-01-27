1414 Degrees : Appendix 4C & Quarterly Activity Report

world looks for solutions to rapidly decarbonise its future energy needs. Our development activities pathway is now clearly mapped out and we believe that we offer shareholders a compelling renewable energy investment opportunity."

Silicon based Renewable Energy Storage technology / SiBox Demonstration Module project

The quarter saw the introduction of Australia's largest energy company, Woodside, through their 100% owned subsidiary Woodside Energy Technologies, into the SiBoxTM demonstration module project. The agreements executed with Woodside Energy Technologies will see them contribute up to $2million to the circa 1 MWh SiBox demonstration module on the completion of specific project milestones by 1414 Degrees. $200,000 of contributions were received in the quarter with the balance of the milestone completion payments expected to be paid across the next 18-24 months.

The SiBox is expected to be commissioned in early 2023 after which it will undergo an extended period of performance tests and validation operations. Following this, Woodside Energy Technologies will then notify 1414 degrees if they wish to proceed to jointly develop and commercialise the SiBox technology through a jointly owned Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) which would contain the SiBox intellectual property rights. Woodside's ownership of that SPV will be in proportion to its investment and the assessed fair value of the technology at the time. 1414 Degrees will have an ownership of at least 51% of that SPV.

Further details of the agreement between 1414 Degrees and Woodside Energy Technologies is provided in the ASX release on 13th October 2021.

During the quarter the concept design was completed, enabling detailed design and engineering to commence. Long lead items for the SiBox demonstration module were also ordered from overseas. In particular materials for the storage media. Testing on storage media options for the module continued successfully progressing towards final selection and assembly, as well as testing of new storage media designs and materials that will further improve the competitiveness of the SiBox technology.

The $2.2million MMI grant will be used to support the commercialisation of the SiBox technology through the construction of the demonstration module, complementing the agreement with Woodside Energy Technologies. It will also fund commercialisation activities including market research and technoeconomic evaluation of brown-field opportunities for SiBox, such as case studies of SiBox applications and integrating into existing industrial process heat operations or thermal energy power plants.

Aurora Energy Project (AEP) - Port Augusta

Work continued on further advancement of the Aurora Energy Project (AEP), a world class site for renewable energy located approximately 30km north of Port Augusta in South Australia. The primary activity for the quarter was the successful granting in November of a variation to the AEP Development Approval by the South Australian Minister for Planning and Local Government. The variation allows for the addition of a 140MW/280MWh battery energy storage system (BESS), thermal energy storage and 33kV transmission line grid connection. Also included is a modified site layout plan and project staging. This is in addition to the 150MW Concentrated Solar Power (CSP), 70MW Solar Photo-Voltaic (PV) and 275kV connection to the network already approved.

On 20th December 14D executed an MoU with Ovida Infrastructure Pty Ltd (Ovida) to explore partnering with 14D on the development of the AEP. Ovida is a 100% owned subsidiary of Jemena Ltd (Jemena), one of Australia's largest owners and operators of energy infrastructure with over $11 billion of assets under management and approximately 2,500 employees. The MoU provides Ovida with an exclusivity