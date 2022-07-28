1847 LLC : Holdings Announces Expected $5.4 Million Debt Reduction Through Conversion Into Restricted Common Shares of the Company

NEW YORK NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 28, 2022 / 1847 Holdings LLC (OTCQB:EFSH) ("1847 Holdings"), a publicly traded holding company platform that combines the attractive attributes of private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, today announced that the Company has come to agreement with several holders of its subsidiaries' indebtedness and a holder of accounts payable to convert $5.4 million in debt and accounts payable to restricted shares of common stock, which will further strengthen the corporate balance sheet and increase shareholder value.

The conversion of the debt and accounts payable is being effected through conversion agreements entered into with the holders of such debt and accounts payable. These conversion agreements provide that the debt and accounts payable will automatically convert into the Company's common shares at a price equal to the public offering price at the time that the company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 (File No. 333-259011) is declared effective by the SEC in connection with the Company's proposed public offering. The conversion of the debt and accounts payable is conditioned upon such registration statement being declared effective.

For additional information on this transaction, see the associated Form 8-K which will be available at the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/1599407/000121390022042022/ea163424-8k_1847hold.htm

