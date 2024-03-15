NASDAQ: ATNF

Leading Research into Solving One of the World's

Largest Drivers of Disease: INFLAMMATION

Corporate Presentation

March 2024

180 Life Sciences Overview

Robust IP-Protected Product Pipeline with Large Market Potential

Three families of drugs address significant market opportunities in inflammation, fibrosis and pain with multiple programs in synchronized stages of development

Fibrosis & Anti-TNF

    • Synthetic CBD Analogs (SCAs)
    • a7nAChR
  • Strong IP Portfolio: 24 granted patents, 33 filed patent applications

Numerous Near-Term Inflection Points

  • Anti-TNFprograms: expecting to initiate a Phase 2 trial in 2024 in POCD
  • SCA programs: validation ongoing, with a planned PK study

Scientific Pioneers Backed by Experienced Operators and Board

  • Founders: pioneers with 100+ cumulative years of discovery and clinical experience; successes include Remicade and Tysabri
  • Board: seasoned and diverse executives with broad skillsets that complement the
    Company's needs
  • Senior Management: operators with decades of experience at large & small life sciences companies

Leading Research into Solving One of

the World's Largest

Drivers of Disease:

INFLAMMATION

Three Therapeutic Families Targeting Multiple Indications

Indication

Early-Stage Development

Late-Stage Development

Milestones

Discovery/Validation

Phase 1

Phase 2

Phase 3

Dupuytren's

adalimumab

Planning Phase 3

Contracture

UK feasibility study

Frozen Shoulder

adalimumab

closed, new clinical

Fibrosis &

trial site and country

to be determined

Anti-TNF*

POCD

infliximab

Initiate Phase 2

2024

NASH

Ongoing

Validation

Synthetic

Chronic Pain

Ongoing

Validation

CBD Analogs

Weight Loss /

Ongoing

(SCAs)

Early Arthritis

Validation

Nicotine

Smoking Cessation

Acetylcholine

Ongoing

Induced Ulcerative

Receptor

Validation

Colitis

(α7nAChR)

*Repurposed drugs in new indications may not need to follow standard regulatory approval pathways. Regulatory approvals obtained from the MHRA and CCMO and the relevant accredited ethics committees to perform clinical trials in the UK and The Netherlands. No marketing applications or requests for marketing approval have been submitted to the FDA for any products at this time.

Experienced Leadership Team

Management Team

James Woody, MD, PhD

Jonathan Rothbard, PhD

Ozan Pamir

Director, CEO

Chief Scientific Officer

Chief Financial Officer

Founders

Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann

Prof. Lawrence Steinman

Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal

Co-Founder

Executive Chairman

Co-Founder; Chair,

University of Oxford

Co-Founder

Clinical Advisory Board

Stanford University

University of Oxford

Board of Directors

Prof. Lawrence Steinman

James Woody, MD, PhD

Blair Jordan

Omar Jimenez

Ryan Smith

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

Lead Director

Director

Director

Fibrosis & Anti-TNF Therapeutics: Lead Clinical Indications

Dupuytren's Contracture

Frozen Shoulder

POCD

Novel Treatments for TNF-Driven Conditions

  • All three conditions are primarily driven by a pro-inflammatory protein called tumor necrosis factor (TNF)
  • Proof-of-Conceptin Dupuytren's Contracture has broader applications in Frozen Shoulder and POCD
    • No treatment options currently available that target and prevent early-stage fibrosis of the hand
    • Treating early-stage fibrosis can halt disease progression
    • Clinically significant Phase 2b data in Dupuytren's Contracture, published in The Lancet Rheumatology
    • Phase 2b clinical data in Dupuytren's Contracture provides a strong rationale to investigate anti-TNF treatment in Frozen Shoulder and POCD
  • Shorter development timeline for repurposing drugs
    • Can leverage previous studies and clinical data of anti-TNF approved drugs
    • Studies typically commence at Phase 2 and are potentially pivotal

Initial Indication Targeting Dupuytren's Contracture

Characteristics

Common localized fibrotic condition of the hand, develops over years

Nodules form under skin - eventually creating a thick cord pulling one or more fingers

Can limit hand functions

  • Unlike liver and lung fibrosis, can be identified early

Early Disease

Late Disease - Results in Impaired Hand Function

No approved treatment

Large unmet need

Phase 2b trial treated early disease

(1) Layton T & Nanchahal J. F1000Research 2019, 8(F1000Faculty Rev): 231

Current treatment options suboptimal:(1)

  • Surgery - long (3 month) recovery, 6% recurrence at 5yr
  • Needle perforation - less invasive, 30% recurrence at 5yr
  • Collagenase injections - office procedure, 47% recurrence at 5yr

Phase 2a Completed: 40mg (in 0.4ml) Adalimumab is Effective

The First Trial of Any Targeted Therapy in Early Dupuytren's Contracture

Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapy for Dupuytren's Disease: A Randomized Dose Response Proof of Concept Phase 2A Clinical Trial(1)

Trial Overview

Adalimumab injected directly into the nodule

    • Dose ranging with 28 patients
    • 40 mg in 0.4ml - effective dose
    • Funded by HICF (Wellcome Trust + Dept of Health) and 180 Life Sciences
  2. EBioMedicine 33 (2018) 282-288

p=0.019

5.0

p=0.024

1250

p<0.001

p=0.006

4.0

1000

3.0

750

2.0

500

1.0

250

0.0

0.0

Placebo

15mg

35mg

40mg

Placebo

15mg

35mg

40mg

adalimumab

adalimumab

Treatment

Placebo

(1.51 ± 0.65)

35mg in 0.7ml* (1.44 ± 0.48)

15mg in 0.3ml

(1.60 ± 0.67)

40mg in 0.4ml

(1.09 ± 0.89) *Leakage observed from site injection due to large volume

Phase 2b Study in Patients with Dupuytren's Contracture

Patient Recruitment

Patients with early-stage Dupuytren's Contracture and a clinically distinct nodule with a clear history of progression in the preceding six months

N=140 (UK Only)

randomization

1:1

9-monthdouble-blind

treatment course

optimal dose of adalimumab: four 40mg injections in 0.4mL at baseline

placebo

Follow-up

Primary Endpoint:

nodule hardness

at 12 months measured with a durometer

Secondary Endpoint:

nodule size measured

using an ultrasound

scan at 12 and 18 months

Month

first

3

6

9

dose

Description

12 months:

Primary and Secondary

Endpoints measured

18 months:

Secondary Endpoint

measured

  • Randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in patients with early-stage Dupuytren's injected with optimal dose adalimumab
  • Every 3 months for 1 year (4 injections), following for a total of 18 months
  • Outcome measures include nodule hardness, size and disease progression
  • Randomized 181 patients across 3 sites in the UK (Oxford, Edinburgh) and Netherlands (Groningen)

Phase 2b: Primary and Key Secondary Endpoint Met

Endpoints selected as reductions potentially indicate disease no longer progressing

p=0.025 p<0.0001

p=0002p<0.0001

Nodule hardness -4.6 AU at 12 months

Nodule size -8.4mm2 at 12 months

Nodule hardness -5.8 AU at 18 months

Nodule size -14.4mm2 at 18 months

Results were clinically significant vs. placebo

