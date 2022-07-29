Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    YQ   US81807M2052

17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

(YQ)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nasdaq  -  2022-07-25
1.890 USD   -3.08%
04:12p17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Resignation of Mr. Tuck Lye Koh - Form 6-K
PU
06/1017 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY : Announces First Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results - Form 6-K
PU
06/09TRANSCRIPT : 17 Education & Technology Group Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, Jun 09, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

17 Education & Technology : Resignation of Mr. Tuck Lye Koh - Form 6-K

07/29/2022 | 04:12pm EDT
Resignation of Mr. Tuck Lye Koh

Mr. Tuck Lye Koh has resigned as a director of 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (the "Company") due to personal reasons, effective July 29, 2022. Mr. Koh's resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. Following Mr. Koh's departure, the remaining six (6) directors, including three (3) independent directors, will continue their services to the board of directors of the Company.

Disclaimer

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 20:11:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 2 185 M - -
Net income 2021 -1 442 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 044 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,27x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 94,5 M 94,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -0,19x
EV / Sales 2021 -0,45x
Nbr of Employees 1 459
Free-Float 81,5%
Chart 17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chang Liu Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chao Du Chief Financial Officer & Director
Qin Wen Chief Operating Officer & Director
Bing Yuan Independent Director
Jia Wei Gan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
17 EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.51.20%94
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.38.10%4 921
TAL EDUCATION GROUP35.62%3 458
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.12.45%3 069
KOOLEARN TECHNOLOGY HOLDING LIMITED298.87%2 732
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-47.00%2 040