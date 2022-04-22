1933 Industries : Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company" or "1933Industries") (CSE:TGIF)(OTCQB:TGIFF), a Nevada-focused cannabis consumer packaged goods company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form base shelf prospectus ("Base Shelf Prospectus") under legislation in each of the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario.

The Base Shelf Prospectus is intended to give the Company flexibility to offer and issue from time to time the following securities: common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts exchangeable for common shares and/or other securities of the Company, warrants, securities convertible into or exchangeable for common shares and/or other securities, securities comprised of more than one of common shares, debt securities, subscription receipts and/or warrants offered together as a unit, or any combination thereof (the "Securities"), though the Company has not yet entered into any agreements or arrangements to offer any Securities at this time. Once a final receipt for the final Base Shelf Prospectus is received from the applicable securities commissions, the Company will be permitted to offer for sale and issuance up to US$100,000,000 in aggregate Securities at any time during the 25-month period that the final Base Shelf Prospectus remains valid. The Securities may be offered in one or more transactions, separately or together, in separate series, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be set forth in one or more prospectus supplements to be filed with the applicable regulators in due course. The Company may take advantage of financing opportunities during favorable market conditions; however, there is no certainty that any securities will be offered or sold under the final Base Shelf Prospectus. Following the review period by the appropriate regulators, the Company will announce the receipt and filing of the final Base Shelf Prospectus.

No securities regulatory authority has expressed an opinion about these securities. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The Securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and accordingly will not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly within the United States, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or for the benefit of a U.S. person, except pursuant to applicable exemptions from the registration requirements.

About 1933 Industries Inc.

1933 Industries is a Nevada-based, growth-orientated company, focusing on the cultivation and manufacturing of a large portfolio of cannabis consumer-packaged goods in a variety of formats for both the wholesale and retail markets. Its product offerings include: THC flower, pre-rolls, and extracted products under the AMA and Level X brands for the Nevada market; Canna Hemp™, national cannabidiol (CBD) brand of infused wellness products including CBD tinctures, gummies, topicals and sport recovery products. The Company owns 91% of Alternative Medicine Association, LC (AMA), 100% of Infused MFG LLC (Infused), and subject to the closing of the proposed transaction, 100% of Day One Beverages Inc.

About Alternative Medicine Association

AMA is a licensed medical and adult-use cannabis cultivation and extraction subsidiary that produces its own branded line of unique cannabis products. AMA's extensive menu of cannabis products include: craft cannabis flower, pre-rolls, full spectrum oils, high quality distillates, proprietary blends of terpenes, vaporizer products and boutique concentrates such as shatter, crumble, batter, sugar wax, diamonds, and live resin. Ultra-craft brand Level X is an exclusive collection of exotic strains, selected specifically for their distinctive terpene profiles, high THC levels, and flavonoids. With state-of-the-art cultivation and extraction facilities based in Las Vegas, Nevada, AMA seeks to offer medical patients and recreational users alike a cannabis experience that's exceptional, potent, and consistent in quality. www.amanev.com

AMA is also licensed in Nevada as an adult-use cannabis distributor.

About Canna Hemp™

With an extensive product line that includes CBD topicals, CBD creams, CBD gummies, CBD vaporizers, CBD tinctures, CBD capsules, CBD pre and post workout recovery sports products, and CBG and CBN tinctures, 1933 Industries' proprietary Canna Hemp™ brand utilizes the power of hemp-extracted cannabinoids to bring natural wellness.

