1911 Gold Corporation is a Canada-based junior exploration company. The Company holds a prospective, consolidated land package totaling approximately 63,000 hectares (ha) within and adjacent to the Archean Rice Lake greenstone belt in Manitoba, and also owns the True North mine and mill complex at Bissett, Manitoba. Its Rice Lake exploration properties, totaling over 58,000 ha, are located approximately 100 kilometers (km) to the east in Ontario. Its flagship asset, the True North Complex, is located adjacent to the town of Bissett on the north shore of Rice Lake, approximately 150 km northeast of the city of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The Company also owns the Apex project near Snow Lake, Manitoba and the Denton-Keefer project near Timmins, Ontario. The Apex exploration property is located 15 km southeast of the town of Snow Lake in north-central Manitoba and consists of five mining claims, totaling 752 ha, which are 100% owned by the Company.

Sector Gold