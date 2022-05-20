1933 Industries : 2022 AGM / Notice and Access Notice

To confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of

To determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at Five;

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2021 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon. See "

SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ASKED TO CONSIDER AND VOTE ON THE FOLLOWING MATTERS:

You are receiving this notification as 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company") has decided to use the notice and access model for delivery of meeting materials for its 2022 Annual General Meeting ("Meeting") to its shareholders. This Notice of Meeting is prepared under the notice-and-access rules that came into effect on February 11, 2013 under National Instrument 54-101Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer". Under notice and access, shareholders still receive a proxy or voting instruction form enabling them to vote at the Meeting. However, instead of a paper copy of the Information Circular, shareholders receive this notice with information on how they may access such materials electronically. The use of this alternative means of delivery is more environmentally responsible as it will help reduce paper use and also will reduce the cost of printing and mailing materials to shareholders. The Company will not use procedures known as 'stratification' in relation to the use of Notice-and-Access Provisions. Stratification occurs when a reporting issuer using the Notice-and-Access Provisions provides a paper copy of the information circular to some shareholders with this notice package. In relation to the Meeting, all shareholders will receive the required documentation under the Notice-and-Access Provisions, which will not include a paper copy of the Circular.

the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration. See "Appointment of Auditor" in the Circular; and

5. To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

Reference is made to the management information circular of the Company dated April 25, 2022 (the "Circular") which contains additional details concerning the matters outlined above.

SHAREHOLDERS ARE REMINDED TO VIEWTHE CIRCULAR FOR THE MEETING PRIORTO VOTING

WEBSITE WHERE MEETING MATERIALS ARE POSTED: www.1933industries.com

Materials for the Meeting may be viewed online at www.sedar.com

HOW TO OBTAIN PAPER COPIES OF THE MEETING MATERIALS:

Shareholders may request paper copies of the materials for the Meeting be sent to them by postal delivery at no cost to them. Requests may be made up to one year from the date the Information Circular was filed on SEDAR through the internet by going to:

http://www.1933industries.com

OR

by calling Toll Free at 1-888-290-1175

OR

Sending an email to mcgrath@iocorporate.comor proxy@odysseytrust.com

Requests should be received at least five (5) business days in advance of the proxy cut-off date set out in the accompanying proxy or voting instruction form in order to receive the meeting materials in advance of the date of the Meeting.

VOTING:

Registered shareholders are asked to return their proxies using one of the following methods at least one business day in advance of the proxy cut-off date as set out in the accompanying proxy:

INTERNET: http://login.odysseytrust.com/pxlogin MAIL: Odyssey Trust Company, Stock Exchange Tower 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW, Calgary AB T2P 3C4.

Non-registeredholders are asked to use the voter instruction form provided by your intermediary (bank, trust company or broker) and return it as early as practicable to ensure that it is transmitted on time. It must be received by your intermediary with sufficient time for them to file a proxy by the deadline noted above.

Shareholders with questions about notice-and-access can call Odyssey Trust toll free at 1-888-290-1175.