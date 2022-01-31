1847 Goedeker Inc. Appoints Kirstin Currie as Head of Marketing

Ms. Currie Brings Vast Experience Developing and Implementing Marketing Strategies to Drive Growth in Categories That Include Appliances, Consumer Electronics and Household Goods

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has appointed Kirstin Currie as Head of Marketing. Ms. Currie will be responsible for driving B2B and B2C marketing strategies and customer experience initiatives, including digital advertising, content and measurement programs. Her start date is January 31, 2022.

Albert Fouerti, Chief Executive Officer and Director, commented:

"Creating a user-friendly ecommerce experience and enhancing the customer shopping journey are key priorities for us as we finalize our rebrand in the first half of this year and continue implementing our long-term growth plan. We are excited to welcome Kirstin as our new Head of Marketing and draw on her decades of experience in B2B and B2C marketing for companies that have consistently grown market share in relevant categories. Her experience leading efforts for companies like Best Buy and Jostens will be very additive as we roll out our new brand, grow with consumers and expand into the largely untapped B2B space. Her hire also reflects our ongoing commitment to building a senior leadership team with the experience, drive and relationships needed to make us the ecommerce leader in U.S. home appliances.”

Kirstin Currie Biography

Ms. Currie brings two decades of B2B and B2C marketing leadership experience across several categories, including major and small appliances, consumer electronics and household goods. She has deep expertise in digital, social, and traditional marketing initiatives. Most recently, she was the Senior Director of Omnichannel Acquisition and Engagement at Jostens, where she was responsible for building strategic social and digital media go-to-market plans, execution, and performance marketing. Earlier in her career, Ms. Currie spent over a decade at Best Buy, where she held positions such as Senior Director of Category Marketing for Major and Small Appliances. In this role, Ms. Currie led the digital marketing and customer journey transformation at the company, and worked closely with suppliers that include Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and Dyson, among others.

ABOUT GOEDEKER

Goedeker is a content-driven and technology-enabled shopping destination for appliances, furniture and home goods. Since its acquisition of Appliances Connection, Goedeker has evolved into a growth-oriented ecommerce platform with a distinct offering of core, premium, luxury and private label brands that can be accessed through a seamless point-and-click experience. The company's priorities include offering unmatched selection, high-touch product expertise and reliable shipping from its expanding, nationwide fulfillment network. Learn more at www.Goedekers.com.

