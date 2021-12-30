1Life Healthcare : Can You Really Boost Your Immune System?

Instead of spending your time and money on products that probably won't help you, Bhuyan suggests making some lifestyle changes that can help your immune system function well long-term. Here's what you need to know about how to increase your immunity to winter bugs and more.

Eat a nutritious, balanced diet

The best way to strengthen and maintain your immune health, says Bhuyan, is to do all the things your doctor suggests you do for your overall well-being. For starters, try to focus on eating a balanced diet filled with foods and vegetables. Healthy food, of course, nourishes your body and helps you maintain a healthy weight. But nutrition is also important as as a diet lacking in nutrients can actually impair the production and activity of immune cells needed to fight off disease.

While malnourishment can weaken your immune response, there's no one food, ingredient, vitamin, or mineral that strengthens it. Your body needs a variety of nutrients and micronutrients to function healthily. One tip from Bhuyan: At each meal, try to fill up half your plate with vegetables to up your nutritional intake. And don't forget to drink enough water, too. Your cells (and every part of your body!) require hydration to function.

Exercise regularly

Routine exercise doesn't just make your muscles stronger. Studies suggest exercise stimulates the immune system, even preparing it to fight off COVID-19 infection. Boosting your overall fitness can also strengthen your lung function, making you less susceptible to complications with respiratory illnesses like the flu and COVID-19.

Bhuyan recommends getting a combination of strength and aerobic exercise for thirty minutes, five days a week. While walking your dog a few blocks is better than no exercise at all, aim for activity that's intense enough you have trouble speaking while you're doing it. "If you're not short of breath, it's probably not a vigorous enough activity," she says.

Exercise is most useful to health when you do it regularly, so choose activities you actually enjoy doing. Find an online yoga video you like, sign up for a membership at a gym with a variety of classes, or enlist some friends to go on brisk walks-the longer you stick with it, the more your immune system will benefit.

Fight off stress

If you've ever experienced a tension headache or sore muscles after a stressful day, then you've experienced the power of the mind-body connection. The state of your mental health, says Bhuyan, can also negatively impact your immune system's functioning. Have you ever noticed you get sick more when you're under more stress? Researchers and public health experts think stress decreases the body's lymphocytes, the white blood cells that help fight off infection, which makes our bodies more vulnerable to viruses and more susceptible to sickness like the common cold or flu. Likewise, when stress becomes chronic, the body gets used to high levels of cortisol in its system, altering its ability to regulate the inflammatory system, further making us more prone to sickness.

So as you attempt to strengthen your immunity, do what you can to improve your mental health. Manage your stress with mindfulness and meditation, talk to your loved ones about your struggles, and if you need more support, check in with your primary care provider. They will be able to help advise lifestyle changes, connect you to a mental health specialist, or point you towards other resources. Exercise can help stave off stress, too, along with boosting your overall health.

Another way to fight off the physical effects of stress is to get adequate sleep. Bhuyan recommends aiming for eight hours each night, and promoting sleep hygiene by keeping electronics out of your bedroom and going to bed and waking up at the same time each day. Learn more ways to revamp your sleep cycle here.

Get vaccinated

If you're looking for a surefire solution to stave off illness, getting vaccinated is the best way to do that. Vaccination is a safe, scientifically-proven way to help your body form an immune response to winter illnesses like influenza and COVID-19, so if you haven't already, now's a great time to get your flu and COVID-19 shot at your local clinic or pharmacy. (Don't forget your COVID-19 booster!) If you have kids who qualify for any of those, take them to do the same. Learn more about COVID-19 vaccination at One Medical here.

While vaccination can prevent serious illness and hospitalization, it's still possible to get an infection when you're immunized. Bhuyan suggests minimizing the spread of infectious disease by continuing to wear a mask in public and washing your hands frequently. Just as importantly, when you're not feeling well-even if you think you just have a cold-stay home. "I try to encourage people to stay home until they fully recover," Bhuyan says. "It's good for you to have a chance to heal, and it's good for other people who would otherwise be exposed to an illness."

Have more questions about strengthening you immune system? Book an appointment today to talk with a provider.