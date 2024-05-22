Market Closed -
1911 Gold : Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act Report 2023
May 21, 2024 at 06:05 pm EDT
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Entity Name
1911 Gold Corporation
Reporting Year
From
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
Date submitted
5/21/2024
Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number
E600371
Original Submission
Amended Report
Other Subsidiaries Included
(optional field)
Not Consolidated
Not Substituted
Attestation by Reporting Entity
In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.
Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity
Shaun Heinrichs
Position Title
Chief Executive Officer
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
CAD
Reporting Entity Name
1911 Gold Corporation
Currency of the Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E600371
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Payee
Departments, Agency, etc…
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid to
Country
Payee Name
1
within Payee that Received
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Notes
34
Payments
2
Improvement Payments
Payee
Canada -Manitoba
Town of Bissett
Bissett Community Council
11,950
11,950
Canada -Manitoba
Province of Manitoba
Minister of Finance
1,856
685
2,541
Canada -Manitoba
Province of Manitoba
Department of Indigenous and
89,116
89,116
Municipal Affairs
Canada -Manitoba
Province of Manitoba
Manitoba Hydro
2,614,284
2,614,284
Canada -Manitoba
Province of Manitoba
Manitoba Public Insurance
17,016
17,016
Canada -Manitoba
Province of Manitoba
Workers Compensation Board
17,889
17,889
Canada -Manitoba
Province of Manitoba
Natural Resources and Northern
20,128
20,128
Development
Additional Notes:
Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report
Reporting Year
From:
1/1/2023
To:
12/31/2023
CAD
Reporting Entity Name
1911 Gold Corporation
Currency of the Report
Reporting Entity ESTMA
E600371
Identification Number
Subsidiary Reporting Entities (if
necessary)
Payments by Project
Country
Project Name
1
Taxes
Royalties
Fees
Production Entitlements
Bonuses
Dividends
Infrastructure
Total Amount paid by
Notes
23
Improvement Payments
Project
Canada -Manitoba
True North
90,972
2,681,952
2,772,924
Additional Notes
3:
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer 1911 Gold Corporation published this content on
21 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
21 May 2024 22:04:09 UTC.
1911 Gold Corporation is a Canada-based junior exploration company. The Company holds a prospective, consolidated land package totaling approximately 63,000 hectares (ha) within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. Its Rice Lake exploration properties, totaling over 58,000 ha, are located approximately 100 kilometers (km) to the east in Ontario. Its flagship asset, the True North Complex, is located adjacent to the town of Bissett on the north shore of Rice Lake, approximately 150 km northeast of the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario. The Apex exploration property is located 15 km southeast of the town of Snow Lake in north-central Manitoba and consists of five mining claims, totaling 752 ha, which are 100% owned by the Company.
More about the company
