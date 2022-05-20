1933 Industries : 2022 AGM / Management Information Circular
05/20/2022 | 07:56pm EDT
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
and
Management Information Circular
Place:
Virtual-Only Format
Conducted via ZOOM
Time:
9:00 a.m. PST
Date:
June 9, 2022
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
CORPORATE DATA
Head Office
Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
CANADA V6E 2E9
Telephone:
604-684-6264
Web Site:
www.1933industries.com
Directors
Officers
Paul Rosen
Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman
Brian Farrell
Brian Farrell, Interim CFO
D. Richard Skeith
Caleb Zobrist, Executive VP
Lisa Capparelli
Alexia Helgason, VP of Investor Relations
Ranson Shepherd
Marion McGrath, Corporate Secretary
Registrar & Transfer Agent
ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY
ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY
United Kingdom Building
Stock Exchange Tower
323 - 409 Granville Street
1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW
Vancouver, British Columbia
Calgary, Alberta
V6C 1T2
T2P 3C4
Legal Counsel
Shauna Hartman
Armstrong Simpson
2080 - 777 Hornby Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
V6Z 1S4
Auditor
MNP LLP
Chartered Professional Accountants,
602, 1122 International Blvd.,
Burlington, ON
L7L 6Z8
Stock Exchange Listings
Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)
Symbol "TGIF.CN"
OTCQB
Symbol "TGIFF"
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada V6E 2E9
NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2022 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of 1933 INDUSTRIES INC. (the "Company") will be held in a virtual-onlyformat conducted via Zoom, on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at the hour of 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes:
To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon. See "Financial Statements and MD&A" in the Circular (as defined below);
To determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at five (5);
To elect directors. See "Election of Directors" in the Circular;
To confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration. See "Appointment of Auditor" in the Circular;
To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.
The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular accompanying this Notice of Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve each of the foregoing items.
The directors of the Company have fixed April 25, 2022 as the record date for the Meeting (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
In light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19, and based on government recommendations to avoid large gatherings, the Company will not be permitting attendance in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the Meeting by proxy and to listen to the Meeting online. Registered shareholders or proxyholders representing registered shareholders participating in the Meeting virtually will be considered to be present in person at the Meeting for the purposes of determining quorum. Non-registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as a proxyholder will be able to attend the Meeting as a guest, but will not be able to vote at the Meeting.
All shareholders are entitled to virtually attend the Meeting and vote proxy. The Board of Directors (the "Board") requests that all shareholders who will not be attending the Meeting read, date and sign the accompanying proxy and deliver it to Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"). If a shareholder does not deliver a proxy to Odyssey, Attention: Proxy Department, (Vancouver Office), at 323 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2 by 9:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 or at Odyssey Trust Company (Calgary Office), 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary Alberta, T2P 3C4 by 10:00 a.m. MST (Calgary, Alberta time) on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 (or before 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays before any adjournment of the meeting at which the proxy is to be used) then the shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy. Internet voting can be completed at http://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin, and mailing voting can be completed at Odyssey Trust Company, Stock Exchange Tower, 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary AB, T2P 3C4. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 25, 2022 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting.
If you are a non-registered shareholder, please follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to vote your shares.
Shareholders will have two options to access the Meeting, being via teleconference or through the Zoom application, which requires internet connectivity. Registered shareholders wishing to view materials that may be presented by the Company's management will need to utilize the Zoom application but any shareholder may listen to the Meeting via teleconference.
Registered shareholders participating via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting as the Company's scrutineer must take steps to verify the identity of registered shareholders.
In order to dial into the Meeting within Canada, shareholders will phone 1 778 907 2071 and enter the Meeting ID and Password noted below.
In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link:
This notice is accompanied by a management information circular (the "Circular") and a form of proxy, which together provide additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting.
DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 25th day of April, 2022.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
"Paul Rosen" (signed)
PAUL ROSEN, CEO
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street
Vancouver, British Columbia
Canada V6E 2E9
Tel: 604.684.6264
MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR
For the 2022 Annual General Meeting to be held on June 9, 2022
(information is as at April 25, 2022, except as indicated)
GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION AND CIRCULAR DISLOSURE
Persons Making the Solicitation
This Information Circular is being furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company") for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held in a virtual-only format via ZOOM on June 9, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting. While it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by the regular employees of the Company at nominal cost. The Company may reimburse Shareholders' nominees or agents (including brokers holding shares on behalf of clients) for the cost incurred in obtaining authorization from their principals to execute proxies. All costs of solicitation will be borne by the Company. None of the directors of the Company have advised that they intend to oppose any action intended to be taken by management as set forth in this Information Circular.
VIRTUAL MEETING
This year to mitigate risks the health and safety of the Company's shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Company will be holding its meeting in a virtual only format. Shareholders will have an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting online regardless of geographic location. Registered shareholders and proxyholders will be able to attend the virtual meeting and vote. Non- registered shareholders who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholder will be able to attend the virtual Meeting as a guest, but will not be able to vote at the Meeting. This is because the Company and its transfer agent, do not have a record of the non-registered shareholders, and, as a result, will have no knowledge of their shareholdings or entitlement to vote unless they appoint themselves as proxyholder. Please see "Appointment and Revocation of Proxy" below.
The Meeting will be held via the Zoom meeting platform. In order to access the Meeting, shareholders will have two options, being via teleconference or through the Zoom application, which requires internet connectivity. Registered shareholders wishing to view materials that may be presented by the Company's management will need to utilize the Zoom application but any shareholder may listen to the Meeting via teleconference. Registered shareholders participating via teleconference will not be able to vote at the Meeting as the Company's scrutineer must take steps to verify the identity of registered shareholders.
In order to dial into the Meeting within Canada, shareholders will phone 1 778 907 2071 and enter the Meeting ID and Password noted below.
In order to access the Meeting through Zoom, shareholders will need to download the application onto their computer or smartphone and then once the application is loaded, enter the Meeting ID and Password below or open the following link: