  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
1Life Healthcare : 5 Ways To Relieve Stress During The Holidays

12/03/2021 | 04:02pm EST
The One Medical blog is published by One Medical, an innovative primary care practice with offices in Atlanta,Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Orange County,Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, and Washington, DC.

Any general advice posted on our blog, website, or app is for informational purposes only and is not intended to replace or substitute for any medical or other advice. The One Medical Group entities and 1Life Healthcare, Inc. make no representations or warranties and expressly disclaim any and all liability concerning any treatment, action by, or effect on any person following the general information offered or provided within or through the blog, website, or app. If you have specific concerns or a situation arises in which you require medical advice, you should consult with an appropriately trained and qualified medical services provider.

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 21:01:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 611 M - -
Net income 2021 -256 M - -
Net cash 2021 238 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 100 M 3 100 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,69x
EV / Sales 2022 2,84x
Nbr of Employees 2 940
Free-Float 88,9%
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 16,24 $
Average target price 33,15 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-64.06%3 100
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-28.22%35 150
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA-10.60%21 364
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD19.64%13 672
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED7.16%10 781
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED10.58%10 780