1Life Healthcare : COVID-19 Testing at One Medical

One Medical is providing COVID-19 testing for anyone who has coronavirus concerns, regardless of symptoms. While we continue to believe that widespread testing is essential to curbing the spread of coronavirus, timing matters. Testing too early or too late could miss the infection and lead to inaccurate results (a so-called "false negative" result). For example, when returning from travel, immediate testing is unlikely to give you complete information about exposure during your trip. Here's when you should get tested to get the most accurate results:

If you've been exposed:

If you're fully vaccinated: As no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness, we do expect a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated to get COVID-19 if they are exposed. If you have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series more than two weeks ago, we recommend testing five to seven days after your exposure. While no quarantine is required if you've been fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask in public indoor settings (or at home if you lived with someone who is immunocompromised or unvaccinated) for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result. It's also important to monitor yourself for symptoms and self-isolate if you develop symptoms at any time.

As no vaccine is 100% effective at preventing illness, we do expect a small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated to get COVID-19 if they are exposed. If you have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series more than two weeks ago, we recommend testing five to seven days after your exposure. While no quarantine is required if you've been fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask in public indoor settings (or at home if you lived with someone who is immunocompromised or unvaccinated) for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result. It's also important to monitor yourself for symptoms and self-isolate if you develop symptoms at any time. If you aren't fully vaccinated: If you have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine series at least two weeks ago, we recommend testing five days or more after exposure. During this time you should stay home and quarantine for 14 days to keep you and your community safe.

If you've recently traveled:

If you're fully vaccinated: Even if you're not experiencing symptoms, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 during your travels. If you've recently traveled internationally, you should get tested three to five days after returning. If you traveled within the U.S. only, you should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if you start experiencing any.

Even if you're not experiencing symptoms, you may have been exposed to COVID-19 during your travels. If you've recently traveled internationally, you should get tested three to five days after returning. If you traveled within the U.S. only, you should self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if you start experiencing any. If you aren't fully vaccinated: If you have not completed the COVID-19 vaccine series at least 2 weeks ago, you should get tested three to five days after returning. You should also stay home and self-quarantine for a full seven days after travel, even if you test negative at three to five days.

Please note that the CDC does continue to advise against unnecessary travel for those who aren't fully vaccinated. If you're not fully vaccinated and must travel, be sure to check local requirements for the location(s) you are visiting and returning to ensure you comply with their health and safety laws, rules, and regulations, which may include providing test results before and/or after travel. To best protect yourself and others from COVID-19, the CDC recommends getting tested one to three days before traveling. It's also important to remember that a negative COVID-19 test doesn't eliminate the risk associated with travel or override locally-mandated quarantine where these measures are in place. For more on travel during COVID-19, see here.



Given the current case levels and testing constraints our nation is once again experiencing, we continue to urge people to follow the CDC's guidance on how to protect yourself and others from spreading COVID-19. One Medical's highest priority is to ensure the health and safety of our members and our communities. We will continue to work in close coordination with the departments of public health in all the markets we serve, and keep you updated on the latest guidance.