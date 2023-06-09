1895 Bancorp Of Wisconsin : Form 8-K June 7, 2023 - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Item 8.01 Other Events .





On June 7, 2023, 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (the "Company") completed its first stock repurchase program, adopted by the Company on July 29, 2022. Under the plan, the Company repurchased 319,766 shares, or approximately 5.0% of its outstanding common stock at the time the repurchase program was adopted. The shares were repurchased by the Company at an average price of $10.49 per share.

As previously announced, on April 28, 2023, the Company adopted a second stock repurchase program and is seeking regulatory non-objection to the implementation of the program.













