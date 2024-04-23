1933 INDUSTRIES INC. 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Management Information Circular Place: Boardroom of Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street Vancouver, BC Time: 10:00 a.m. PST Date: May 23, 2024

CORPORATE DATA 1933 INDUSTRIES INC. Head Office Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia CANADA V6E 2E9 Telephone: 604-684-6264 Web Site: www.1933industries.com Directors Paul Rosen Brian Farrell D. Richard Skeith Curtis Floyd Registrar & Transfer Agent Officers Paul Rosen, CEO and Chairman Brian Farrell, CFO Caleb Zobrist, Executive VP Alexia Helgason, VP of Investor Relations Marion McGrath, Corporate Secretary ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY ODYSSEY TRUST COMPANY United Kingdom Building Stock Exchange Tower 323 - 409 Granville Street 1230 - 300 5th Avenue SW Vancouver, British Columbia Calgary, Alberta V6C 1T2 T2P 3C4 Legal Counsel Shauna Hartman Armstrong Simpson 2080 - 777 Hornby Street Vancouver, British Columbia V6Z 1S4 Auditor MNP LLP Chartered Professional Accountants, 602, 1122 International Blvd., Burlington, ON L7L 6Z8 Stock Exchange Listings Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) Symbol "TGIF.CN" OTCQB Symbol "TGIFF"

1933 INDUSTRIES INC. Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6E 2E9 NOTICE OF 2024 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the 2024 annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the shareholders of 1933 INDUSTRIES INC. (the "Company") will be held in a Boardroom at Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the hour of 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time), for the following purposes: To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the fiscal year ended July 31, 2023 (with comparative statements relating to the preceding fiscal period) together with the report of the auditor thereon. See " Financial Statements and MD&A " in the Circular (as defined below); To determine the number of directors to be elected to the board at four (4); To elect directors. See "Election of Directors" in the Circular; To confirm the appointment of the auditor of the Company by the board of directors and to appoint the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and to authorize the board of directors of the Company to fix such auditor's remuneration. See "Appointment of Auditor" in the Circular; To transact such further or other business as may properly come before the Meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof. The details of all matters proposed to be put before the shareholders at the Meeting are set forth in the management information circular accompanying this Notice of Meeting. At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to approve each of the foregoing items. The directors of the Company have fixed April 8, 2024 as the record date for the Meeting (the "Record Date"). Only shareholders of record at the close of business on the Record Date are entitled to vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof. All shareholders are entitled to attend the Meeting and vote proxy. The Board of Directors (the "Board") requests that all shareholders who will not be attending the Meeting read, date and sign the accompanying proxy and deliver it to Odyssey Trust Company ("Odyssey"). If a shareholder does not deliver a proxy to Odyssey, Attention: Proxy Department, Odyssey Trust Company, Trader's Bank Building, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto Ontario M5E 1J8 by 10:00 a.m. PST (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 (or before 48 hours, excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays before any adjournment of the meeting at which the proxy is to be used) then the shareholder will not be entitled to vote at the Meeting by proxy. Internet voting can be completed at https://vote.odysseytrust.com, and mailing voting can be completed at Odyssey Trust Company, Trader's Bank Building, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto Ontario M5E 1J8. Only shareholders of record at the close of business on April 8, 2024 will be entitled to vote at the Meeting. Late proxies may be accepted or rejected by the Chairman of the Meeting at his/her discretion and the Chairman of the Meeting is under no obligation to accept or reject any particular late proxy. The Chairman of the Meeting may waive or extend the proxy cut-off without notice. If you are a non-registered shareholder, please follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to vote your shares.

2 Meeting Material This notice is accompanied by a management information circular (the "Circular") and a form of proxy, which together provide additional information relating to the matters to be dealt with at the Meeting. DATED at Vancouver, British Columbia, this 8th day of April, 2024. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD "Paul Rosen" (signed) PAUL ROSEN, CEO

1933 INDUSTRIES INC. Suite 300 - 1055 W. Hastings Street Vancouver, British Columbia Canada V6E 2E9 Tel: 604.684.6264 MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR For the 2024 Annual General Meeting to be held on May 23, 2024 (information is as at April 8, 2024, except as indicated) GENERAL PROXY INFORMATION AND CIRCULAR DISLOSURE Persons Making the Solicitation This Information Circular is being furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the management of 1933 Industries Inc. (the "Company") for use at the annual general meeting (the "Meeting") of the holders of common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shareholders") to be held in the Boardroom of Suite 300 1055 W. Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC, Canada, on May 23, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of Meeting . While it is expected that the solicitation of proxies will be primarily by mail, proxies may be solicited personally or by telephone by the regular employees of the Company at nominal cost. The Company may reimburse Shareholders' nominees or agents (including brokers holding shares on behalf of clients) for the cost incurred in obtaining authorization from their principals to execute proxies. All costs of solicitation will be borne by the Company. None of the directors of the Company have advised that they intend to oppose any action intended to be taken by management as set forth in this Information Circular. Appointment and Revocation of Proxies The individuals named in the accompanying form of proxy (the "Proxy") are directors or officers of the Company. A SHAREHOLDER WISHING TO APPOINT SOME OTHER PERSON (WHO NEED NOT BE A SHAREHOLDER) TO ATTEND AND ACT FOR THE SHAREHOLDER AND ON THE SHAREHOLDER'S BEHALF AT THE MEETING HAS THE RIGHT TO DO SO, EITHER BY INSERTING SUCH PERSON'S NAME IN THE BLANK SPACE PROVIDED IN THE FORM OF PROXY AND STRIKING OUT THE TWO PRINTED NAMES, OR BY COMPLETING ANOTHER FORM OF PROXY. A Proxy will not be valid unless the completed, dated and signed Proxy is received by Odyssey Trust Company at Trader's Bank Building, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto Ontario M5E 1J8 by 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver time) on May 21, 2024 or if the Meeting is adjourned or postponed, not less than 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays and holidays) before the date to which the Meeting is adjourned or postponed. Internet voting can be completed athttps://vote.odysseytrust.com, and mailing voting can be completed at Odyssey Trust Company, Trader's Bank Building, 702, 67 Yonge Street, Toronto Ontario M5E 1J8. A Shareholder who has given a Proxy may revoke it by an instrument in writing executed by the Shareholder or by the Shareholder's attorney authorized in writing or, if the Shareholder is a corporation, by a duly authorized officer or attorney of the corporation, and delivered either to the registered office of the Company, at 2080 - 777 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6Z 1S4, at any time up to and including the last business day preceding the day of the Meeting or any adjournment of it or to the Chairman of the Meeting on the day of the Meeting or any adjournment of it. A revocation of a Proxy does not affect any matter on which a vote has been taken prior to the revocation. If you are a non-registered Shareholder, please follow the instructions from your bank, broker or other financial intermediary for instructions on how to revoke your voting instructions. Exercise of Discretion If the instructions in a Proxy are certain, the shares represented thereby will be voted on any poll by the persons named in the Proxy and, where a choice with respect to any matter to be acted upon has been specified in the Proxy, the shares represented thereby will, on a poll, be voted or withheld from voting in accordance with the specifications so made. If you do not provide instructions in your Proxy, the persons named in the enclosed Proxy will vote your shares FOR the matters to be acted on at the Meeting.

The persons named in the enclosed Proxy will have discretionary authority with respect to any amendments or variations of these matters or any other matters properly brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof, in each instance, to the extent permitted by law, whether or not the amendment or other item of business that comes before the Meeting is routine or contested. The persons named in the enclosed Proxy will vote on such matters in accordance with their best judgment. At the time of the printing of this Information Circular, the management of the Company knows of no such amendment, variation or other matter which may be presented to the Meeting. Advice to Non-Registered (Beneficial) Shareholders The information set out in this section is important to many Shareholders as a substantial number of Shareholders do not hold their shares in their own name. Only registered Shareholders or duly appointed proxyholders for registered Shareholders are permitted to vote at the Meeting. Most of the Shareholders of the Company are "non-registered" Shareholders because the shares they own are not registered in their names, but are instead registered in the name of the brokerage firm, bank or trust company through which they purchased the shares. More particularly, a person is not a registered Shareholder in respect of shares of the Company which are held on behalf of that person (the "Non-Registered Holder") but which are registered either (a) in the name of an intermediary (the "Intermediary") that the Non-Registered Holder deals with in respect of the shares (Intermediaries include, among others, banks, trust companies, securities dealers or brokers and trustees or administrators of self-administered RRSPs, RRIFs, RESPs and similar plans), or (b) in the name of a clearing agency (such as The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited) of which the Intermediary is a participant. In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 54-101Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer ("NI 54-101") of the Canadian Securities Administrators, the Company has distributed copies of the Notice of Meeting, this Information Circular and the form of Proxy (collectively referred to as the "Meeting Materials") to the clearing agencies and Intermediaries for onward distribution to Non-Registered Holders. Intermediaries are required to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Holders unless a Non-Registered Holder has waived the right to receive them. Very often, Intermediaries will use service companies (such as Broadridge Investor Communication Solutions) to forward the Meeting Materials to Non-Registered Holders. Generally, if you are a Non-Registered Holder and you have not waived the right to receive the Meeting Materials you will either: be given a form of proxy which has already been signed by the Intermediary (typically by a facsimile stamped signature) which is restricted to the number of shares beneficially owned by you, but which is otherwise not complete. Because the Intermediary has already signed the proxy, this proxy is not required to be signed by you when submitting it. In this case, if you wish to submit a proxy you should otherwise properly complete the executed proxy provided and deposit it with Odyssey Trust Company , as provided above; or more typically, a Non-Registered Holder will be given a voting instruction form which is not signed by the Intermediary, and which, when properly completed and signed by the Non-Registered Holder and returned to the Intermediary or its service company , will constitute voting instructions (often called a "proxy", "proxy authorization form" or "voting instruction form") which the Intermediary must follow. Typically, the voting instruction form will consist of a one page pre-printed form. Sometimes, instead of the one page printed form, the voting instruction form will consist of a regular printed proxy accompanied by a page of instructions that contains a removable label containing a bar-code and other information. In order for the proxy to validly constitute a voting instruction form, the Non-Registered Holder must remove the label from the instructions and affix it to the proxy, properly complete and sign the proxy and return it to the Intermediary or its service company ( not the Company or Odyssey Trust Company) in accordance with the instructions of the Intermediary or its service company. In either case, the purpose of these procedures is to permit Non-Registered Holders to direct the voting of the shares that they beneficially own. If you are a Non-Registered Holder and you wish to vote at the Meeting in person as proxyholder for the shares owned by you, you should strike out the names of the management designated proxyholders named in the proxy authorization form or voting instruction form and insert your name in the blank space provided. In either case, you should carefully follow the instructions of your Intermediary, including when and where the proxy, proxy authorization or voting instruction form is to be delivered.

The materials with respect to the Meeting are being sent to both registered Shareholders and Non-Registered Holders who have not objected to the Intermediary through which their shares are held disclosing ownership information about themselves to the Company ("NOBOs"). If you are a NOBO, and the Company or its agent has sent these materials to you, your name and address and information about your holdings of securities have been obtained in accordance with applicable securities regulatory requirements from the Intermediary on your behalf. If you are a Non-Registered Holder who has objected to the Intermediary through which your shares are held disclosing ownership information about you to the Company (an "OBO"), you should be aware that the Company does not intend to pay for Intermediaries to forward the materials with respect to the Meeting, including proxies or voting information forms, to OBOs and therefore an OBO will not receive the materials with respect to the Meeting unless that OBO's Intermediary assumes the cost of delivery. NOTICE AND ACCESS In November 2012, the Canadian Securities Administrators announced the adoption of regulatory amendments to securities laws governing the delivery of proxy-related materials by public companies. As a result, public companies are now permitted to advise their shareholders of the availability of all proxy-related materials on an easily accessible website, rather than mailing physical copies of the materials. The Company has elected to use the notice and access procedure described in NI 54-101 and National Instrument 51-102Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") to distribute its proxy-related materials to the Registered and Beneficial Shareholders. The Company will not use procedures known as "stratification" in relation to the use of the Notice-and-AccessProvisions, meaning that both registered and Beneficial Shareholders will be mailed a notification of availability of Meeting materials directing them to those websites where they can access the Information Circular and other relevant information (the "Notice-and-Access Notification"). If you receive the Notice-and-Access Notification and would like to receive a paper copy of the Information Circular and other relevant information, please follow the instructions printed on the Notice-and-AccessNotification and the materials will be mailed to you. All materials will be forwarded to shareholders at the Company's expense. To receive a paper copy of this Information Circular and other relevant information, requests by shareholders may be made up to one year from the date the Information Circular was filed on System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR+") at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company anticipates that notice-and-access will directly benefit the Company through the reduction in postage and printing costs. The Company believes that notice-and-access is also environmentally responsible to the extent that it decreases the large volume of paper documents generated by printing proxy related materials. Shareholders with questions about notice-and-access can call Odyssey Trust Company toll free at 1-888-290-1175 or email proxy@odysseytrust.com. INTEREST OF CERTAIN PERSONS OR COMPANIES IN MATTERS TO BE ACTED UPON Other than as disclosed elsewhere in this Information Circular, none of the current directors or executive officers, no proposed nominee for election as a director, none of the persons who have been directors or executive officers since the commencement of the last completed financial year and no associate or affiliate of any of the foregoing persons has any material interest, direct or indirect, by way of beneficial ownership of securities or otherwise, in any matter to be acted upon at the Meeting, with the exception of the ratification and approval of the Company's stock option plan. RECORD DATE AND QUORUM The board of directors (the "Board") of the Company have fixed the record date for the Meeting at the close of business on April 8, 2024, (the "Record Date"). Shareholders of common shares the Company of record as at the Record Date are entitled to receive notice of the Meeting and to vote those shares included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting prepared as at the Record Date, except to the extent that any such shareholder transfers any shares after the Record Date and the transferee of those shares establishes that the transferee owns the shares and demands, not less than ten days before the Meeting, that the transferee's name be included in the list of shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting, in which case such transferee shall be entitled to vote such shares at the Meeting.

Under the Company's current Articles, the quorum for the transaction of business at the Meeting consists of shareholders, present in person or represented by proxy, who in the aggregate hold at least 10% of the voting rights attached to issued common shares entitled to be voted at the Meeting. VOTING SECURITIES AND PRINCIPAL HOLDERS OF VOTING SECURITIES The authorized capital of the Company consists of an unlimited number of common shares without nominal or par value ("common shares") and an unlimited number of preferred shares issuable in series. As at the Record Date, there were 490,471,657, common shares issued and outstanding, each carrying the right to one vote. Common shares of the Company are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") under the trading symbol "TGIF" Only shareholders of record of common shares at the close of business on the Record Date, who either personally attend the Meeting or who have completed and delivered a form of proxy in the manner and subject to the provisions described above shall be entitled to vote or to have their common shares voted at the Meeting. As at April 8, 2024, to the knowledge of the directors and senior officers of the Company, and based on the Company's review of the records maintained by Odyssey Trust Company, electronic filings with System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) and insider reports filed with System for Electronic Disclosure by Insiders (SEDI), no person owns, directly or indirectly, or exercises control or direction over, shares carrying more than 10% of the voting rights attached to all outstanding shares of the Company. INDEBTEDNESS OF DIRECTORS, EXECUTIVE OFFICERS AND SENIOR OFFICERS No person who is or at any time during the most recently completed financial year was a director, executive officer or senior officer of the Company, no proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company (the "Board of Directors" or the "Board'), and no associate of any of the foregoing persons has been indebted to the Company or its subsidiaries at any time since the commencement of the Company's last completed financial year. No guarantee, support agreement, letter of credit or other similar arrangement or understanding has been provided by the Company at any time since the beginning of the most recently completed financial year with respect to any indebtedness of any such person. INTEREST OF INFORMED PERSONS IN MATERIAL TRANSACTIONS Other than as disclosed herein, since the beginning of the Company's last financial year, no "informed person" of the Company (including a director, officer or individual or corporation that beneficially owns or controls 10% or more of the issued and outstanding voting securities of the Company), proposed nominee for election as a director of the Company ("proposed director"), or any associate or affiliate of any informed person or proposed director, has any material interest, direct or indirect in any transaction or any proposed transaction which has materially affected or would materially affect the Company or any of its subsidiaries. See "Interest of Certain Persons or Companies in the Matters to be Acted Upon". MANAGEMENT CONTRACTS The management functions of the Company and its subsidiaries are primarily performed by the directors and executive officers of the Company, and not to any substantial degree by any other person with whom the Company has contracted. STATEMENT OF EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION For the purpose of this information circular: "Named Executive Officers or NEOs" means in respect of the Company and its subsidiaries as at the year ended July 31, 2023: the CEO of the Company; the CFO of the Company;

the most highly compensated executive officer other than the CEO and CFO whose total compensation was, individually, more than $150,000; each individual for whom disclosure would have been provided above except that the individual was not serving as an executive officer of the Company, nor in a similar capacity, as at the end of the most recently completed financial year end. As of July 31, 2023, the Company had four "Named Executive Officers", namely Paul Rosen, CEO, Brian Farrell, CFO, Ester Vigil, President and Caleb Zobrist, Executive VP. See "Director and Named Executive Officer- Compensation" table notes. Director and Named Executive Officer Compensation The following table (presented in accordance with National Instrument Form 51-102F6V, is a summary compensation (excluding compensation securities) paid, payable, awarded, granted, given or otherwise provided, directly or indirectly, to the directors and NEOs for each of the Company's two most recently completed financial years ended July 31, 2023 and 2022. Table of compensation excluding compensation securities Name Year Salary, Bonus Committee Value of Value of all Total and consulting ($) or meeting perquisites other compensation position fee, fees ($) compensation ($) retainer or ($) ($) commission ($) Paul Rosen (2) 2023 412,000 Nil Nil n/a Nil 412,000 CEO and Director 2022 351,140 Nil Nil n/a Nil 351,140 Brian Farrell (3), 2023 26,000 Nil Nil n/a Nil 26,000 CFO and Director 2022 22,000 Nil Nil n/a Nil 22,000 Ester Vigil (4), 2023 306,250 Nil Nil n/a Nil 306,250 President 2022 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Caleb Zobrist (5), 2023 240,210 Nil Nil n/a Nil 240,210 Executive VP 2022 232,881 Nil Nil n/a Nil 232,881 D. Richard Skeith(6), 2023 13,000 Nil Nil n/a Nil 13,000 Director 2022 12,000 Nil Nil n/a Nil 12,000 Lisa Capparelli (7), 2023 21,510 Nil Nil n/a Nil 21,510 Former Director 2022 15,085 Nil Nil n/a Nil 15,085 Curtis Floyd (8), 2023 Nil Nil Nil n/a Nil Nil Director 2022 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Ranson Shepherd (9), 2023 Nil Nil Nil n/a Nil Nil Former Director 2022 Nil Nil Nil n/a Nil Nil Mark Baynes (10), 2023 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a Former Director 2022 11,335 Nil Nil n/a Nil 11,335 Notes: The value of perquisites and benefits, if any, for each Named Executive Officer was less than the lesser of $50,000 and 10% of the total annual salary and bonus. Paul Rosen was appointed Chief Executive Officer on June 15, 2020 and Director on September 1, 2020. Subsequent to July 31, 2020 Mr. Rosen was also appointed Chairman of the Company. Mr. Rosen is a member of the Audit Committee. Brian Farrell was appointed Director on March 15, 2018.. Ester Vigil was appointed the President of the Company on April 3, 2023. Caleb Zobrist was appointed Executive Vice president of the Company on June 5, 2019. D. Richard Skeith was appointed Director on November 23, 2015. Mr. Skeith is a member of the Audit Committee. Lisa Capparelli was appointed Director on January 23, 2020. Ms. Capparelli tendered her resignation as Director subsequent to the fiscal year end. Curtis Floyd was appointed Director on June 21, 2023. Ranson Shepherd was appointed Director on February 15, 2022 and ceased on June 7, 2023.