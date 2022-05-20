Log in
    TGIF   CA65442F1053

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

(TGIF)
  Report
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  05/20 03:55:01 pm EDT
0.0300 CAD    0.00%
05/201933 INDUSTRIES : 2022 AGM / Management Information Circular
PU
05/201933 INDUSTRIES : 2022 AGM / Notice and Access Notice
PU
05/201933 INDUSTRIES : Notice of Extraordinary Meeting of Debentureholders
PU
1933 Industries : 2022 AGM / Management Information Circular

05/20/2022 | 07:56pm EDT
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

and

Management Information Circular

Place:

Virtual-Only Format

Conducted via ZOOM

Time:

9:00 a.m. PST

Date:

June 9, 2022

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

CORPORATE DATA

Head Office

Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

CANADA V6E 2E9

Telephone:

604-684-6264

Web Site:

www.1933industries.com

Directors

Officers

Paul Rosen

Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman

Brian Farrell

Brian Farrell, Interim CFO

D. Richard Skeith

Caleb Zobrist, Executive VP

Lisa Capparelli

Alexia Helgason, VP of Investor Relations

Ranson Shepherd

Marion McGrath, Corporate Secretary

Registrar & Transfer Agent

ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY

ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY

United Kingdom Building

Stock Exchange Tower

323 - 409 Granville Street

1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW

Vancouver, British Columbia

Calgary, Alberta

V6C 1T2

T2P 3C4

Legal Counsel

Shauna Hartman

Armstrong Simpson

2080 - 777 Hornby Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6Z 1S4

Auditor

MNP LLP

Chartered Professional Accountants,

602, 1122 International Blvd.,

Burlington, ON

L7L 6Z8

Stock Exchange Listings

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)

Symbol "TGIF.CN"

OTCQB

Symbol "TGIFF"

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6E 2E9

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of 1933 INDUSTRIES INC. (the "Company") will be held in a virtual-onlyformat conducted via Zoom, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes:

  1. To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon. See "Financial Statements and MD&A" in the Circular (as defined below);
  2. To determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at five (5);
  3. To elect directors. See "Election of Directors" in the Circular;
  4. To confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration. See "Appointment of Auditor" in the Circular;
  5. To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular accompanying this Notice of Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve each of the foregoing items.

The directors of the Company have fixed April 25, 2022 as the record date for the Meeting (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, and based on government recommendations to avoid large gatherings, the Company will not be permitting attendance in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy and to listen to the Meeting online. Registered shareholders or proxyholders representing registered shareholders participating in the Meeting virtually will be considered to be present in person at the Meeting for the purposes of determining quorum. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as a guest, but will not be able to vote at the Meeting.

All shareholders are entitled to virtually attend the Meeting and vote proxy. The Board of Directors (the "Board") requests that all shareholders who will not be attending the Meeting read, date and sign the accompanying proxy and deliver it to Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"). If a shareholder does not deliver a proxy to Odyssey, Attention: Proxy Department, (Vancouver Office), at 323 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2 by 9:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 or at Odyssey Trust Company (Calgary Office), 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta, T2P 3C4 by 10:00 a.m. MST (Calgary, Alberta time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (or before 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays before any adjournment of the meeting at which the proxy is to be used) then the shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy. Internet voting can be completed at http://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin, and mailing voting can be completed at Odyssey Trust Company, Stock Exchange Tower, 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary AB, T2P 3C4. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

2

If you are a non-registered shareholder, please follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to vote your shares.

Shareholders will have two options to access the Meeting, being via teleconference or through the Zoom application, which requires internet connectivity. Registered shareholders wishing to view materials that may be presented by the Company's management will need to utilize the Zoom application but any shareholder may listen to the Meeting via teleconference.

Registered shareholders participating via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting as the Company's scrutineer must take steps to verify the identity of registered shareholders.

In order to dial into the Meeting within Canada, shareholders will phone 1 778 907 2071 and enter the Meeting ID and Password noted below.

Outside of Canada, please find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbv1Y3LatR

In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84828110202?pwd=ZU02b1E5alQ4T1puNG1ZKy9rM3Z5UT09

Meeting ID: 848 2811 0202

Password: 054392

Meeting Material

This notice is accompanied by a management information circular (the "Circular") and a form of proxy, which together provide additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting.

DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 25th day of April, 2022.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

"Paul Rosen" (signed)

PAUL ROSEN, CEO

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

Canada V6E 2E9

Tel: 604.684.6264

MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR

For the 2022 Annual General Meeting to be held on June 9, 2022

(information is as at April 25, 2022, except as indicated)

GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION AND CIRCULAR DISLOSURE

Persons Making the Solicitation

This Information Circular is being furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company") for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held in a virtual-only format via ZOOM on June 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. While it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by the regular employees of the Company at nominal cost. The Company may reimburse Shareholders' nominees or agents (including brokers holding shares on behalf of clients) for the cost incurred in obtaining authorization from their principals to execute proxies. All costs of solicitation will be borne by the Company. None of the directors of the Company have advised that they intend to oppose any action intended to be taken by management as set forth in this Information Circular.

VIRTUAL MEETING

This year to mitigate risks the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company will be holding its meeting in a virtual only format. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of geographic location. Registered shareholders and proxyholders will be able to attend the virtual meeting and vote. Non- registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the virtual Meeting as a guest, but will not be able to vote at the Meeting. This is because the Company and its transfer agent, do not have a record of the non-registered shareholders, and, as a result, will have no knowledge of their shareholdings or entitlement to vote unless they appoint themselves as proxyholder. Please see "Appointment and Revocation of Proxy" below.

The Meeting will be held via the Zoom meeting platform. In order to access the Meeting, shareholders will have two options, being via teleconference or through the Zoom application, which requires internet connectivity. Registered shareholders wishing to view materials that may be presented by the Company's management will need to utilize the Zoom application but any shareholder may listen to the Meeting via teleconference. Registered shareholders participating via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting as the Company's scrutineer must take steps to verify the identity of registered shareholders.

In order to dial into the Meeting within Canada, shareholders will phone 1 778 907 2071 and enter the Meeting ID and Password noted below.

Outside of Canada, please find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbv1Y3LatR

In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84828110202?pwd=ZU02b1E5alQ4T1puNG1ZKy9rM3Z5UT09

Shareholders will have the option through the application to join the video and audio or simply view and listen.

Meeting ID: 848 2811 0202

Password: 054392

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

1933 Industries Inc. published this content on 20 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2022 23:55:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
