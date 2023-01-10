Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 180 Life Sciences Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATNF   US68236V2034

180 LIFE SCIENCES CORP.

(ATNF)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:11:50 2023-01-10 pm EST
4.415 USD   -9.90%
01:57pNewman Ferrara LLP Investigating Officers and Directors of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)
BU
01/05Top Midday Gainers
MT
01/05180 Life Sciences Corp. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Newman Ferrara LLP Investigating Officers and Directors of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF)

01/10/2023 | 01:57pm EST
Newman Ferrara LLP announced today that it has an ongoing investigation into actions taken by officers and directors of KBL Merger Corp. IV (“KBL”), a special purpose acquisition company (“SPAC”) in connection to its merger with 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) (the “Merger”) that was completed on November 6, 2020.

If you did not exercise your redemption right prior to the completion of the Merger, you may contact Newman Ferrara attorneys Jeffrey Norton (jnorton@nfllp.com) or Benjamin Baker (bbaker@nfllp.com) to discuss this ongoing investigation.

Newman Ferrara maintains a multifaceted practice based in New York City with attorneys specializing in complex commercial and multi-party litigation, securities fraud and shareholder litigation, consumer protection, civil rights, and real estate. For more information, please visit the firm website at www.nfllp.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -2,37 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -4,08x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 9,91 M 9,91 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Capi. / Sales 2023 6,94x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart 180 LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Duration : Period :
180 Life Sciences Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 180 LIFE SCIENCES CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,90 $
Average target price 80,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1 533%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jim N. Woody Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ozan Pamir Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. Steinman Executive Co-Chairman
Marc Feldmann Executive Co-Chairman
Jonathan B. Rothbard Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
180 LIFE SCIENCES CORP.44.54%10
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS0.50%72 703
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.17%72 678
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.10.36%38 665
BIONTECH SE-0.09%36 152
GENMAB A/S2.48%28 469