1847 Goedeker Inc. Appoints Jim Schneider to Board of Directors

Highly-Qualified Corporate Leader Brings Decades of Accounting, Capital Markets, Finance and Strategic Planning Experience to the Company’s Board

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has appointed Jim Schneider to its Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately. Mr. Schneider’s appointment, which is an output of the Company’s ongoing Board refresh, reflects feedback and input from an array of stockholders. He fills the Board vacancy created when Selim Bassoul, who is now Chief Executive Officer of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, stepped down as a director due to emerging obligations.

Albert Fouerti, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented:

"Our Board is very pleased to advance its ongoing director refresh process by appointing Jim, who brings decades of experience in accounting, capital markets, finance and strategic initiatives and transactions. His background as a Big Four accounting firm partner and chief financial officer will add immediate value to the business as management continues optimizing the capital structure and pursuing long-term growth. He is the ideal addition to the Board at this important point in the Company’s lifecycle.”

Jim Schneider Biography

Mr. Schneider possesses a vast background in capital allocation, corporate finance and strategic planning. He has served as the Chairman of Horizon Bank in Austin, TX since 2006 and as an Operating Partner of Lead Edge Capital, a private equity firm, since 2010. Mr. Schneider joined Dell in 1996 and served for 11 years as a Senior Vice President of Finance and then also as Chief Financial Officer. He previously was a Senior Vice President at MCI. Mr. Schneider began his career as an accountant at Price Waterhouse, where he served as a Partner and worked for 19 years. He holds a B.S. degree in Accounting from Carroll University. We believe Mr. Schneider is qualified to serve on our Board due to his extensive finance experience, his prior CFO experience at a public company and his background in accounting.

ABOUT GOEDEKER

Goedeker is a content-driven and technology-enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods. Since its acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedeker has evolved into a growth-oriented ecommerce platform with a distinct offering of core, premium, luxury and private label brands that can be accessed through a seamless point-and-click experience. The company's priorities include offering unmatched selection, high-touch product expertise and reliable shipping from its expanding, nationwide fulfillment network. With more than $500 million in projected annual sales in 2021, Goedeker is one of the fastest-growing pureplay ecommerce companies in home appliances. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

