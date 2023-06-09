Advanced search
    BCOW   US28253R1059

1895 BANCORP OF WISCONSIN, INC.

(BCOW)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-09 pm EDT
6.820 USD   +1.79%
1895 Bancorp Of Wisconsin : Form 8-K June 7, 2023 - Form 8-K

06/09/2023 | 04:18pm EDT
UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(D) OF
THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): June 7, 2023

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)

Maryland
001-40609
61-1993378
(State or Other Jurisdiction
of Incorporation)
(Commission File No.)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
7001 West Edgerton Avenue, Greenfield, Wisconsin
53220
(Address of Principal Executive Offices)
(Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (414) 421-8200

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):


Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)


Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)


Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))


Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class
Trading
Symbol(s)
Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
BCOW
The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☒

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.



Item 8.01 Other Events.

On June 7, 2023, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (the "Company") completed its first stock repurchase program, adopted by the Company on July 29, 2022. Under the plan, the Company repurchased 319,766 shares, or approximately 5.0% of its outstanding common stock at the time the repurchase program was adopted. The shares were repurchased by the Company at an average price of $10.49 per share.
As previously announced, on April 28, 2023, the Company adopted a second stock repurchase program and is seeking regulatory non-objection to the implementation of the program.



SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, hereunto duly authorized.


1895 BANCORP OF WISCONSIN, INC.
DATE: June 9, 2023
By:
/s/ David Ball
David Ball
President and Chief Executive Officer


Attachments

Disclaimer

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Inc. published this content on 09 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2023 20:17:34 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
