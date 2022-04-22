Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Jamaica
  JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE
  1834 Investments Limited
  News
  Summary
  Report
End-of-day quote JAMAICA STOCK EXCHANGE  -  04-20
0.8500 JMD   -1.16%
1834 INVESTMENTS : Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) & 1834 Investments Limited – Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation
PU
1834 INVESTMENTS : Minutes Of The 124th Annual General Meeting – April 4, 2022
PU
1834 INVESTMENTS : Unaudited Financial Statements for the Third Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (Revised) – February 24, 2022
PU
1834 Investments : Radio Jamaica Limited (RJR) & 1834 Investments Limited – Scheme of Arrangement for Amalgamation

04/22/2022 | 05:49pm EDT
Radio Jamaica Limited ("RJL") has advised that on Friday, April 22, 2022, RJL and 1834 Investments Limited ("1834") have entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement which will lead to the amalgamation of both companies. The amalgamation will be done by way of a Court-approved Scheme of Arrangement by which RJL would acquire all of the shares of 1834 in exchange for shares in RJL or cash consideration, subject to the approval of the shareholders in 1834 and the sanction of the Supreme Court of Jamaica.

Press Release with 1834 - RJL -220421

Disclaimer

1834 Investments Ltd published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:48:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 60,5 M 0,39 M 0,39 M
Net income 2021 81,1 M 0,53 M 0,53 M
Net Debt 2021 74,4 M 0,48 M 0,48 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,2x
Yield 2021 3,57%
Capitalization 1 000 M 6,48 M 6,48 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales 2021 23,0x
Nbr of Employees 412
Free-Float 99,0%
Chart 1834 INVESTMENTS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
1834 Investments Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Terry Peyrefitte General Manager & Director
Joseph Mayer Matalon Vice Chairman
Douglas R. Orane Vice Chairman
Morin M. Seymour Director
Lisa G. McGregor-Johnston Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1834 INVESTMENTS LIMITED28.79%7
BLACKSTONE INC.-12.96%82 724
KKR & CO. INC.-27.69%31 845
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC-10.86%20 520
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.-24.48%14 995
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-6.83%13 757