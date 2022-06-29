1834 Investments : “1834”) – Delayed Audited Financial Statements For The Year Ending March 31, 2022 – June 29, 2022
1834 Investments Limited ("1834") hereby advises of a further delay in the publishing of its audited financial statements for the year ending March 31, 2022.
The delay is due to additional time required to complete the audit of the company's financial statements, which continues to be impacted by resource and operational challenges related to COVID-19.
1834 is making every effort to have its audited financial statements released by July 14, 2022 or sooner.
