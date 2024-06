17 Education & Technology Group Inc is a holding company mainly providing education technology services with an in-school and after-school integrated model. Its smart in-school classroom solution delivers data-driven teaching, learning and assessment products to teachers, students and parents across many kindergarten through twelfth grade (K-12) schools. The core functions of its in-school products are free of charge for teachers, students and parents to use. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services that complement students’ in-school learning. The Company mainly conducts its businesses in the China market.

Sector Miscellaneous Educational Service Providers