Leading Research into Solving One of the World's
Largest Drivers of Disease: INFLAMMATION
Corporate Presentation
June 2023
180 Life Sciences Overview
Robust IP-Protected Product Pipeline with Large Market Potential
•Three families of drugs address significant market opportunities in inflammation, fibrosis and pain with multiple programs in synchronized stages of development
⎼ Fibrosis & Anti-TNF
- Synthetic CBD Analogs (SCAs)
- a7nAChR
- Strong IP Portfolio: 24 granted patents, 33 filed patent applications
Numerous Near-Term Inflection Points
- Anti-TNFprograms: expecting to initiate a Phase 2 trial in Q3/Q4 2023 in POCD with initial data expected in Q3 2025
- SCA programs: validation ongoing, with a planned toxicity study
Scientific Pioneers Backed by Experienced Operators and Board
- Founders: pioneers with 100+ cumulative years of discovery and clinical experience; successes include Remicade and Tysabri
- Board: seasoned and diverse executives with broad skillsets that complement the
Company's needs
- Senior Management: operators with decades of experience at large & small life sciences companies
Leading Research into Solving One of
the World's Largest
Drivers of Disease:
INFLAMMATION
3
Three Therapeutic Families Targeting Multiple Indications
Indication
Early-Stage Development
Late-Stage Development
Milestones
Discovery/Validation
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Dupuytren's
Pursuing Conditional
adalimumab
Marketing
Contracture
Authorization in UK
UK feasibility study
Frozen Shoulder
adalimumab
closed, new clinical
trial site and country
Fibrosis &
to be determined
Initiate Phase 2
Anti-TNF*
POCD
infliximab
Q3/Q4 2023
NASH
Ongoing
Validation
HMGB1
Ongoing
Validation
Synthetic
Chronic Pain
Ongoing
Validation
CBD Analogs
Ongoing
(SCAs)
Early Arthritis
Validation
Nicotine
Smoking Cessation
Acetylcholine
Ongoing
Induced Ulcerative
Receptor
Validation
Colitis
(α7nAChR)
*Repurposed drugs in new indications may not need to follow standard regulatory approval pathways. Regulatory approvals obtained from the MHRA and CCMO and the relevant accredited ethics committees to perform clinical trials in the UK and The Netherlands. No marketing applications or requests for marketing approval have been submitted to the FDA for any products at this time.
Experienced Leadership Team
Management Team
James Woody, MD, PhD
Jonathan Rothbard, PhD
Ozan Pamir
Director, CEO
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Founders
Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann
Prof. Lawrence Steinman
Prof. Raphael Mechoulam
Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal
Executive Co-Chairman
Executive Co-Chairman
Co-Founder
Co-Founder; Chair,
Co-Founder
Co-Founder
Hebrew University
Clinical Advisory Board
University of Oxford
Stanford University
University of Oxford
Board of Directors
Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann
Prof. Lawrence Steinman
James Woody, MD, PhD
Co-Chairman
Co-Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Teresa DeLuca, MD, MBA
Frank Knuettel II, MBA
Pamela Marrone, PhD
Prof. Larry Gold, PhD
Donald McGovern, Jr.
Russell Ray, MBA
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
Independent Director
