17 Education & Technology : Resignation of Mr. Tuck Lye Koh - Form 6-K

Resignation of Mr. Tuck Lye Koh

Mr. Tuck Lye Koh has resigned as a director of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") due to personal reasons, effective July 29, 2022. Mr. Koh's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. Following Mr. Koh's departure, the remaining six (6) directors, including three (3) independent directors, will continue their services to the board of directors of the Company.