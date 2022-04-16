Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.37 USD   -3.89%
02:34a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : 5 Ways To Cope With Health Anxiety
PU
02:34a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : How to Talk to Kids About Current Events And Scary News
PU
02:34a1LIFE HEALTHCARE : What To Know About COVID-19 Antiviral Treatment Pills
PU
1Life Healthcare : 5 Ways To Cope With Health Anxiety

04/16/2022 | 02:34am EDT
Clinical Editors: Christine Celio, Ph.D., Andrew Bertagnolli, Ph.D., and Juliana Tseng, Psy.D.

When it comes to your health, it's natural to occasionally experience some level of concern. Whether you've noticed a new mole or want to make sure your blood sugar falls within a healthy range, paying attention to your body and noting any unusual changes can help you get ahead of any potentially serious health issues. While the occasional worry may be helpful in keeping you on top of your health, however, excessive worry can be counterproductive.

Individuals who experience health anxiety have an unrealistic fear of having or developing a serious or life-threatening illness, despite having few or no symptoms. Those with health anxiety might worry excessively about the state of their current or future health, spiral down internet rabbit holes Googling their symptoms, or assume the worst about mild symptoms. If you have health anxiety, you might even continue to worry even after medical tests reveal nothing abnormal.

In other words, people with health anxiety over-focus on what they feel, and consider worst-case scenarios as serious possibilities.

"It is reasonable and healthy to become concerned or seek medical attention when your body sends you signals indicating that you may be ill, such as pain, discomfort, functional change or impairment," says One Medical licensed clinical psychologist, Juliana Tseng Psy.D. "But individuals with health anxiety might worry about the state of their health even if they aren't experiencing any symptoms or despite having received confirmation of good health from a medical professional,"

Along with causing emotional distress, Tseng says health anxiety can interfere with people's ability to focus on other important areas of their lives, such as hobbies or social activities (both of which can help boost mental and physical health). This stress and anxiety can even cause physical symptoms and further worsen your overall well-being.

If you're struggling with persistent worries about your health, it's worth taking steps to find a better balance. Here are a few tips for managing your health anxiety.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 April 2022 06:33:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 066 M - -
Net income 2022 -358 M - -
Net Debt 2022 176 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,71x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 992 M 1 992 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,03x
EV / Sales 2023 1,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 090
Free-Float 91,0%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 10,37 $
Average target price 15,38 $
Spread / Average Target 48,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Bruce W. Dunlevie Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-40.98%1 992
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-18.28%29 730
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-3.70%20 576
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-12.81%13 562
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED11.96%12 138
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-9.65%10 902