MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED APRIL 30, 2023 AND 2022

(in Canadian Dollars, except where noted)

This Management's Discussion & Analysis ("MD&A") of 1933 Industries Inc. ("1933", or the "Company") supplements but does not form part of the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three and nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022 and the notes thereto (referred to hereafter as the "financial statements").

The financial statements have been prepared by management in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS" or "GAAP"), including IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and interpretations of the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee ("IFRIC"). As such, the financial statements do not include all of the information required by IFRS for annual financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the years ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 ("Annual Financial Statements") and the annual Management's Discussion & Analysis for the years ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 ("Annual MD&A").

The Company's certifying officers are responsible for ensuring that the financial statements and MD&A do not contain any untrue statement of a material fact or omit to state a material fact required to be stated or that is necessary to make a statement not misleading in light of the circumstances under which it was made. The Company's certifying officers certify that the financial statements together with the other financial information included in the filings fairly present in all material respects the financial condition, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company as of the date of and for the periods presented in the filings.

The first, second, third and fourth quarters of the Company's fiscal years are referred to as "Q1", "Q2", "Q3" and "Q4", respectively. The nine months ended April 30, 2023 and 2022, are referred to as "YTD 2023" and "YTD 2022", respectively. All amounts are presented in Canadian dollars, the Company's presentation currency, unless otherwise stated. References to "USD" are to United States dollars.

Statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risks and Uncertainties", and "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" sections of this document. The Company has included the non-GAAP performance measures of Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") and Adjusted EBITDA per share within this document. For further information and detailed calculations of these measures, see the "Non-GAAP Measures" section of this document.

The Company is publicly traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "TGIF" and quoted on the OTCQB under the symbol "TGIFF". Additional information relating to the Company is available on the Company's website at www.1933industries.com, and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Information in this MD&A is prepared as of June 29, 2023.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains certain "forward-looking statements" which may include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the future financial or operating performance of the Company. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variation (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements that certain actions, events, or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will" be taken, occur or to achieve.

