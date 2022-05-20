1933 Industries : 2022 AGM / Management Information Circular

1933 INDUSTRIES INC. 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular Place: Virtual-Only Format Conducted via ZOOM Time: 9:00 a.m. PST Date: June 9, 2022

1933 INDUSTRIES INC. CORPORATE DATA Head Office Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia CANADA V6E 2E9 Telephone: 604-684-6264 Web Site: www.1933industries.com Directors Officers Paul Rosen Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman Brian Farrell Brian Farrell, Interim CFO D. Richard Skeith Caleb Zobrist, Executive VP Lisa Capparelli Alexia Helgason, VP of Investor Relations Ranson Shepherd Marion McGrath, Corporate Secretary Registrar & Transfer Agent ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY United Kingdom Building Stock Exchange Tower 323 - 409 Granville Street 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW Vancouver, British Columbia Calgary, Alberta V6C 1T2 T2P 3C4 Legal Counsel Shauna Hartman Armstrong Simpson 2080 - 777 Hornby Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1S4 Auditor MNP LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, 602, 1122 International Blvd., Burlington, ON L7L 6Z8 Stock Exchange Listings Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Symbol "TGIF.CN" OTCQB Symbol "TGIFF"

1933 INDUSTRIES INC. Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6E 2E9 NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of 1933 INDUSTRIES INC. (the "Company") will be held in a virtual-onlyformat conducted via Zoom, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes: To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon. See " Financial Statements and MD&A " in the Circular (as defined below); To determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at five (5); To elect directors. See "Election of Directors" in the Circular; To confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration. See "Appointment of Auditor" in the Circular; To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular accompanying this Notice of Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve each of the foregoing items. The directors of the Company have fixed April 25, 2022 as the record date for the Meeting (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. IMPORTANT NOTICE In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, and based on government recommendations to avoid large gatherings, the Company will not be permitting attendance in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy and to listen to the Meeting online. Registered shareholders or proxyholders representing registered shareholders participating in the Meeting virtually will be considered to be present in person at the Meeting for the purposes of determining quorum. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as a guest, but will not be able to vote at the Meeting. All shareholders are entitled to virtually attend the Meeting and vote proxy. The Board of Directors (the "Board") requests that all shareholders who will not be attending the Meeting read, date and sign the accompanying proxy and deliver it to Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"). If a shareholder does not deliver a proxy to Odyssey, Attention: Proxy Department, (Vancouver Office), at 323 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2 by 9:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 or at Odyssey Trust Company (Calgary Office), 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta, T2P 3C4 by 10:00 a.m. MST (Calgary, Alberta time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (or before 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays before any adjournment of the meeting at which the proxy is to be used) then the shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy. Internet voting can be completed at http://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin, and mailing voting can be completed at Odyssey Trust Company, Stock Exchange Tower, 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary AB, T2P 3C4. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.

2 If you are a non-registered shareholder, please follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to vote your shares. Shareholders will have two options to access the Meeting, being via teleconference or through the Zoom application, which requires internet connectivity. Registered shareholders wishing to view materials that may be presented by the Company's management will need to utilize the Zoom application but any shareholder may listen to the Meeting via teleconference. Registered shareholders participating via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting as the Company's scrutineer must take steps to verify the identity of registered shareholders. In order to dial into the Meeting within Canada, shareholders will phone 1 778 907 2071 and enter the Meeting ID and Password noted below. Outside of Canada, please find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kbv1Y3LatR In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84828110202?pwd=ZU02b1E5alQ4T1puNG1ZKy9rM3Z5UT09 Meeting ID: 848 2811 0202 Password: 054392 Meeting Material This notice is accompanied by a management information circular (the "Circular") and a form of proxy, which together provide additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 25th day of April, 2022. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD "Paul Rosen" (signed) PAUL ROSEN, CEO