1834 Investments : Appointment of Company Secretary- June 6, 2022
1834 Investments Limited (1834) hereby advises its shareholders of the appointment of Ms. Tara Leevy to the post of Company Secretary, effective May 1, 2022.
All news about 1834 INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Sales 2021
60,5 M
0,39 M
0,39 M
Net income 2021
81,1 M
0,53 M
0,53 M
Net Debt 2021
74,4 M
0,49 M
0,49 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,2x
Yield 2021
3,57%
Capitalization
1 423 M
9,28 M
9,28 M
EV / Sales 2020
19,6x
EV / Sales 2021
23,0x
Nbr of Employees
412
Free-Float
99,0%
