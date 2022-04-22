1834 Investments : Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) & 1834 Investments Limited – Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation

Radio Jamaica Limited ("RJL") has advised that on Friday, April 22, 2022, RJL and 1834 Investments Limited ("1834") have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement which will lead to the amalgamation of both companies. The amalgamation will be done by way of a Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement by which RJL would acquire all of the shares of 1834 in exchange for shares in RJL or cash consideration, subject to the approval of the shareholders in 1834 and the sanction of the Supreme Court of Jamaica.

Press Release with 1834 - RJL -220421