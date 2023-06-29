1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

For the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

(Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Notice of Disclosure of Non-auditor Review of the Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the Three and Nine Months Ended April 30, 2023 and 2022

Pursuant to National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations, part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a) issued by the Canadian Securities Administrators, if an auditor has not performed a review of the interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the interim financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of 1933 Industries Inc. for the interim periods ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, have been prepared in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, and are the responsibility of management.

The independent auditors, MNP LLP, have not performed a review of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

June 29, 2023

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

April 30,

July 31,

Note

2023

2022

$

$

ASSETS

Current

Cash

1,694,672

363,274

Receivables

4,19

2,197,227

1,343,273

Inventory

5

4,328,699

5,861,394

Biological assets

6

445,751

1,311,192

Prepaid expenses and deposits

7

1,011,689

396,546

Assets held for sale

8

-

3,071,337

9,678,038

12,347,016

Property and equipment

9

11,819,842

12,170,940

Goodwill

10

4,739,712

4,491,721

Total assets

26,237,592

29,009,677

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

11,19

2,560,661

2,755,626

Income tax payable

1,745,768

1,050,251

Current portion of lease liability

12

158,192

290,582

Convertible debentures

14

4,457,873

4,574,279

8,922,494

8,670,738

Lease liability

12

13,467,444

12,816,214

Total liabilities

22,389,938

21,486,952

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital

16(b)

82,248,922

81,855,012

Reserves

16(c)

10,320,949

10,157,141

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(401,695)

(1,034,349)

Deficit

(87,046,392)

(82,456,203)

Equity attributable to shareholders of the Company

5,121,784

8,521,601

Non-controlling interest

(1,274,130)

(998,876)

Total shareholders' equity

3,847,654

7,522,725

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

26,237,592

29,009,677

Nature of operations and going concern (Note 1)

Subsequent event (Note 24)

Approved and authorized for the issue on behalf of the Board of Directors:

/s/ "Brian Farrell"

/s/ "Paul Rosen"

Director

Director

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars, except share numbers)

Three months ended

Nine months ended

April 30,

April 30,

Note

2023

2022

2023

2022

$

$

$

$

Revenues

4,073,142

4,256,280

13,335,368

9,930,426

Cost of sales

5

(3,181,529)

(2,474,488)

(8,435,719)

(6,385,625)

Gross margin, excluding fair value adjustments

891,613

1,781,792

4,899,649

3,544,801

Change in fair value due to biological transformation

6

(1,748,185)

833,301

(2,220,734)

2,756,157

Fair value adjustment on sale of biological assets

(740,582)

(604,400)

(3,700,450)

(1,716,877)

Gross margin

(1,597,154)

2,010,693

(1,021,535)

4,584,081

Expenses (income)

Accretion expense

14

-

-

-

10,434

Change in fair value of warrant liability

13

-

(10,146)

-

(380,146)

Depreciation

9

69,678

97,746

291,115

291,082

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(201)

(731)

(52,034)

44,786

Gain on disposal of assets held for sale

8

-

-

(63,481)

-

Gain on sale of property and equipment

9

-

(527,446)

-

(527,446)

General and administration

9,17,19

411,052

447,021

1,126,661

1,144,374

Goodwill impairment

10

-

11,472,845

-

11,472,845

Interest expense

12,14

421,585

440,046

1,273,512

1,335,139

Interest income

-

(14,907)

-

(14,907)

License, taxes, and insurance

411,539

1,080,836

1,797,066

2,617,880

Management and consulting fees

19

150,000

107,000

428,000

321,677

Other income

18

-

-

(2,962,283)

-

Professional fees

91,700

425,698

701,235

972,459

Share-based compensation (recovery)

19

21,896

(17,510)

164,824

8,138

Wages and benefits

19

187,999

167,264

646,760

713,428

1,765,248

13,667,716

3,351,375

18,009,743

Loss before income taxes

(3,362,402)

(11,657,023)

(4,372,910)

(13,425,662)

Current income tax expense

-

(718,368)

(515,534)

(718,368)

Net loss for the period

(3,362,402)

(12,375,391)

(4,888,444)

(14,144,030)

Foreign currency translation adjustment

181,255

140,235

655,655

140,145

Comprehensive loss for the period

(3,181,147)

(12,235,156)

(4,232,789)

(14,003,885)

Net income (loss) attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

(3,123,786)

(12,371,044)

(4,590,189)

(14,157,756)

Non-controlling interest

(238,616)

(4,347)

(298,255)

13,726

Comprehensive loss attributable to:

Shareholders of the Company

(2,948,149)

(12,233,835)

(3,957,535)

(13,993,103)

Non-controlling interest

(232,998)

(1,321)

(275,254)

(10,782)

Net loss per share

Basic and diluted

(0.01)

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.03)

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

457,534,847

450,699,319

454,014,638

450,699,319

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

1933 INDUSTRIES INC.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited - Expressed in Canadian dollars)

Nine months ended

April 30,

2023

2022

$

$

Operating activities

Net loss for the period

(4,888,444)

(14,144,030)

Items not affecting cash:

Change in fair value due to biological transformation

2,220,734

(2,756,157)

Fair value adjustment on sale of biological assets

3,700,450

1,716,877

Accretion expense

-

10,434

Change in fair value of warrant liability

-

(380,146)

Depreciation

291,115

291,082

Unrealized foreign exchange gain

(2,210)

(467,579)

Gain on disposal of assets held for sale

(63,481)

-

Gain on lease termination (recorded in general and administration)

-

(11,976)

Gain on sale of property and equipment

-

(527,446)

Goodwill impairment

-

11,472,845

Interest expense

276,488

274,651

Interest income

-

(14,907)

Share-based compensation

164,824

8,138

Changes in non-cash working capital:

Receivables

(853,954)

(766,456)

Inventory

2,607,814

(2,119,191)

Biological assets

(5,055,743)

1,000,317

Prepaid expenses and deposits

(615,143)

(128,908)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(194,965)

1,711,893

Income tax payable

515,534

718,368

Net cash used in operating activities

(1,896,981)

(4,112,191)

Investing activities

Purchase of property and equipment

(302,301)

(14,871)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

-

1,622,001

Proceeds from sale of assets held for sale

3,134,818

-

Loan receivable advanced

-

(606,061)

Net cash provided by investing activities

2,832,517

1,001,069

Financing activities

Repayment of lease liability

(259,793)

(252,374)

Net cash used in financing activities

(259,793)

(252,374)

Effect of exchange rate on changes on cash

655,655

(76,300)

Change in cash

1,331,398

(3,439,796)

Cash, beginning of period

363,274

4,405,849

Cash, end of period

1,694,672

966,053

Supplemental disclosure with respect to cash flows (Note 20)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

1933 Industries Inc. published this content on 29 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2023 21:29:17 UTC.