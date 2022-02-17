1Life Healthcare : 6 Ways to Combat a Sedentary Lifestyle

Clinical Editor: Megan Dodson, PA-C

We often think of sitting or lying down as positions of rest - opportunities to take a load off our feet and relax. But while it's important to give your body the breaks it needs, too much sitting and inactivity has its consequences.

According to the CDC, one in four adults isn't getting enough physical activity. Research has shown that prolonged periods of sitting and inactivity are associated with health problems, such as an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, anxiety, and certain types of cancer.

The good news is there are steps you can take to protect your body and reduce your risk of disease. Incorporating more movement into your day can help you improve your physical and mental health, sleep better, and even live longer. Here are seven easy ways to sneak more physical activity into your daily routine and combat sedentary behavior: