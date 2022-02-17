Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. 1Life Healthcare, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ONEM   US68269G1076

1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.

(ONEM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

1Life Healthcare : 6 Ways to Combat a Sedentary Lifestyle

02/17/2022 | 12:14am EST
Clinical Editor: Megan Dodson, PA-C

We often think of sitting or lying down as positions of rest - opportunities to take a load off our feet and relax. But while it's important to give your body the breaks it needs, too much sitting and inactivity has its consequences.

According to the CDC, one in four adults isn't getting enough physical activity. Research has shown that prolonged periods of sitting and inactivity are associated with health problems, such as an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, heart disease, osteoporosis, depression, anxiety, and certain types of cancer.

The good news is there are steps you can take to protect your body and reduce your risk of disease. Incorporating more movement into your day can help you improve your physical and mental health, sleep better, and even live longer. Here are seven easy ways to sneak more physical activity into your daily routine and combat sedentary behavior:

Disclaimer

1Life Healthcare Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2022 05:13:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 612 M - -
Net income 2021 -258 M - -
Net cash 2021 247 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,98x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 161 M 2 161 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,13x
EV / Sales 2022 1,93x
Nbr of Employees 2 940
Free-Float 91,7%
Chart 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Duration : Period :
1Life Healthcare, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends 1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 11,32 $
Average target price 28,86 $
Spread / Average Target 155%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Amir Dan Rubin Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Bjorn B. Thaler Chief Financial Officer
Andrew S. Diamond Chief Medical Officer
Stuart Parmenter Chief Technology Officer
Doug Gunderson Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
1LIFE HEALTHCARE, INC.-35.57%2 228
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO., LTD.-17.34%30 020
FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA4.80%23 541
IHH HEALTHCARE BERHAD-10.35%13 785
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED0.43%11 328
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-11.05%10 346