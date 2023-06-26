NASDAQ: ATNF

Leading Research into Solving One of the World's

Largest Drivers of Disease: INFLAMMATION

Corporate Presentation

June 2023

Disclaimer

This Presentation is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any equity, debt or other financial instruments of 180 LIFE SCIENCES Corp. ("180 Life Sciences" or the "Company") or any of its affiliates. This

Presentation has been prepared to assist interested parties in making their own evaluation with respect to the business of 180 LIFE SCIENCES and for no

other purpose. The information contained herein does not purport to be all-inclusive. The data contained herein is derived from various internal and external sources. No representation is made as to the reasonableness of the assumptions made within or the accuracy or completeness of any projections or any other information contained herein. Any data on past performance or projections contained herein is no indication as to future performance. 180 LIFE SCIENCES assumes no obligation to update the information in this Presentation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Presentation includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget,"

"forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements and factors that may cause such differences include, without limitation, statements relating to the company's continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market; expectations regarding the future capitalization, resources and ownership structure of the company; the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business, which may be affected by, among other things, the ability of the company to execute its plans to develop and market new drug products and the timing, costs and results of these development programs; estimates of the size of the

markets for the company's potential drug products; potential litigation involving the company; the validity or enforceability of the company's intellectual

property, including any challenges thereto; global economic conditions; geopolitical events and regulatory changes; access to additional financing; the duration and ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; and other risks and uncertainties indicated from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Additional information concerning these and other risk factors is contained in the company's most recent filings with the SEC. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the company and attributable to the company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The company does not undertake any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or any

change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

180 Life Sciences Corp.

www.180lifesciences.com

2

180 Life Sciences Overview

Robust IP-Protected Product Pipeline with Large Market Potential

Three families of drugs address significant market opportunities in inflammation, fibrosis and pain with multiple programs in synchronized stages of development

Fibrosis & Anti-TNF

    • Synthetic CBD Analogs (SCAs)
    • a7nAChR
  • Strong IP Portfolio: 24 granted patents, 33 filed patent applications

Numerous Near-Term Inflection Points

  • Anti-TNFprograms: expecting to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Q3/Q4 2023 in POCD with initial data expected in Q3 2025
  • SCA programs: validation ongoing, with a planned toxicity study

Scientific Pioneers Backed by Experienced Operators and Board

  • Founders: pioneers with 100+ cumulative years of discovery and clinical experience; successes include Remicade and Tysabri
  • Board: seasoned and diverse executives with broad skillsets that complement the
    Company's needs
  • Senior Management: operators with decades of experience at large & small life sciences companies

180 Life Sciences Corp.

www.180lifesciences.com

Leading Research into Solving One of

the World's Largest

Drivers of Disease:

INFLAMMATION

3

Three Therapeutic Families Targeting Multiple Indications

Indication

Early-Stage Development

Late-Stage Development

Milestones

Discovery/Validation

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Dupuytren's

Pursuing Conditional

adalimumab

Marketing

Contracture

Authorization in UK

UK feasibility study

Frozen Shoulder

adalimumab

closed, new clinical

trial site and country

Fibrosis &

to be determined

Initiate Phase 2

Anti-TNF*

POCD

infliximab

Q3/Q4 2023

NASH

Ongoing

Validation

HMGB1

Ongoing

Validation

Synthetic

Chronic Pain

Ongoing

Validation

CBD Analogs

Ongoing

(SCAs)

Early Arthritis

Validation

Nicotine

Smoking Cessation

Acetylcholine

Ongoing

Induced Ulcerative

Receptor

Validation

Colitis

(α7nAChR)

*Repurposed drugs in new indications may not need to follow standard regulatory approval pathways. Regulatory approvals obtained from the MHRA and CCMO and the relevant accredited ethics committees to perform clinical trials in the UK and The Netherlands. No marketing applications or requests for marketing approval have been submitted to the FDA for any products at this time.

180 Life Sciences Corp.

www.180lifesciences.com

4

Experienced Leadership Team

Management Team

James Woody, MD, PhD

Jonathan Rothbard, PhD

Ozan Pamir

Director, CEO

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Founders

Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann

Prof. Lawrence Steinman

Prof. Raphael Mechoulam

Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal

Executive Co-Chairman

Executive Co-Chairman

Co-Founder

Co-Founder; Chair,

Co-Founder

Co-Founder

Hebrew University

Clinical Advisory Board

University of Oxford

Stanford University

University of Oxford

Board of Directors

Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann

Prof. Lawrence Steinman

James Woody, MD, PhD

Co-Chairman

Co-Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Teresa DeLuca, MD, MBA

Frank Knuettel II, MBA

Pamela Marrone, PhD

Prof. Larry Gold, PhD

Donald McGovern, Jr.

Russell Ray, MBA

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

Independent Director

180 Life Sciences Corp.

www.180lifesciences.com

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

180 Life Sciences Corp. published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 21:28:09 UTC.