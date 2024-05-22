Extractive Sector Transparency Measures Act - Annual Report

Reporting Entity Name

1911 Gold Corporation

Reporting Year

From

1/1/2023

To:

12/31/2023

Date submitted

5/21/2024

Reporting Entity ESTMA Identification Number

E600371

Original Submission

Amended Report

Other Subsidiaries Included

(optional field)

Not Consolidated

Not Substituted

Attestation by Reporting Entity

In accordance with the requirements of the ESTMA, and in particular section 9 thereof, I attest I have reviewed the information contained in the ESTMA report for the entity(ies) listed above. Based on my knowledge, and having exercised reasonable diligence, the information in the ESTMA report is true, accurate and complete in all material respects for the purposes of the Act, for the reporting year listed above.

Full Name of Director or Officer of Reporting Entity

Shaun Heinrichs

Position Title

Chief Executive Officer

Date

5/21/2024

Payments by Payee

Departments, Agency, etc…

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid to

Country

Payee Name1

within Payee that Received

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Notes34

Payments2

Improvement Payments

Payee

Canada -Manitoba

Town of Bissett

Bissett Community Council

11,950

11,950

Canada -Manitoba

Province of Manitoba

Minister of Finance

1,856

685

2,541

Canada -Manitoba

Province of Manitoba

Department of Indigenous and

89,116

89,116

Municipal Affairs

Canada -Manitoba

Province of Manitoba

Manitoba Hydro

2,614,284

2,614,284

Canada -Manitoba

Province of Manitoba

Manitoba Public Insurance

17,016

17,016

Canada -Manitoba

Province of Manitoba

Workers Compensation Board

17,889

17,889

Canada -Manitoba

Province of Manitoba

Natural Resources and Northern

20,128

20,128

Development

Additional Notes:

Payments by Project

Country

Project Name1

Taxes

Royalties

Fees

Production Entitlements

Bonuses

Dividends

Infrastructure

Total Amount paid by

Notes23

Improvement Payments

Project

Canada -Manitoba

True North

90,972

2,681,952

2,772,924

Additional Notes3:

