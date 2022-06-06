Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  1834 Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
    1834   JMP4744S1045

1834 INVESTMENTS LIMITED

(1834)
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  06-02
1.210 JMD   +0.83%
05:22p1834 INVESTMENTS : Appointment of Company Secretary- June 6, 2022
PU
06/031834 INVESTMENTS : Resignation of Company Secretary – June 3, 2022
PU
05/201834 INVESTMENTS : Delayed Audited Financial Statements for the year ending March 31, 2022 – May 20, 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

1834 Investments : Appointment of Company Secretary- June 6, 2022

06/06/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
1834 Investments Limited (1834) hereby advises its shareholders of the appointment of Ms. Tara Leevy to the post of Company Secretary, effective May 1, 2022.

Disclaimer

1834 Investments Ltd published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 21:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 60,5 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net income 2021 81,1 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2021 74,4 M 0,49 M 0,49 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 1 423 M 9,28 M 9,28 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart 1834 INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
1834 Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terry Peyrefitte General Manager & Director
Joseph Mayer Matalon Vice Chairman
Douglas R. Orane Vice Chairman
Morin M. Seymour Director
Lisa G. McGregor-Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1834 INVESTMENTS LIMITED83.33%9
BLACKSTONE INC.-6.21%85 033
KKR & CO. INC.-25.75%32 783
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-14.08%18 951
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-27.63%14 369
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC.-20.99%13 228