1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Notice of Disclosure of Non-auditor Review of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 and 2022
Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations, part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of 1933 Industries Inc. for the interim periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of management.
The independent auditors, MNP LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
June 29, 2023
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
April 30,
July 31,
Note
2023
2022
$
$
ASSETS
Current
Cash
1,694,672
363,274
Receivables
4,19
2,197,227
1,343,273
Inventory
5
4,328,699
5,861,394
Biological assets
6
445,751
1,311,192
Prepaid expenses and deposits
7
1,011,689
396,546
Assets held for sale
8
-
3,071,337
9,678,038
12,347,016
Property and equipment
9
11,819,842
12,170,940
Goodwill
10
4,739,712
4,491,721
Total assets
26,237,592
29,009,677
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
11,19
2,560,661
2,755,626
Income tax payable
1,745,768
1,050,251
Current portion of lease liability
12
158,192
290,582
Convertible debentures
14
4,457,873
4,574,279
8,922,494
8,670,738
Lease liability
12
13,467,444
12,816,214
Total liabilities
22,389,938
21,486,952
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital
16(b)
82,248,922
81,855,012
Reserves
16(c)
10,320,949
10,157,141
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(401,695)
(1,034,349)
Deficit
(87,046,392)
(82,456,203)
Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company
5,121,784
8,521,601
Non-controlling interest
(1,274,130)
(998,876)
Total shareholders' equity
3,847,654
7,522,725
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
26,237,592
29,009,677
Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)
Subsequent event (Note 24)
Approved and authorized for the issue on behalf of the Board of Directors:
/s/ "Brian Farrell"
/s/ "Paul Rosen"
Director
Director
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share numbers)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
April 30,
April 30,
Note
2023
2022
2023
2022
$
$
$
$
Revenues
4,073,142
4,256,280
13,335,368
9,930,426
Cost of sales
5
(3,181,529)
(2,474,488)
(8,435,719)
(6,385,625)
Gross margin, excluding fair value adjustments
891,613
1,781,792
4,899,649
3,544,801
Change in fair value due to biological transformation
6
(1,748,185)
833,301
(2,220,734)
2,756,157
Fair value adjustment on sale of biological assets
(740,582)
(604,400)
(3,700,450)
(1,716,877)
Gross margin
(1,597,154)
2,010,693
(1,021,535)
4,584,081
Expenses (income)
Accretion expense
14
-
-
-
10,434
Change in fair value of warrant liability
13
-
(10,146)
-
(380,146)
Depreciation
9
69,678
97,746
291,115
291,082
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(201)
(731)
(52,034)
44,786
Gain on disposal of assets held for sale
8
-
-
(63,481)
-
Gain on sale of property and equipment
9
-
(527,446)
-
(527,446)
General and administration
9,17,19
411,052
447,021
1,126,661
1,144,374
Goodwill impairment
10
-
11,472,845
-
11,472,845
Interest expense
12,14
421,585
440,046
1,273,512
1,335,139
Interest income
-
(14,907)
-
(14,907)
License, taxes, and insurance
411,539
1,080,836
1,797,066
2,617,880
Management and consulting fees
19
150,000
107,000
428,000
321,677
Other income
18
-
-
(2,962,283)
-
Professional fees
91,700
425,698
701,235
972,459
Share-based compensation (recovery)
19
21,896
(17,510)
164,824
8,138
Wages and benefits
19
187,999
167,264
646,760
713,428
1,765,248
13,667,716
3,351,375
18,009,743
Loss before income taxes
(3,362,402)
(11,657,023)
(4,372,910)
(13,425,662)
Current income tax expense
-
(718,368)
(515,534)
(718,368)
Net loss for the period
(3,362,402)
(12,375,391)
(4,888,444)
(14,144,030)
Foreign currency translation adjustment
181,255
140,235
655,655
140,145
Comprehensive loss for the period
(3,181,147)
(12,235,156)
(4,232,789)
(14,003,885)
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(3,123,786)
(12,371,044)
(4,590,189)
(14,157,756)
Non-controlling interest
(238,616)
(4,347)
(298,255)
13,726
Comprehensive loss attributable to:
Shareholders of the Company
(2,948,149)
(12,233,835)
(3,957,535)
(13,993,103)
Non-controlling interest
(232,998)
(1,321)
(275,254)
(10,782)
Net loss per share
Basic and diluted
(0.01)
(0.03)
(0.01)
(0.03)
Weighted average number of shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
457,534,847
450,699,319
454,014,638
450,699,319
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
1933 INDUSTRIES INC.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended
April 30,
2023
2022
$
$
Operating activities
Net loss for the period
(4,888,444)
(14,144,030)
Items not affecting cash:
Change in fair value due to biological transformation
2,220,734
(2,756,157)
Fair value adjustment on sale of biological assets
3,700,450
1,716,877
Accretion expense
-
10,434
Change in fair value of warrant liability
-
(380,146)
Depreciation
291,115
291,082
Unrealized foreign exchange gain
(2,210)
(467,579)
Gain on disposal of assets held for sale
(63,481)
-
Gain on lease termination (recorded in general and administration)
-
(11,976)
Gain on sale of property and equipment
-
(527,446)
Goodwill impairment
-
11,472,845
Interest expense
276,488
274,651
Interest income
-
(14,907)
Share-based compensation
164,824
8,138
Changes in non-cash working capital:
Receivables
(853,954)
(766,456)
Inventory
2,607,814
(2,119,191)
Biological assets
(5,055,743)
1,000,317
Prepaid expenses and deposits
(615,143)
(128,908)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(194,965)
1,711,893
Income tax payable
515,534
718,368
Net cash used in operating activities
(1,896,981)
(4,112,191)
Investing activities
Purchase of property and equipment
(302,301)
(14,871)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
-
1,622,001
Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale
3,134,818
-
Loan receivable advanced
-
(606,061)
Net cash provided by investing activities
2,832,517
1,001,069
Financing activities
Repayment of lease liability
(259,793)
(252,374)
Net cash used in financing activities
(259,793)
(252,374)
Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash
655,655
(76,300)
Change in cash
1,331,398
(3,439,796)
Cash, beginning of period
363,274
4,405,849
Cash, end of period
1,694,672
966,053
Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 20)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
