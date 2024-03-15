NASDAQ: ATNF
Leading Research into Solving One of the World's
Largest Drivers of Disease: INFLAMMATION
Corporate Presentation
March 2024
180 Life Sciences Overview
Robust IP-Protected Product Pipeline with Large Market Potential
• Three families of drugs address significant market opportunities in inflammation, fibrosis and pain with multiple programs in synchronized stages of development
⎼ Fibrosis & Anti-TNF
- Synthetic CBD Analogs (SCAs)
- a7nAChR
- Strong IP Portfolio: 24 granted patents, 33 filed patent applications
Numerous Near-Term Inflection Points
- Anti-TNFprograms: expecting to initiate a Phase 2 trial in 2024 in POCD
- SCA programs: validation ongoing, with a planned PK study
Scientific Pioneers Backed by Experienced Operators and Board
- Founders: pioneers with 100+ cumulative years of discovery and clinical experience; successes include Remicade and Tysabri
- Board: seasoned and diverse executives with broad skillsets that complement the
Company's needs
- Senior Management: operators with decades of experience at large & small life sciences companies
Leading Research into Solving One of
the World's Largest
Drivers of Disease:
INFLAMMATION
3
Three Therapeutic Families Targeting Multiple Indications
Indication
Early-Stage Development
Late-Stage Development
Milestones
Discovery/Validation
Phase 1
Phase 2
Phase 3
Dupuytren's
adalimumab
Planning Phase 3
Contracture
UK feasibility study
Frozen Shoulder
adalimumab
closed, new clinical
Fibrosis &
trial site and country
to be determined
Anti-TNF*
POCD
infliximab
Initiate Phase 2
2024
NASH
Ongoing
Validation
Synthetic
Chronic Pain
Ongoing
Validation
CBD Analogs
Weight Loss /
Ongoing
(SCAs)
Early Arthritis
Validation
Nicotine
Smoking Cessation
Acetylcholine
Ongoing
Induced Ulcerative
Receptor
Validation
Colitis
(α7nAChR)
*Repurposed drugs in new indications may not need to follow standard regulatory approval pathways. Regulatory approvals obtained from the MHRA and CCMO and the relevant accredited ethics committees to perform clinical trials in the UK and The Netherlands. No marketing applications or requests for marketing approval have been submitted to the FDA for any products at this time.
Experienced Leadership Team
Management Team
James Woody, MD, PhD
Jonathan Rothbard, PhD
Ozan Pamir
Director, CEO
Chief Scientific Officer
Chief Financial Officer
Founders
Prof. Sir Marc Feldmann
Prof. Lawrence Steinman
Prof. Jagdeep Nanchahal
Co-Founder
Executive Chairman
Co-Founder; Chair,
University of Oxford
Co-Founder
Clinical Advisory Board
Stanford University
University of Oxford
Board of Directors
Prof. Lawrence Steinman
James Woody, MD, PhD
Blair Jordan
Omar Jimenez
Ryan Smith
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
Lead Director
Director
Director
Fibrosis & Anti-TNF Therapeutics: Lead Clinical Indications
Dupuytren's Contracture
Frozen Shoulder
POCD
Novel Treatments for TNF-Driven Conditions
- All three conditions are primarily driven by a pro-inflammatory protein called tumor necrosis factor (TNF)
- Proof-of-Conceptin Dupuytren's Contracture has broader applications in Frozen Shoulder and POCD
- No treatment options currently available that target and prevent early-stage fibrosis of the hand
- Treating early-stage fibrosis can halt disease progression
- Clinically significant Phase 2b data in Dupuytren's Contracture, published in The Lancet Rheumatology
- Phase 2b clinical data in Dupuytren's Contracture provides a strong rationale to investigate anti-TNF treatment in Frozen Shoulder and POCD
- Shorter development timeline for repurposing drugs
- Can leverage previous studies and clinical data of anti-TNF approved drugs
- Studies typically commence at Phase 2 and are potentially pivotal
Initial Indication Targeting Dupuytren's Contracture
Characteristics
• Common localized fibrotic condition of the hand, develops over years
• Nodules form under skin - eventually creating a thick cord pulling one or more fingers
• Can limit hand functions
- Unlike liver and lung fibrosis, can be identified early
Early Disease
Late Disease - Results in Impaired Hand Function
No approved treatment
Large unmet need
Phase 2b trial treated early disease
(1) Layton T & Nanchahal J. F1000Research 2019, 8(F1000Faculty Rev): 231
Current treatment options suboptimal:(1)
- Surgery - long (3 month) recovery, 6% recurrence at 5yr
- Needle perforation - less invasive, 30% recurrence at 5yr
- Collagenase injections - office procedure, 47% recurrence at 5yr
Phase 2a Completed: 40mg (in 0.4ml) Adalimumab is Effective
The First Trial of Any Targeted Therapy in Early Dupuytren's Contracture
Anti-Tumour Necrosis Factor Therapy for Dupuytren's Disease: A Randomized Dose Response Proof of Concept Phase 2A Clinical Trial(1)
Trial Overview
Adalimumab injected directly into the nodule
- Dose ranging with 28 patients
- 40 mg in 0.4ml - effective dose
- Funded by HICF (Wellcome Trust + Dept of Health) and 180 Life Sciences
- EBioMedicine 33 (2018) 282-288
p=0.019
5.0
p=0.024
1250
p<0.001
p=0.006
4.0
1000
3.0
750
2.0
500
1.0
250
0.0
0.0
Placebo
15mg
35mg
40mg
Placebo
15mg
35mg
40mg
adalimumab
adalimumab
Treatment
Placebo
(1.51 ± 0.65)
35mg in 0.7ml* (1.44 ± 0.48)
15mg in 0.3ml
(1.60 ± 0.67)
40mg in 0.4ml
(1.09 ± 0.89) *Leakage observed from site injection due to large volume
Phase 2b Study in Patients with Dupuytren's Contracture
Patient Recruitment
Patients with early-stage Dupuytren's Contracture and a clinically distinct nodule with a clear history of progression in the preceding six months
N=140 (UK Only)
randomization
1:1
9-monthdouble-blind
treatment course
optimal dose of adalimumab: four 40mg injections in 0.4mL at baseline
placebo
Follow-up
Primary Endpoint:
nodule hardness
at 12 months measured with a durometer
Secondary Endpoint:
nodule size measured
using an ultrasound
scan at 12 and 18 months
Month
first
3
6
9
dose
Description
12 months:
Primary and Secondary
Endpoints measured
18 months:
Secondary Endpoint
measured
- Randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial in patients with early-stage Dupuytren's injected with optimal dose adalimumab
- Every 3 months for 1 year (4 injections), following for a total of 18 months
- Outcome measures include nodule hardness, size and disease progression
- Randomized 181 patients across 3 sites in the UK (Oxford, Edinburgh) and Netherlands (Groningen)
Phase 2b: Primary and Key Secondary Endpoint Met
Endpoints selected as reductions potentially indicate disease no longer progressing
p=0.025 p<0.0001
p=0002p<0.0001
Nodule hardness -4.6 AU at 12 months
Nodule size -8.4mm2 at 12 months
Nodule hardness -5.8 AU at 18 months
Nodule size -14.4mm2 at 18 months
Results were clinically significant vs. placebo
