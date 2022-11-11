Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. 1CM Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EPIC   CA68237A1093

1CM INC.

(EPIC)
Delayed CANADIAN NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE  -  12:51 2022-11-11 pm EST
1.520 CAD    0.00%
01:43pCOP27: Israel says big boost in gas supply to Europe will take years
RE
11/091CM Inc. announced that it expects to receive CAD 5.8 million in funding
CI
09/13Cse Bulletin : Name Change - Leviathan Natural Products Inc. (EPIC)
NE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
Summary

COP27: Israel says big boost in gas supply to Europe will take years

11/11/2022 | 01:43pm EST
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (Reuters) - Israel will require several years before it can significantly increase its natural gas supplies to Europe, the country's energy ministry said on Friday.

Israel and neighboring Egypt had signed a memorandum of understanding with the European Union in June to ship more gas to the bloc as it seeks to diversify away from Russia.

Asked when new supplies would be delivered under that framework deal, Lior Schillat, the director-general of the Ministry of Energy, said it would be a while.

"In the short term, there will be some increase but the big numbers will come later," he told Reuters on the sidelines of the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

Israel has become an energy exporter following a number of offshore gas discoveries over the past decade. It has been increasing the amount it sells to neighbors Egypt and Jordan and is studying the option of shipping more to Egypt, where it can be liquefied and sold to more distant markets as LNG.

Schillat said that Israel was expecting to be able to sharply increase its gas production over three to four years, possibly doubling it, which would provide significant volumes above and beyond its domestic needs for export.

He said Israel was preparing for this by exploring ways to expand pipeline capacity to Egypt.

"It is true that most of our surplus gas will be created in the next three to four years," he said.

"So clearly, it's not an immediate ability to supply gas in the in the short term. We're talking about a relatively low amount here," he said.

Israel has a few offshore gas fields. The largest, Leviathan, is mostly earmarked for export

Output from Leviathan was 2.8 billion cubic meters in the second quarter of 2022, 2.0 BCM of which went to Egypt and Jordan.

Israel is awaiting a proposal from Leviathan's operators NewMed and Chevron Corp to expand the field, Schillat said.

(Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by David Gregorio)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
1CM INC. 0.00% 1.52 Delayed Quote.162.07%
CHEVRON CORPORATION 2.68% 186.1 Delayed Quote.54.50%
NEWMED ENERGY - LIMITED PARTNERSHIP 0.35% 8.5 End-of-day quote.26.43%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -4.03% 293.801 Real-time Quote.74.77%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 0.46% 60.025 Delayed Quote.-17.87%
Financials
Sales 2021 0,61 M 0,46 M 0,46 M
Net income 2021 -4,56 M -3,41 M -3,41 M
Net Debt 2021 12,1 M 9,05 M 9,05 M
P/E ratio 2021 -12,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 174 M 131 M 130 M
EV / Sales 2020 354x
EV / Sales 2021 114x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 83,9%
Chart 1CM INC.
Duration : Period :
1CM Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Tanvi Bhandari Chief Executive Officer & Director
Linda Marabeti Romano Chief Financial Officer
Harshil Chovatiya Chief Operating Officer & Secretary
Rupalee Mehta Director
Lucas Leone Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1CM INC.162.07%130
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.81%456 149
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY31.51%350 350
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.82%281 015
PFIZER, INC.-20.88%265 959
ABBVIE INC.10.58%264 687