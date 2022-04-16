1Life Healthcare : 5 Ways To Cope With Health Anxiety

Clinical Editors: Christine Celio, Ph.D., Andrew Bertagnolli, Ph.D., and Juliana Tseng, Psy.D.

When it comes to your health, it's natural to occasionally experience some level of concern. Whether you've noticed a new mole or want to make sure your blood sugar falls within a healthy range, paying attention to your body and noting any unusual changes can help you get ahead of any potentially serious health issues. While the occasional worry may be helpful in keeping you on top of your health, however, excessive worry can be counterproductive.

Individuals who experience health anxiety have an unrealistic fear of having or developing a serious or life-threatening illness, despite having few or no symptoms. Those with health anxiety might worry excessively about the state of their current or future health, spiral down internet rabbit holes Googling their symptoms, or assume the worst about mild symptoms. If you have health anxiety, you might even continue to worry even after medical tests reveal nothing abnormal.

In other words, people with health anxiety over-focus on what they feel, and consider worst-case scenarios as serious possibilities.

"It is reasonable and healthy to become concerned or seek medical attention when your body sends you signals indicating that you may be ill, such as pain, discomfort, functional change or impairment," says One Medical licensed clinical psychologist, Juliana Tseng Psy.D. "But individuals with health anxiety might worry about the state of their health even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms or despite having received confirmation of good health from a medical professional,"

Along with causing emotional distress, Tseng says health anxiety can interfere with people's ability to focus on other important areas of their lives, such as hobbies or social activities (both of which can help boost mental and physical health). This stress and anxiety can even cause physical symptoms and further worsen your overall well-being.

If you're struggling with persistent worries about your health, it's worth taking steps to find a better balance. Here are a few tips for managing your health anxiety.